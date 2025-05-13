316 reads
316 reads

Decentralization by Design: How Torram Aligns with Bitcoin’s Core Ethos

by Torram LabsMay 13th, 2025
Too Long; Didn't Read

Torram is a Bitcoin-native Proof-of-Stake network designed to stay true to Bitcoin’s core principle of decentralization. Validators stake tokens to participate and run three components: a Torram node, a trustless relayer, and Bitcoin Core. The network finalizes data to the Bitcoin blockchain using Merkle proofs approximately every 10 minutes, providing real Bitcoin-backed security. With block times under a minute and over 5,000 validator sign-ups within 72 hours of launch, Torram is gaining significant traction—paving the way for a decentralized, Bitcoin-aligned future.

featured image - Decentralization by Design: How Torram Aligns with Bitcoin’s Core Ethos
Torram Labs HackerNoon profile picture


Written by Torram Labs CTO, Lee Raj

One of the most powerful features of the Bitcoin network is its decentralization. As we built the Torram network, we aimed to align ourselves with this core ethos of Bitcoin. Creating peer-to-peer decentralized networks with complex economic incentives is no easy feat, but we were committed to building Torram in the most authentic way—true to Bitcoin’s philosophy.


Torram is a Proof-of-Stake network, where validators must stake tokens to participate.


Each validator runs three core pieces of software: the Torram node, a trustless Torram relayer, and Bitcoin Core.


The Torram network currently generates blocks in under one minute and is capable of producing them every few seconds. Approximately every 10 minutes, when a Bitcoin block is mined, Torram validators submit Merkle proofs to the Bitcoin blockchain. In testnet, validators are using tBTC. On mainnet, they will use real Bitcoin to submit data finality to the Bitcoin network. This is a critical feature of Torram that ensures decentralization and makes the network inherently Bitcoin-native. Economic guarantees and network security are backed by real Bitcoin.


Torram has attracted significant interest from validators since its alpha launch.


You can read more here:

🔗 Torram’s Node Operator Program Receives Over 5,000 Sign-Ups in Less Than 72 Hours


To put things into perspective:

• Bitcoin has ~22,000 nodes

• Ethereum has ~10,000 nodes

• Solana has ~5,000 nodes


These networks are among the longest-standing in crypto history, so we’re incredibly humbled by the crypto community’s enthusiasm for Torram.


For our testnet, we are initially capping the validator set to 30, with an institutional focus.


These are the validators in our Genesis set.

Validator Name

Website

Rhino

rhinostake.com

Enigma

enigma-validator.com

Block Farms

block-farms.io

Certik

certik.com

MH Ventures

mhventures.io

Kingnodes

kingnodes.com

Stakely.io

stakely.io

Matrixed.Link

matrixedlink.io

Polkachu

polkachu.com

KukisGlobal

kukis-global.com

Cryptech-Hacken

hacken.io

Allnodes

allnodes.com

Lavender

lavenderfive.com

GlobalStake.io

globalstake.io

Artifact

artifact-staking.io

Nexum Labs

https://bitsnap.fi/

Republic

https://republic.com/

Chainup

https://www.chainup.com/

Nodedao

https://www.node.monster/

Stakecraft

https://stakecraft.com/

Cosmostation

cosmostation.io

01node

01node.com

Extra Mile (TV Asahi)

extramile.jp

Chandra Station

chandrastation.com

Four Moons

https://x.com/fourmoonsllc

Validation Cloud

validationcloud.io

Swyke

swyke.ai

BitsLab (NodeKeeper)

scalebit.xyz

BitGo

bitgo.com


For more information and to start building, visit the links below:

