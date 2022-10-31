Decentralized Autonomous Organizations Fueling a Gaming & Cultural Renaissance

Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned Company Mentioned Coins Mentioned

Some of the most successful versions of DAOs are in non-fungible token (NFT) gamification. GameFi lets participants trade in-world resources for financially rewarding outcomes, combining traditional gaming with blockchain tech. Hashverse is set to combine the best features of player-based gaming with an easy-to-use decentralized governance platform. Community members influence the significant decisions of the organization, and the direction of the game will be decided by those with a stake in the organization.