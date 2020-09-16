"Declarative Programming Languages are the Future," Maximiliano Contieri

Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
Maximiliano Contieri from Germany has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Software Development Awards Category for Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REFACTORING.
The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Maximiliano had to share.
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REFACTORING
I'm passionate about learning new things.
I like software design. I find it too underrated.
SOLID techniques
Pandemics, Anti Vaxxers
Don't outsource your self-esteem.
More awareness of daily small things.
Education. Especially in the third world.
Declarative Programming Languages are the future.
Inoreader.
Soft Skills.
