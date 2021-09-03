Decentral Games Emerges As The Front-Runner In The Growing Play-To-Earn Model Revolution

Decentral Games has launched in-game ICE Poker, a new way for players to earn real money by completing daily challenges and competing against each other in a free-to-play poker game. Players will need to obtain at least one exclusive iced NFT wearable either through purchase or delegation. When holding a one-of-a-kind Iced NFT, players will be allocated a set amount of Chips that are used to play ICE Poker. Completing daily challenges will earn ICE rewards for users, who will, in turn, be able to burn ICE to upgrade their wearable NFTs for even greater prestige.