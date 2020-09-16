Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logo"Declarative Programming Languages are the Future," Maximiliano Contieri by@noonies

"Declarative Programming Languages are the Future," Maximiliano Contieri

September 16th 2020 312 reads
Author profile picture

@nooniesNoonies

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Maximiliano Contieri from Germany has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Software Development Awards Category for Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REFACTORING.

The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective —  what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Maximiliano had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REFACTORING

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm passionate about learning new things.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I like software design. I find it too underrated.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

SOLID techniques

5. What are you worried about right now?

Pandemics, Anti Vaxxers

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Don't outsource your self-esteem.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

More awareness of daily small things.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Education. Especially in the third world.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Declarative Programming Languages are the future.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Inoreader.

11. What are you currently learning?

Soft Skills.

VOTE for Maximiliano as Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REFACTORING today!

Related

Real Talk with Kenyan Dev and 2020 Noonie Nominee, Oloo Moses Otieno

7 reactions
#noonies
Author profile picture

@nooniesNoonies

2min
07/29/20

5 Top Tech Careers to Consider Studying Towards in 2021

pre-emoji story
#careers
Author profile picture

@abseejpAbraham Enyo-one Musa

01/06/21

Tags

#noonies#tech-awards#interview#hackernoon-awards#refactoring#latest-tech-stories#declarative-programming
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.