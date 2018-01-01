Jack Harrison
@jackharrisonblog
Crypto and Blockchain enthusiast and tech writer. DeFi, DAO, P2E, protocols reviews
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @jackharrisonblog's 6 stories for 8 hours and 53 minutes.
ai
blockchain
ethereum
bitcoin
crypto
tech
hackernoon-top-story
technology
cryptocurrency
Alice Henshaw, Blockchain Security @ OpenZeppelin
TradingBull, First One-Stop Digital Assets Aggregator rewarding users in crypto and managed by the community via a Hybrid DAO.
GuerrillaBuzz, GuerrillaBuzz has been disrupting the blockchain PR landscape since 2018.
Gavin, "Look to the lord, and you shall get there on the perfect line. Yeah baby, look at the f*cking pace."
-Street 1:12
DeGate, Order Book DEX with ZK-Rollup on Ethereum