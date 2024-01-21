Decoding Key Elements of the Grand Pathways Framework

Too Long; Didn't Read The Grand Pathways Framework acknowledges the dynamic roles of diverse community actors, from Federal and Tribal governments to individuals, in building resilience. Roles are fluid, and the framework fosters equity and resilience across societal dimensions. It explores how science and technology can inform and support communities at different levels, contributing to anticipation, avoidance, adaptation, withstanding, and building back better from various challenges.