Deploy Docker Compose (v3) to Swarm (mode) Cluster

4,089 reads

Docker Swarm Engine 1.12 introduced a new Swarm Engine mode for natively managing a cluster of Docker Engines called a swarm. Swarm mode implements Raft Consensus Algorithm and does not require using external key value store anymore. Using docker-in-docker Docker image with Docker for Mac, see more details in my Docker Swarm cluster with docker-In-docker on MacOS post. I’ve prepared a shell script to bootstrap 4 nodes swarm cluster with Docker registry mirror and very nice swarm visualizer application.

@ alexeiled Alexei Ledenev Enterprise Solutions Architect

Disclaimer: all code snippets below are working only with Docker 1.13+

TL;DR

Docker 1.13 simplifies deployment of composed application to a swarm (mode) cluster. And you can do it without creating a new dab (Distribution Application Bundle) file, but just using familiar and well-known docker-compose.yml syntax (with some additions) and --compose-file option.

Swarm cluster

Docker Engine 1.12 introduced a new swarm mode for natively managing a cluster of Docker Engines called a swarm. Docker swarm mode implements Raft Consensus Algorithm and does not require using external key value store anymore, such as Consul or etcd.

If you want to run a swarm cluster on a developer’s machine, there are several options.

The first option and most widely known, is to use a docker-machine tool with some virtual driver (Virtualbox, Parallels or other).

But, in this post I will use another approach: using docker-in-docker Docker image with Docker for Mac, see more details in my Docker Swarm cluster with docker-in-docker on MacOS post.

Docker Registry mirror

When you deploy a new service on local swarm cluster, I recommend to setup local Docker registry mirror and run all swarm nodes with --registry-mirror option, pointing to local Docker registry. By running a local Docker registry mirror, you can keep most of the redundant image fetch traffic on your local network and speedup service deployment.

Docker Swarm cluster bootstrap script

I’ve prepared a shell script to bootstrap 4 nodes swarm cluster with Docker registry mirror and very nice swarm visualizer application.

The script initialize docker engine as a swarm master, then starts 3 new docker-in-docker containers and joins them to the swarm cluster as worker nodes. All worker nodes run with --registry-mirror option.

#!/bin/bash

# vars

[ -z "$NUM_WORKERS" ] && NUM_WORKERS=3

# init swarm (need for service command); if not created

docker node ls 2> /dev/null | grep "Leader"

if [ $? -ne 0 ]; then

docker swarm init > /dev/null 2>&1

fi

# get join token

SWARM_TOKEN=$(docker swarm join-token -q worker)

# get Swarm master IP (Docker for Mac xhyve VM IP)

SWARM_MASTER=$(docker info --format "{{.Swarm.NodeAddr}}")

echo "Swarm master IP: ${SWARM_MASTER}"

sleep 10

# start Docker registry mirror

docker run -d --restart=always -p 4000:5000 --name v2_mirror \

-v $PWD/rdata:/var/lib/registry \

-e REGISTRY_PROXY_REMOTEURL=https://registry-1.docker.io \

registry:2.5

# run NUM_WORKERS workers with SWARM_TOKEN

for i in $(seq "${NUM_WORKERS}"); do

# remove node from cluster if exists

docker node rm --force \

$(docker node ls --filter "name=worker-${i}" -q) \

> /dev/null 2>&1

# remove worker container with same name if exists

docker rm --force \

$(docker ps -q --filter "name=worker-${i}") > /dev/null 2>&1

# run new worker container

docker run -d --privileged --name worker-${i} \

--hostname=worker-${i} \

-p ${i}2375:2375 \

-p ${i}5000:5000 \

-p ${i}5001:5001 \

-p ${i}5601:5601 \

docker:1.13-rc-dind \

--registry-mirror http://${SWARM_MASTER}:4000

# add worker container to the cluster

docker --host=localhost:${i}2375 swarm join \

--token ${SWARM_TOKEN} ${SWARM_MASTER}:2377

done

# show swarm cluster

printf "

Local Swarm Cluster

===================

"

docker node ls

# echo swarm visualizer

printf "

Local Swarm Visualizer

===================

"

docker run -it -d --name swarm_visualizer \

-p 8000:8080 -e HOST=localhost \

-v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \

manomarks/visualizer:beta

Deploy multi-container application — the “old” way

The Docker compose is a tool (and deployment specification format) for defining and running composed multi-container Docker applications. Before Docker 1.12, you could use docker-compose tool to deploy such applications to a swarm cluster. With 1.12 release, it’s not possible anymore: docker-compose can deploy your application only on single Docker host.

In order to deploy it to a swarm cluster, you need to create a special deployment specification file (also knows as Distribution Application Bundle) in dab format (see more here).

The way to create this file, is to run the docker-compose bundle command. The output of this command is a JSON file, that describes multi-container composed application with Docker images referenced by @sha256 instead of tags. Currently dab file format does not support multiple settings from docker-compose.yml and does not allow to use supported options from docker service create command.

Such a pity story: the dab bundle format looks promising, but currently is totally useless (at least in Docker 1.12).

Deploy multi-container application — the “new” way

With Docker 1.13, the “new” way to deploy a multi-container composed application is to use docker-compose.yml again (hurrah!). Kudos to Docker team!

*Note: And you do not need the docker-compose tool, only yaml file in docker-compose format ( version: "3" )

$ docker deploy --compose-file docker-compose.yml

Docker compose v3 ( version: "3" )

So, what’s new in docker compose version 3?

First, I suggest you take a deeper look at docker-compose schema. It is an extension of well-known docker-compose format.

Note: docker-compose tool ( ver. 1.9.0 ) does not support docker-compose.yaml version: "3" yet.

The most visible change is around swarm service deployment. Now you can specify all options supported by docker service create/update commands:

number of service replicas (or global service)

service labels

hard and soft limits for service (container) CPU and memory

service restart policy

service rolling update policy

deployment placement constraints link

Docker compose v3 example

I’ve created a “new” compose file (v3) for classic “Cats vs. Dogs” example. This example application contains 5 services with following deployment configurations:

voting-app - a Python webapp which lets you vote between two options; requires redis redis - Redis queue which collects new votes; deployed on swarm manager node db - Postgres database backed by a Docker volume; deployed on swarm manager node result-app - Node.js webapp which shows the results of the voting in real time; 2 replicas, deployed on swarm worker nodes worker .NET worker which consumes votes and stores them in db ;

# of replicas: 2 replicas

2 replicas hard limit: max 25% CPU and 512MB memory

max 25% CPU and 512MB memory soft limit: max 25% CPU and 256MB memory

max 25% CPU and 256MB memory placement: on swarm worker nodes only

on nodes only restart policy: restart on-failure, with 5 seconds delay, up to 3 attempts

restart on-failure, with 5 seconds delay, up to 3 attempts update policy: one by one, with 10 seconds delay and 0.3 failure rate to tolerate during the update

version: "3"

services:

redis:

image: redis:3.2-alpine

ports:

- "6379"

networks:

- voteapp

deploy:

placement:

constraints: [node.role == manager]

db:

image: postgres:9.4

volumes:

- db-data:/var/lib/postgresql/data

networks:

- voteapp

deploy:

placement:

constraints: [node.role == manager]

voting-app:

image: gaiadocker/example-voting-app-vote:good

ports:

- 5000:80

networks:

- voteapp

depends_on:

- redis

deploy:

mode: replicated

replicas: 2

labels: [APP=VOTING]

placement:

constraints: [node.role == worker]

result-app:

image: gaiadocker/example-voting-app-result:latest

ports:

- 5001:80

networks:

- voteapp

depends_on:

- db

worker:

image: gaiadocker/example-voting-app-worker:latest

networks:

voteapp:

aliases:

- workers

depends_on:

- db

- redis

# service deployment

deploy:

mode: replicated

replicas: 2

labels: [APP=VOTING]

# service resource management

resources:

# Hard limit - Docker does not allow to allocate more

limits:

cpus: '0.25'

memory: 512M

# Soft limit - Docker makes best effort to return to it

reservations:

cpus: '0.25'

memory: 256M

# service restart policy

restart_policy:

condition: on-failure

delay: 5s

max_attempts: 3

window: 120s

# service update configuration

update_config:

parallelism: 1

delay: 10s

failure_action: continue

monitor: 60s

max_failure_ratio: 0.3

# placement constraint - in this case on 'worker' nodes only

placement:

constraints: [node.role == worker]

networks:

voteapp:

volumes:

db-data:

Run the docker deploy — compose-file docker-compose.yml VOTE command to deploy my version of “Cats vs. Dogs” application on a swarm cluster.

Cats vs. Dogs on Swarm cluster

Hope you find this post useful. I look forward to your comments and any questions you have.

Originally published at Codefresh Blog.