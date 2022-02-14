Decentralizing The Future

Innovators from humble beginnings arose to become billion-dollar corporations. Decentralized internet allows for these things to happen unhindered by brick and mortar corporations. Satoshi Nakamoto started one of these waves and now the snowball is decentralization. Giving ordinary people the power to collaborate in the shadows without fear of retribution from powerful corporations, oppressive governments, or social taboos. It’s time we embrace the many facets of the internet**#decentralize-internet****

Are you an Innovator?

In modern times, technology has swiftly taken hold of our everyday lives, from the garage offices of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs to the towering buildings in Silicone valley. Innovators from humble beginnings arose to become billion-dollar corporations. From those first empires, even more vast and widespread economic growth for supporting industries have been created.





From humble beginnings, this is the focus I want to take here. Certainly, the pioneers of our modern technology knew they were onto something, but I’m sure even they felt it was hard to grasp the impact they would have on our economic and even ergonomic future. Because of their influence, we have seen the creation of technologies that save lives, entertain and provide comfort. But how many people can emulate this success?





With Great Progress, Comes Great Suppression





While the technological forefathers may have come from humble beginnings, their progress led them to fame and fortune. Fame and fortune being the sole source of sustenance for corporations, it didn’t take long for them to grow into corporate powerhouses. In the beginning, centralization made sense creating an incubator to foster growth; they became what they are today. We should remember, however, that this does not come without negative consequences.





Corporations stifle competition; they often scoop uprising talent or shuffle them off, having the financial power to out-market, outperform, or threaten legal action on any small company challenging their presence in the space. Even with fiscal laws to prevent monopolies, it still seems apparent they exist today; with enough financial influence in the political space, sometimes they seem unstoppable. Some great minds are too intimidated to even try to compete.





The Very Thing that Made Them, Makes Us Powerful





Since the creation of the internet geographical limitations are no longer a factor. Allowing powerful minds to come together in new ways altering this virtual space and letting creativity flow from their very fingertips. Waves of thought and philosophy are created and shared among the masses, growing ever so slightly like a snowball rolling down a mountain, eventually catching enough momentum to become a crushing avalanche. Satoshi Nakamoto started one of these waves, and now the snowball is decentralization. Giving ordinary people the power to collaborate in the shadows without fear of retribution from powerful corporations, oppressive governments, or social taboos. Solving social and economic equations and distributing it to people in the form of distributed ledgers and blockchain.





It doesn’t matter if you’re into NFTs for the art or using decentralized financial applications to try and secure a financial future for yourself or your family. Decentralized ventures are the one avenue that exists today that can be totally manufactured from a basement, your laptop, or the minds of a collaboration that spans multiple countries to be shared with anyone who has an internet connection. Communities are built, alliances are formed, and “money” is evolving. It’s not just about money; an NFT can be your secret handshake that lets you access limitless virtual worlds. The blockchain can store your wealth; people who can’t get the time of day from a bank can use digital collateral to get a fair loan. People can earn a supplemental income playing to earn on decentralized games. Decentralized internet allows for these things to happen unhindered by brick and mortar corporations.





It’s time we embrace the many facets of #decentralized-internet





-Cointoro



