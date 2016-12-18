Search icon
Start Writing
Tendermint adCompete for $1,000,000 in Prizes!
Deploy Docker Compose (v3) to Swarm (mode) Cluster by@alexeiled

Deploy Docker Compose (v3) to Swarm (mode) Cluster

Originally published by Alexei Ledenev on December 18th 2016 4,089 reads
Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Docker Swarm Engine 1.12 introduced a new Swarm Engine mode for natively managing a cluster of Docker Engines called a swarm. Swarm mode implements Raft Consensus Algorithm and does not require using external key value store anymore. Using docker-in-docker Docker image with Docker for Mac, see more details in my Docker Swarm cluster with docker-In-docker on MacOS post. I’ve prepared a shell script to bootstrap 4 nodes swarm cluster with Docker registry mirror and very nice swarm visualizer application.
Alexei Ledenev Hacker Noon profile picture

@alexeiled
Alexei Ledenev

Enterprise Solutions Architect

Disclaimer: all code snippets below are working only with Docker 1.13+

TL;DR

Docker 1.13 simplifies deployment of composed application to a swarm (mode) cluster. And you can do it without creating a new dab (Distribution Application Bundle) file, but just using familiar and well-known docker-compose.yml syntax (with some additions) and --compose-file option.

Swarm cluster

Docker Engine 1.12 introduced a new swarm mode for natively managing a cluster of Docker Engines called a swarm. Docker swarm mode implements Raft Consensus Algorithm and does not require using external key value store anymore, such as Consul or etcd.

If you want to run a swarm cluster on a developer’s machine, there are several options.

The first option and most widely known, is to use a docker-machine tool with some virtual driver (Virtualbox, Parallels or other).

But, in this post I will use another approach: using docker-in-docker Docker image with Docker for Mac, see more details in my Docker Swarm cluster with docker-in-docker on MacOS post.

Docker Registry mirror

When you deploy a new service on local swarm cluster, I recommend to setup local Docker registry mirror and run all swarm nodes with --registry-mirror option, pointing to local Docker registry. By running a local Docker registry mirror, you can keep most of the redundant image fetch traffic on your local network and speedup service deployment.

Docker Swarm cluster bootstrap script

I’ve prepared a shell script to bootstrap 4 nodes swarm cluster with Docker registry mirror and very nice swarm visualizer application.

The script initialize docker engine as a swarm master, then starts 3 new docker-in-docker containers and joins them to the swarm cluster as worker nodes. All worker nodes run with --registry-mirror option.

#!/bin/bash
# vars
[ -z "$NUM_WORKERS" ] && NUM_WORKERS=3
# init swarm (need for service command); if not created
docker node ls 2> /dev/null | grep "Leader"
if [ $? -ne 0 ]; then
  docker swarm init > /dev/null 2>&1
fi
# get join token
SWARM_TOKEN=$(docker swarm join-token -q worker)
# get Swarm master IP (Docker for Mac xhyve VM IP)
SWARM_MASTER=$(docker info --format "{{.Swarm.NodeAddr}}")
echo "Swarm master IP: ${SWARM_MASTER}"
sleep 10
# start Docker registry mirror
docker run -d --restart=always -p 4000:5000 --name v2_mirror \
  -v $PWD/rdata:/var/lib/registry \
  -e REGISTRY_PROXY_REMOTEURL=https://registry-1.docker.io \
  registry:2.5
# run NUM_WORKERS workers with SWARM_TOKEN
for i in $(seq "${NUM_WORKERS}"); do
  # remove node from cluster if exists
  docker node rm --force \
    $(docker node ls --filter "name=worker-${i}" -q) \
    > /dev/null 2>&1
  # remove worker container with same name if exists
  docker rm --force \
    $(docker ps -q --filter "name=worker-${i}") > /dev/null 2>&1
  # run new worker container
  docker run -d --privileged --name worker-${i} \
    --hostname=worker-${i} \
    -p ${i}2375:2375 \
    -p ${i}5000:5000 \
    -p ${i}5001:5001 \
    -p ${i}5601:5601 \
    docker:1.13-rc-dind \
      --registry-mirror http://${SWARM_MASTER}:4000
  # add worker container to the cluster
  docker --host=localhost:${i}2375 swarm join \
    --token ${SWARM_TOKEN} ${SWARM_MASTER}:2377
done
# show swarm cluster
printf "\nLocal Swarm Cluster\n===================\n"
docker node ls
# echo swarm visualizer
printf "\nLocal Swarm Visualizer\n===================\n"
docker run -it -d --name swarm_visualizer \
  -p 8000:8080 -e HOST=localhost \
  -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
  manomarks/visualizer:beta

Deploy multi-container application — the “old” way

The Docker compose is a tool (and deployment specification format) for defining and running composed multi-container Docker applications. Before Docker 1.12, you could use docker-compose tool to deploy such applications to a swarm cluster. With 1.12 release, it’s not possible anymore: docker-compose can deploy your application only on single Docker host.

