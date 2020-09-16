"Declarative Programming Languages are the Future," Maximiliano Contieri

312 reads

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Maximiliano Contieri from Germany has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Software Development Awards Category for Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REFACTORING.

The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Maximiliano had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REFACTORING

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm passionate about learning new things.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I like software design. I find it too underrated.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

SOLID techniques

5. What are you worried about right now?

Pandemics, Anti Vaxxers

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Don't outsource your self-esteem.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

More awareness of daily small things.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Education. Especially in the third world.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Declarative Programming Languages are the future.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Inoreader.

11. What are you currently learning?

Soft Skills.

Tags