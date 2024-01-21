Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Decoding Key Elements of the Grand Pathways Frameworkby@whitehouse

    Decoding Key Elements of the Grand Pathways Framework

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The Grand Pathways Framework acknowledges the dynamic roles of diverse community actors, from Federal and Tribal governments to individuals, in building resilience. Roles are fluid, and the framework fosters equity and resilience across societal dimensions. It explores how science and technology can inform and support communities at different levels, contributing to anticipation, avoidance, adaptation, withstanding, and building back better from various challenges.
    featured image - Decoding Key Elements of the Grand Pathways Framework
    tech-stories #community-resilience #resilience
    The White House HackerNoon profile picture

    @whitehouse

    The White House

    The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.

    Receive Stories from @whitehouse

    react to story with heart
    The White House HackerNoon profile picture
    by The White House @whitehouse.The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.
    Read my stories

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Biden Charges Federal Government Agencies to Adopt AI
    Published at Nov 08, 2023 by whitehouse #us-ai-policy
    Article Thumbnail
    The United States Resilience Science and Technology Grand Pathways Framework - Content Overview
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    Article Thumbnail
    Conceptualization of the Grand Pathways Framework
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    Article Thumbnail
    What Is Resilience According to the Grand Pathways Framework?
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    Article Thumbnail
    Anticipate, Adapt, and Build Back Better: The Grand Pathways Framework for Resilient Communities
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!