In order to deploy it to a swarm cluster, you need to create a special deployment specification file (also knows as Distribution Application Bundle) in dab format (see more here).

The way to create this file, is to run the docker-compose bundle command. The output of this command is a JSON file, that describes multi-container composed application with Docker images referenced by @sha256 instead of tags. Currently dab file format does not support multiple settings from docker-compose.yml and does not allow to use supported options from docker service create command.

Such a pity story: the dab bundle format looks promising, but currently is totally useless (at least in Docker 1.12).

Deploy multi-container application — the “new” way

With Docker 1.13, the “new” way to deploy a multi-container composed application is to use docker-compose.yml again (hurrah!). Kudos to Docker team!

*Note: And you do not need the docker-compose tool, only yaml file in docker-compose format (version: "3")

$ docker deploy --compose-file docker-compose.yml

Docker compose v3 (version: "3")

So, what’s new in docker compose version 3?

First, I suggest you take a deeper look at docker-compose schema. It is an extension of well-known docker-compose format.

Note: docker-compose tool (ver. 1.9.0) does not support docker-compose.yaml version: "3" yet.

The most visible change is around swarm service deployment. Now you can specify all options supported by docker service create/update commands:

  • number of service replicas (or global service)
  • service labels
  • hard and soft limits for service (container) CPU and memory
  • service restart policy
  • service rolling update policy
  • deployment placement constraints link

Docker compose v3 example

I’ve created a “new” compose file (v3) for classic “Cats vs. Dogs” example. This example application contains 5 services with following deployment configurations:

  1. voting-app - a Python webapp which lets you vote between two options; requires redis
  2. redis - Redis queue which collects new votes; deployed on swarm manager node
  3. db - Postgres database backed by a Docker volume; deployed on swarm manager node
  4. result-app - Node.js webapp which shows the results of the voting in real time; 2 replicas, deployed on swarm worker nodes
  5. worker .NET worker which consumes votes and stores them in db;
  • # of replicas: 2 replicas
  • hard limit: max 25% CPU and 512MB memory
  • soft limit: max 25% CPU and 256MB memory
  • placement: on swarm worker nodes only
  • restart policy: restart on-failure, with 5 seconds delay, up to 3 attempts
  • update policy: one by one, with 10 seconds delay and 0.3 failure rate to tolerate during the update
version: "3"
services:
redis:
    image: redis:3.2-alpine
    ports:
      - "6379"
    networks:
      - voteapp
    deploy:
      placement:
        constraints: [node.role == manager]
db:
    image: postgres:9.4
    volumes:
      - db-data:/var/lib/postgresql/data
    networks:
      - voteapp
    deploy:
      placement:
        constraints: [node.role == manager]
voting-app:
    image: gaiadocker/example-voting-app-vote:good
    ports:
      - 5000:80
    networks:
      - voteapp
    depends_on:
      - redis
    deploy:
      mode: replicated
      replicas: 2
      labels: [APP=VOTING]
      placement:
        constraints: [node.role == worker]
result-app:
    image: gaiadocker/example-voting-app-result:latest
    ports:
      - 5001:80
    networks:
      - voteapp
    depends_on:
      - db
worker:
    image: gaiadocker/example-voting-app-worker:latest
    networks:
      voteapp:
        aliases:
          - workers
    depends_on:
      - db
      - redis
    # service deployment
    deploy:
      mode: replicated
      replicas: 2
      labels: [APP=VOTING]
      # service resource management
      resources:
        # Hard limit - Docker does not allow to allocate more
        limits:
          cpus: '0.25'
          memory: 512M
        # Soft limit - Docker makes best effort to return to it
        reservations:
          cpus: '0.25'
          memory: 256M
      # service restart policy
      restart_policy:
        condition: on-failure
        delay: 5s
        max_attempts: 3
        window: 120s
      # service update configuration
      update_config:
        parallelism: 1
        delay: 10s
        failure_action: continue
        monitor: 60s
        max_failure_ratio: 0.3
      # placement constraint - in this case on 'worker' nodes only
      placement:
        constraints: [node.role == worker]
networks:
    voteapp:
volumes:
  db-data:

Run the docker deploy — compose-file docker-compose.yml VOTE command to deploy my version of “Cats vs. Dogs” application on a swarm cluster.

Cats vs. Dogs on Swarm cluster

Hope you find this post useful. I look forward to your comments and any questions you have.

Originally published at Codefresh Blog.

Cosmos

The Cosmos HackAtom is here! Prizes worth $1,000,000 up for grabs.

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Why I Think VueJS Is Exciting with Noonies Nominee Rushikesh Mhetre by @rushikesh-mhetre
#software-development
The Kubernetes Namespaces You Should Never Touch by @amrhassan
#kubernetes
An Intro to Middleware in NextJS 12 by @anishde12020
#nextjs
How to Choose the Right Hyper-V Backup Strategy by @valeryyy
#backup
Storing data with Vinyl by @tarantool
#tarantool

Tags

#docker#docker-compose#swarm#programming#software-development
Join Hacker Noon loading