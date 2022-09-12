Decoding the Role of Artificial Intelligence in Metaverse or Web3

The role of AI in web 3 is in its nascent stages; several blockades are still facing to make it a big success. Artificial intelligence has taken every industry by storm; its relevance is mostly shown in the futuristic net based on blockchain technology. The amalgamation of metaverse technology with AI has the potential to bring positive effects on the scientific trajectory. The power of web 3.0 is that it provides users with a more personalized browsing experience. The most useful thing about incorporating AI in Metaverse is by running this magnificent machine learning.

Before we dig deep into AI and Web3, Let’s see what is web3

What is Web 3?

Many changes have been taking place since the birth of the internet. With time it will only move towards the betterment and futuristic advancement. The emergence of the semantic web has been the talk of the town. It has added up to providing large-scale benefits to users globally.



In the case of the semantic web, the user details are analyzed, and human behavior is examined at every phase. All this is done to make deliver a high-class web browsing experience. This is much more applicable in the phase where the marketing of products and things related to promotions and advertising are concerned.



This also means that Web 3.0 gives users a more intuitive web experience. The amazing feature is that instead of writing or giving any command to the search engine, one can use the direct voice command to search for any query. This is done most organically.



Let's learn this with a simple example. Suppose we need to book a movie ticket to watch a movie. Then, while giving a command on the search engine, one can find the local cinemas that are opting to show the movie on the screens on the same or the following day. the process is so quick that the results are shown to the user in a fraction of a second without delay. The power of web 3.0 is that it provides users with a more personalized browsing experience.



Another great application of web 3.0 is that the users get to see various offers related to the desired things that the user wants. One can only guess how the browsers get to know about the likings of the users. It all depends upon the location and the customizations that an individual sets.

Future of Metaverse or Web3

One can do better research with the help of Web 3.0 by speaking their query in their native language. The search engine reciprocates very well to the instructions. The pros corresponding to the users are mostly far-fetched to them. The business approach is kept very much authentic as per the website's SEO.





There are more rich experiences in the application, which makes it a multi-featured one. This can be well understood by taking the example of google maps. One can simply put the details related to the location that gives the easiest map routes to the desired destination. The user is provided with all the information related to the nearby hotel recommendations.

The architecture of Metaverse or Web3

There are major 3 parts of metaverse architecture.

The front end Provider Blockchain Network or Framework

How the front end works

The front-end mainly comprises javascript, CSS, and HTML. The provider comprises the metamask, infura, and alchemy. In the same way, the blockchain encompasses the smart contracts on EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine).





When it comes to DApps, smart contract communication is the primary frontend architecture (decentralized programs). Additionally, it will be distinct from the typical frontend-backend connection. If you wish to connect with the smart contract, you must communicate with one of the nodes in the blockchain network. This node might be any of the following:





Node providers from a different party, such as Infura, Alchemy, and Quicknode may create a node on your own by controlling the state machine directly;





The most useful thing about incorporating AI in Metaverse is by running this magnificent machine learning in the front-end.





Its potency is flawlessly gauged on certain factors. The top-rated ones are mentioned below;

Metaverse Application Architecture

Here you can write smart contracts that define the logic of your applications and deploy them onto the decentralized state machine [i.e. the Ethereum blockchain]." Web servers and traditional databases, in this paradigm, are no longer needed — since everything is done on, or around, the blockchain.





There are various factors that need upgradation in the smart contract. Therefore, it's viable to choose the front end as compared to the smart contract deployment.

Lays out the simplified Web 3 application architecture in this diagram

Speed

The speed is more or less the same in the case of both the front end and the smart contracts. So, to draw a comparison in any way would be really unfair. The only thing that one could make out from this whole scenario is that the front end asks for more data as compared to the blockchain. The only negative thing attached to it is the constant memory draining and having a dismissive impact on the browser's performance.

Various Layers of Metaverse

There are multiple layers of web3 technology, and the incorporation of AI will take place at all levels.

Smart Blockchains

Blockchain concentrates on creating computing components for the decentralized functioning of financial transactions. The crucial role is performed by these components like oracles, consensus mechanism, node application, virtual machine, and distributed ledger.

The components of conventional software infrastructures like storage and inter-networking are becoming quick on the uptake. The future generation of base and companion blockchain integrates machine learning abilities. The prediction for the transactions allows for an expandable consensus protocol.





Smart Protocols





Web3 is all about protocols and smart contracts that are now eventually integrating the potential of machine learning. Decentralized finance is the best example where the Defi AMMs (automated market makers), in other words, known as lending protocols, assimilate the artificial intelligence. The lending protocol utilizes a smart score to stabilize all kinds of loans from various wallets.

Smart dApps





dApps are the most widely used web3 solutions that add the characteristics of machine learning. This shift is most prevalently seen in the NFTs. What we see is the transformation of the futuristic NFTs right from the steady pictures to the artifacts that display intuitive behavior. The amazing thing is that the audience's mood can alter the behavior of the NFTs.





Applications of AI and Metaverse in Various Domains

Image recognition for people with visual disabilities

Speech recognition to transcribe user speech into text and natural language processing to understand user intent.

Automatic translation

Intelligent exoskeletons to interact with the digital world

Brain-computer interfaces for the most vulnerable

Computer vision to generate realistic images of users

Natural language processing to create realistic dialogue for avatars

Virtual reality to create realistic environments for avatars

E-commerce and Retail Industry

The combination of AI and web 3.0 conveniently extracts insights related to the audience. This provides accurate information about the intended audience by using the collected data. There is a proper survey of the likings and dislikings of the people to gather a better understanding. All these things positively impact the retail industry and the e-commerce domain when taken together.

Customer Engagement

The stupendous AI and the web3 development help complete customer engagement in the current market industry. The most crucial thing that resides within the database of such technologies is the data. This data is conceptualized to know exactly what the customer longs for. This is a great way of building customer engagement that ultimately improves market conditions.





Improved marketing strategy

The fusion of these technologies has helped many enterprises enhance their marketing strategy. It has opened various ways to build a strong connection with the target audience or customers. There are diverse personalization platforms capable of creating an object field based on people’s interests. According to that, all the information is shown to the individuals that highlight the most significant and appropriate content. This is all because of the optimized search experience.

Final Thoughts

The use of advanced technologies in recent years has proved to be tremendous. It has transformed every sector by exhibiting superb frameworks and application programming interfaces. The progression in the research related to web 3.0 has affixed exclusive capabilities. The demand for AI is getting increased day by day and is not going to stop any time soon. Both are imminent technologies that have the full potential to shape the future of the technological industry.




