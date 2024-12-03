Building Institutional DeFi on Bitcoin: Interview with Startups of the Year 2024 Nominee, Torram

Hey Hackers!
Blockchain transforms the digital world by replacing trust with truth. It allows for transparent, peer-to-peer transactions without intermediaries—critical in an era where confidence in centralized systems is eroding. By combining the security of the Bitcoin blockchain with our Bitcoin-native decentralized toolkit – Torram is making institutional adoption of blockchain a reality.
Up until recently, Bitcoin has been looked at primarily as a store of value—but 2024 marks a turning point. With groundbreaking innovations like the Taproot upgrade and Casey Rodarmor’s inscriptions and Runes protocols, Bitcoin is unlocking new possibilities and Torram is positioning itself by building the infrastructure needed to transform Bitcoin into a thriving ecosystem for DeFi and beyond.
Here’s what we are building:
The biggest hurdles are regulatory uncertainty and lingering skepticism about Web3’s real-world applications. As the financial world starts to adopt Bitcoin, we’re extremely confident that these hurdles will be resolved sooner rather than later, but for now, we’re tackling them head-on.
As the most secure and decentralized blockchain, Bitcoin serves as the backbone for a transparent, equitable Web3. Torram enhances this by offering tools like a decentralized oracle network and indexer network to enable scalable, secure decentralized solutions.
The key benefits include:
However, the challenges lie in overcoming scalability limitations and ensuring seamless developer adoption—but with recent innovations in the Bitcoin ecosystem and Torram’s breakthrough decentralized toolkit, these hurdles are rapidly being addressed.
Recent innovations in the Bitcoin ecosystem like the Taproot upgrade, BRC20s, the Ordinals and the Runes protocols have brought programmability to Bitcoin, unlocking possibilities for DeFi and Web3. Torram is leveraging these advancements to build critical infrastructure that will bridge the gap between TradFi and the Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem.
Developers interested to build in the Bitcoin ecosystem can join our growing community. In 2025, we will start hosting our own hackathons to help push Bitcoin innovation forward. If you have an idea, we would love to collaborate. Sign up to our early access list
It all starts with Bitcoin. We recommend studying the Bitcoin ecosystem and downloading a Bitcoin wallet, sending a transaction, and seeing it in action. Follow Bitcoin and crypto thought leaders and communities on platforms like X, YouTube, and Discord. For beginners, resources like The Bitcoin Standard and YouTube channels like The Defiant, a DeFi/Web3 channel are great starting points. You can also follow
We are driven by the unwavering belief that Bitcoin DeFi is not just the future—it’s a financial revolution in the making. The integration of TradFi with blockchain technology and Bitcoin DeFi represents a monumental shift that the world needs to understand and embrace. It's a transformation that will redefine how finance operates on a global scale.
HackerNoon’s community is a vibrant hub where tech enthusiasts and innovators converge—a place where groundbreaking ideas are celebrated and amplified. We saw an opportunity to connect with like-minded visionaries who appreciate the profound impact of technological advancements. By participating in the Startups of the Year Awards, we aim to showcase how Torram is poised to disrupt TradFi and power the future of finance.
At Torram, we’re building for the long game—and the recognition from HackerNoon as a Startup of the Year nominee is a testament to our vision and momentum. This is more than a milestone; it’s validation that we’re on the right path to redefine what’s possible with Bitcoin.
Torram is here to prove that Bitcoin isn’t just digital gold—it’s the cornerstone of a decentralized, open financial system set to transform the future of global finance. The revolution is just getting started, and we’re part of a core group of Bitcoin players leading the charge.
