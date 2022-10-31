Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Decentralized Autonomous Organizations Fueling a Gaming & Cultural Renaissanceby@jackharrisonblog

    Decentralized Autonomous Organizations Fueling a Gaming & Cultural Renaissance

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Some of the most successful versions of DAOs are in non-fungible token (NFT) gamification. GameFi lets participants trade in-world resources for financially rewarding outcomes, combining traditional gaming with blockchain tech. Hashverse is set to combine the best features of player-based gaming with an easy-to-use decentralized governance platform. Community members influence the significant decisions of the organization, and the direction of the game will be decided by those with a stake in the organization.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Coins Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Decentralized Autonomous Organizations Fueling a Gaming & Cultural Renaissance
    web3#daos#dao-governance#gamefi#defi
    Jack Harrison HackerNoon profile picture

    @jackharrisonblog

    Jack Harrison

    Receive Stories from @jackharrisonblog

    react to story with heart
    Oasis Protocol - Web3

    Join the Privacy4Web3 Hackathon by Oasis Network

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    About Loss and Crypto: Never Lose Access, Ensure Loved Ones Inherit It
    Published at Feb 13, 2023 by jackharrisonblog #cryptocurrency
    Article Thumbnail
    Understanding Decentralized Asset Management - Part 1: Past, Present and Future
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by defarm #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Reimagining the Global Financial Infrastructure
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by krayon #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Opside’s NCRC Trustless Native Protocol in Focus
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by opside #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    Analysis: How Dune Analytics Became the Most Discussed Blockchain Data Tool
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by pjboyle #cryptocurrency
    Article Thumbnail
    BinaryX Hackathon: $25,000 in Cash Prizes For Game Devs Who Want to Shape the Future of GameFi
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by chainwire #game-development
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa