Deploy Docker Compose (v3) to Swarm (mode) Cluster

Disclaimer: all code snippets below are working only with Docker 1.13+
Docker 1.13 simplifies deployment of composed application to a swarm (mode) cluster. And you can do it without creating a new
dab (Distribution Application Bundle) file, but just using familiar and well-known
docker-compose.yml syntax (with some additions) and
--compose-file option.
Docker Engine 1.12 introduced a new swarm mode for natively managing a cluster of Docker Engines called a swarm. Docker swarm mode implements Raft Consensus Algorithm and does not require using external key value store anymore, such as Consul or etcd.
If you want to run a swarm cluster on a developer’s machine, there are several options.
The first option and most widely known, is to use a
docker-machine tool with some virtual driver (Virtualbox, Parallels or other).
But, in this post I will use another approach: using docker-in-docker Docker image with Docker for Mac, see more details in my Docker Swarm cluster with docker-in-docker on MacOS post.
When you deploy a new service on local swarm cluster, I recommend to setup local Docker registry mirror and run all swarm nodes with
--registry-mirror option, pointing to local Docker registry. By running a local Docker registry mirror, you can keep most of the redundant image fetch traffic on your local network and speedup service deployment.
I’ve prepared a shell script to bootstrap 4 nodes swarm cluster with Docker registry mirror and very nice swarm visualizer application.
The script initialize docker engine as a swarm master, then starts 3 new docker-in-docker containers and joins them to the swarm cluster as worker nodes. All worker nodes run with
--registry-mirror option.
#!/bin/bash
# vars
[ -z "$NUM_WORKERS" ] && NUM_WORKERS=3
# init swarm (need for service command); if not created
docker node ls 2> /dev/null | grep "Leader"
if [ $? -ne 0 ]; then
docker swarm init > /dev/null 2>&1
fi
# get join token
SWARM_TOKEN=$(docker swarm join-token -q worker)
# get Swarm master IP (Docker for Mac xhyve VM IP)
SWARM_MASTER=$(docker info --format "{{.Swarm.NodeAddr}}")
echo "Swarm master IP: ${SWARM_MASTER}"
sleep 10
# start Docker registry mirror
docker run -d --restart=always -p 4000:5000 --name v2_mirror \
-v $PWD/rdata:/var/lib/registry \
-e REGISTRY_PROXY_REMOTEURL=https://registry-1.docker.io \
registry:2.5
# run NUM_WORKERS workers with SWARM_TOKEN
for i in $(seq "${NUM_WORKERS}"); do
# remove node from cluster if exists
docker node rm --force \
$(docker node ls --filter "name=worker-${i}" -q) \
> /dev/null 2>&1
# remove worker container with same name if exists
docker rm --force \
$(docker ps -q --filter "name=worker-${i}") > /dev/null 2>&1
# run new worker container
docker run -d --privileged --name worker-${i} \
--hostname=worker-${i} \
-p ${i}2375:2375 \
-p ${i}5000:5000 \
-p ${i}5001:5001 \
-p ${i}5601:5601 \
docker:1.13-rc-dind \
--registry-mirror http://${SWARM_MASTER}:4000
# add worker container to the cluster
docker --host=localhost:${i}2375 swarm join \
--token ${SWARM_TOKEN} ${SWARM_MASTER}:2377
done
# show swarm cluster
printf "\nLocal Swarm Cluster\n===================\n"
docker node ls
# echo swarm visualizer
printf "\nLocal Swarm Visualizer\n===================\n"
docker run -it -d --name swarm_visualizer \
-p 8000:8080 -e HOST=localhost \
-v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
manomarks/visualizer:beta
The Docker
compose is a tool (and deployment specification format) for defining and running composed multi-container Docker applications. Before Docker 1.12, you could use
docker-compose tool to deploy such applications to a swarm cluster. With 1.12 release, it’s not possible anymore:
docker-compose can deploy your application only on single Docker host.
In order to deploy it to a swarm cluster, you need to create a special deployment specification file (also knows as Distribution Application Bundle) in
dab format (see more here).
The way to create this file, is to run the
docker-compose bundle command. The output of this command is a JSON file, that describes multi-container composed application with Docker images referenced by
@sha256 instead of tags. Currently
dab file format does not support multiple settings from
docker-compose.yml and does not allow to use supported options from
docker service create command.
Such a pity story: the
dab bundle format looks promising, but currently is totally useless (at least in Docker 1.12).
With Docker 1.13, the “new” way to deploy a multi-container composed application is to use
docker-compose.yml again (hurrah!). Kudos to Docker team!
*Note: And you do not need the
docker-compose tool, only
yaml file in docker-compose format (
version: "3")
$ docker deploy --compose-file docker-compose.yml
version: "3")
So, what’s new in docker compose version 3?
First, I suggest you take a deeper look at docker-compose schema. It is an extension of well-known
docker-compose format.
Note:
docker-compose tool (
ver. 1.9.0) does not support
docker-compose.yaml version: "3" yet.
The most visible change is around swarm service deployment. Now you can specify all options supported by
docker service create/update commands:
I’ve created a “new” compose file (v3) for classic “Cats vs. Dogs” example. This example application contains 5 services with following deployment configurations:
voting-app - a Python webapp which lets you vote between two options; requires
redis
redis - Redis queue which collects new votes; deployed on
swarm manager node
db - Postgres database backed by a Docker volume; deployed on
swarm manager node
result-app - Node.js webapp which shows the results of the voting in real time; 2 replicas, deployed on
swarm worker nodes
worker .NET worker which consumes votes and stores them in
db;
swarm worker nodes only
version: "3"
services:
redis:
image: redis:3.2-alpine
ports:
- "6379"
networks:
- voteapp
deploy:
placement:
constraints: [node.role == manager]
db:
image: postgres:9.4
volumes:
- db-data:/var/lib/postgresql/data
networks:
- voteapp
deploy:
placement:
constraints: [node.role == manager]
voting-app:
image: gaiadocker/example-voting-app-vote:good
ports:
- 5000:80
networks:
- voteapp
depends_on:
- redis
deploy:
mode: replicated
replicas: 2
labels: [APP=VOTING]
placement:
constraints: [node.role == worker]
result-app:
image: gaiadocker/example-voting-app-result:latest
ports:
- 5001:80
networks:
- voteapp
depends_on:
- db
worker:
image: gaiadocker/example-voting-app-worker:latest
networks:
voteapp:
aliases:
- workers
depends_on:
- db
- redis
# service deployment
deploy:
mode: replicated
replicas: 2
labels: [APP=VOTING]
# service resource management
resources:
# Hard limit - Docker does not allow to allocate more
limits:
cpus: '0.25'
memory: 512M
# Soft limit - Docker makes best effort to return to it
reservations:
cpus: '0.25'
memory: 256M
# service restart policy
restart_policy:
condition: on-failure
delay: 5s
max_attempts: 3
window: 120s
# service update configuration
update_config:
parallelism: 1
delay: 10s
failure_action: continue
monitor: 60s
max_failure_ratio: 0.3
# placement constraint - in this case on 'worker' nodes only
placement:
constraints: [node.role == worker]
networks:
voteapp:
volumes:
db-data:
Run the
docker deploy — compose-file docker-compose.yml VOTE command to deploy my version of “Cats vs. Dogs” application on a swarm cluster.
Hope you find this post useful. I look forward to your comments and any questions you have.
Originally published at Codefresh Blog.