What is Declarative Validation?

Declarative programming is a programming paradigm — a style of building the structure and elements of computer programs — that expresses the logic of a computation without describing its control flow.
unit sum {
(int a, int b) => a + b
}
unit add {
(int a, int b) => a + b
}
{
"guest":{
"phone":"+44123456789",
"name":"Vasily Belov",
"email":"vasya@belov.com"
},
"bag":{
"items":[
{
"id":888
},
{
"id":777
}
],
"discount":{
"promo_code":"VASYA1988"
},
"served_for":3
},
"delivery":{
"type_id":20,
"where":{
"restaurant_id":1
},
"when":{
"datetime":"2019-10-23T08:33:11.798400+00:00"
},
"from_where":{
"restaurant_id":1
}
},
"payment":{
"type_id":30
},
"source":20
}
new FastFail<>(
new WellFormedJson(
new Unnamed<>(Either.right(new Present<>(this.jsonRequestString)))
),
requestJsonObject ->
new UnnamedBlocOfNameds<>(
List.of(
new FastFail<>(
new IsJsonObject(
new Required(
new IndexedValue("guest", requestJsonObject)
)
),
guestJsonObject ->
new NamedBlocOfNameds<>(
"guest",
List.of(
new AsString(
new Required(
new IndexedValue("email", guestJsonObject)
)
),
new AsString(
new Required(
new IndexedValue("name", guestJsonObject)
)
)
),
Guest.class
)
),
new FastFail<>(
new Required(
new IndexedValue("items", requestJsonObject)
),
itemsJsonElement ->
new NamedBlocOfUnnameds<>(
"items",
itemsJsonElement,
item ->
new UnnamedBlocOfNameds<>(
List.of(
new AsInteger(
new Required(
new IndexedValue("id", item)
)
)
),
Item.class
),
Items.class
)
),
new FastFail<>(
new Required(
new IndexedValue("delivery", requestJsonObject)
),
deliveryJsonElement ->
new SwitchTrue<>(
"delivery",
List.of(
new Specific<>(
// Here goes the condition whether this order should be delivered by courier or picked up.
// It's omitted for brevity.
() -> true,
new UnnamedBlocOfNameds<>(
List.of(
new FastFail<>(
new IndexedValue("where", deliveryJsonElement),
whereJsonElement ->
new NamedBlocOfNameds<>(
"where",
List.of(
new AsString(
new Required(
new IndexedValue("street", whereJsonElement)
)
),
new AsInteger(
new Required(
new IndexedValue("building", whereJsonElement)
)
)
),
Where.class
)
),
new FastFail<>(
new IndexedValue("when", deliveryJsonElement),
whenJsonElement ->
new NamedBlocOfNameds<>(
"when",
List.of(
new AsDate(
new AsString(
new Required(
new IndexedValue("date", whenJsonElement)
)
),
new SimpleDateFormat("yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss")
)
),
DefaultWhen.class
)
)
),
CourierDelivery.class
)
)
)
)
),
new AsInteger(
new Required(
new IndexedValue("source", requestJsonObject)
)
)
),
OrderRegistrationRequestData.class
)
)
.result()
gizmos. This class accepts exactly two arguments: original element and closure. Whether the first parameter results in true, the second closure is invoked.
FastFail
)
new IndexedValue("when", deliveryJsonElement)
new FastFail<>(
new WellFormedJson(
new Unnamed<>(Either.right(new Present<>(this.jsonRequestString)))
),
requestJsonObject ->
new UnnamedBlocOfNameds<>(
List.of(
new Guest(requestJsonObject),
new Items(requestJsonObject),
new RequiredNamedBlocOfCallback<>(
"delivery",
requestJsonObject,
deliveryJsonElement ->
new SwitchTrue<>(
"delivery",
List.of(
new Specific<>(
// pretty dumb clause
() -> true,
new Courier(deliveryJsonElement)
)
)
)
),
new Source(requestJsonObject)
),
OrderRegistrationRequestData.class
)
)
),
delivery.type_id
is your friend. It represents a sort of declarative switch-case expression, where the value checked against is always true (hence the name, "Switch True").
SwitchTrue
Result<OrderRegistrationRequestData> result = new ValidatedOrderRegistrationRequest(jsonRequest).result();
// get an email:
result.value().raw().guest().email();
and
guest.email
, you would get a following error:
source
assertFalse(result.isSuccessful());
assertEquals(
Map.of(
"guest", Map.of("email", new MustBePresent().value()),
"items", new MustBePresent().value(),
"delivery", new MustBePresent().value(),
"source", new MustBeInteger().value()
),
result.error().value()
);