Decentralization by Design: How Torram Aligns with Bitcoin’s Core Ethos





Written by Torram Labs CTO, Lee Raj

One of the most powerful features of the Bitcoin network is its decentralization. As we built the Torram network, we aimed to align ourselves with this core ethos of Bitcoin. Creating peer-to-peer decentralized networks with complex economic incentives is no easy feat, but we were committed to building Torram in the most authentic way—true to Bitcoin’s philosophy.





Torram is a Proof-of-Stake network, where validators must stake tokens to participate.





Each validator runs three core pieces of software: the Torram node, a trustless Torram relayer, and Bitcoin Core.





The Torram network currently generates blocks in under one minute and is capable of producing them every few seconds. Approximately every 10 minutes, when a Bitcoin block is mined, Torram validators submit Merkle proofs to the Bitcoin blockchain. In testnet, validators are using tBTC. On mainnet, they will use real Bitcoin to submit data finality to the Bitcoin network. This is a critical feature of Torram that ensures decentralization and makes the network inherently Bitcoin-native. Economic guarantees and network security are backed by real Bitcoin.





Torram has attracted significant interest from validators since its alpha launch.





You can read more here:

🔗 Torram’s Node Operator Program Receives Over 5,000 Sign-Ups in Less Than 72 Hours





To put things into perspective:

• Bitcoin has ~22,000 nodes

• Ethereum has ~10,000 nodes

• Solana has ~5,000 nodes





These networks are among the longest-standing in crypto history, so we’re incredibly humbled by the crypto community’s enthusiasm for Torram.





For our testnet, we are initially capping the validator set to 30, with an institutional focus.





These are the validators in our Genesis set.

Validator Name Website Rhino rhinostake.com Enigma enigma-validator.com Block Farms block-farms.io Certik certik.com MH Ventures mhventures.io Kingnodes kingnodes.com Stakely.io stakely.io Matrixed.Link matrixedlink.io Polkachu polkachu.com KukisGlobal kukis-global.com Cryptech-Hacken hacken.io Allnodes allnodes.com Lavender lavenderfive.com GlobalStake.io globalstake.io Artifact artifact-staking.io Nexum Labs https://bitsnap.fi/ Republic https://republic.com/ Chainup https://www.chainup.com/ Nodedao https://www.node.monster/ Stakecraft https://stakecraft.com/ Cosmostation cosmostation.io 01node 01node.com Extra Mile (TV Asahi) extramile.jp Chandra Station chandrastation.com Four Moons https://x.com/fourmoonsllc Validation Cloud validationcloud.io Swyke swyke.ai BitsLab (NodeKeeper) scalebit.xyz BitGo bitgo.com







