Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    DeGameFi Conference in Tbilisi: Introducing a New Crypto Hub to the Web3 Communityby@adam-stieb
    412 reads

    DeGameFi Conference in Tbilisi: Introducing a New Crypto Hub to the Web3 Community

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    DeGameFi is the first Georgian community-based company with a goal of bridging the worlds of Web2 and Web3. The conference was organized at a very good level and laid the groundwork for a brand-new way of crypto supporters in Georgia and the CIS. The event boasted a total of 8 panel discussions on its business agenda, over 70 speakers and industry experts as well as 50+ sponsors and exhibitors showcasing their innovative products. In 2020, Georgia ranked 7 among 190 economies in the ease of doing business.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Coin Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - DeGameFi Conference in Tbilisi: Introducing a New Crypto Hub to the Web3 Community
    tech-stories#tech-in-georgia#degamefi#web3
    Adam Stieb HackerNoon profile picture

    @adam-stieb

    Adam Stieb

    Receive Stories from @adam-stieb

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Crypto and Synthetic Trading: Capitalizing on a Rapidly Evolving Financial Market
    Published at Feb 08, 2023 by adam-stieb #synthetic-trading
    Article Thumbnail
    Make a Web3 Wallet in Just 4 Simple Steps (2023 Guide)
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by inesstavares #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Web3 for Dummies: The Comprehensive Guide for Beginners
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by inesstavares #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Unlocking the Polygon Universe: Kresus Unveils Revolutionary Dapp Marketplace
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by IshanOnTech #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    A Beginner’s Guide to Web3.0 Security
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by z3nch4n #web3-writing-contest
    Article Thumbnail
    Interview: How to Launch a DeMail Service and Ensure Secure Communication for the Future of Email
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by Wiligut #web3
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa