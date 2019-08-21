Learn how to Implement Ninject in ASP.NET MVC in just 2 minutes

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
There are numerous tutorials on Ninject on the internet which are not only very lengthy but also quite difficult to understand. Reading such long tutorial takes a lot of a programmer’s time which he/she usually don’t have. I therefore decided to keep this tutorial very short and precise so that programmers can learn the use of Ninject in just 2 minutes time. So let’s start with it without delay.
PM> Install-Package Ninject -Version 3.3.4
using System;
using System.Collections.Generic;
using System.Linq;
using System.Web;
namespace NinMVC.Models
{
public interface IWeapon
{
string Strike();
}
public class Sword : IWeapon
{
public string Strike()
{
return "Samurai strikes with Sword";
}
}
}
that contains one member function called ‘
IWeapon
’.
Strike()
’ member function of the interface and returns a string – ‘Samurai strikes with Sword’.
Strike()
using System;
using System.Collections.Generic;
using System.Linq;
using System.Web;
namespace NinMVC.Models
{
public class Samurai
{
public IWeapon Weapon;
public Samurai(IWeapon weapon)
{
this.Weapon = weapon;
}
public string Strike()
{
string message = Weapon.Strike();
return message;
}
}
}
interface:
IWeapon
public IWeapon Weapon;
public Samurai(IWeapon weapon)
{
this.Weapon = weapon;
}
’ and it invokes the ‘
Strike()
’ member function of the
Strike()
interface.
IWeapon
string message = Weapon.Strike(); // need to resolve it
’ member of the Samurai.cs class can invoke the ‘Strike()’ member function of the Interface.
Strike()
NinjectModule
interface.
IWeapon
using Ninject.Modules;
using System;
using System.Collections.Generic;
using System.Linq;
using System.Web;
namespace NinMVC.Models
{
public class WarriorModule : NinjectModule
{
public override void Load()
{
this.Bind<IWeapon>().To<Sword>();
}
}
}
method where I tell Ninject how to provide
Load()
interface.
IWeapon
That’s all – ‘Now Ninject will automatically provide me the
object of Sword class whenever it sees the dependency of IWeapon interface’.
this.Bind<IWeapon>().To<Sword>().InTransientScope ();
.
.InTransientScope()
.
.InSingletonScope()
.
.InThreadScope()
.
.InRequestScope()
using Ninject;
using NinMVC.Models;
var kernel = new StandardKernel(new WarriorModule());
var samurai = kernel.Get<Samurai>();
string message = samurai.Strike();
method in the second code line.
.Get()
Swords
Arrows
Guns
using System;
using System.Collections.Generic;
using System.Linq;
using System.Web;
namespace NinMVC.Models
{
public interface IWeapon
{
string Strike();
}
public class Sword : IWeapon
{
public string Strike()
{
return "Samurai strikes with Sword";
}
}
public class Arrow : IWeapon
{
public string Strike()
{
return "Samurai strikes with Arrow";
}
}
public class Gun : IWeapon
{
public string Strike()
{
return "Samurai strikes with Gun";
}
}
}
using Ninject.Modules;
using System;
using System.Collections.Generic;
using System.Linq;
using System.Web;
namespace NinMVC.Models
{
public class WarriorModule : NinjectModule
{
string Name;
public WarriorModule(string name)
{
Name = name;
}
public override void Load()
{
if (Name == "Sword")
this.Bind<IWeapon>().To<Sword>();
else if (Name == "Arrow")
this.Bind<IWeapon>().To<Arrow>();
else if (Name == "Gun")
this.Bind<IWeapon>().To<Gun>();
}
}
}
if (Name == "Sword")
this.Bind<IWeapon>().To<Sword>();
else if (Name == "Arrow")
this.Bind<IWeapon>().To<Arrow>();
else if (Name == "Gun")
this.Bind<IWeapon>().To<Gun>();
public ActionResult Sword()
{
var kernel = new StandardKernel(new WarriorModule("Sword"));
var samurai = kernel.Get<Samurai>();
string message = samurai.Strike();
return View("Index", (object)message);
}
public ActionResult Arrow()
{
var kernel = new StandardKernel(new WarriorModule("Arrow"));
var samurai = kernel.Get<Samurai>();
string message = samurai.Strike();
return View("Index", (object)message);
}
public ActionResult Gun()
{
var kernel = new StandardKernel(new WarriorModule("Gun"));
var samurai = kernel.Get<Samurai>();
string message = samurai.Strike();
return View("Index", (object)message);
}
@model string
@{
ViewBag.Title = "Home Page";
}
<h1>@Model</h1>
<h2>Go to the Following links</h2>
@Html.ActionLink("Sword", "Sword", "Home") <br />
@Html.ActionLink("Arrow", "Arrow", "Home") <br />
@Html.ActionLink("Gun", "Gun", "Home") <br/>
