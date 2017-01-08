DATING A PROGRAMMER!

A programmer, computer programmer,developer, dev, coder, or software engineer is a person who writes computer software. The term "PROGRAMMER" can refer to a specialist in one area of computer programming or to a generalist who writes code for many kinds of software.

YEP! Thats Him, His main chick and you!

So I read an interesting post this morning on REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD DATE A PROGRAMMER

…written by a programmer of course(what were you expecting?)

As true as these reasons are, let me tell you, dear future potential Programmers’ Girlfriend, What it actually means/takes to DATE A PROGRAMMER! (Written by a Programmers’ Girlfriend).

You see this person I just defined 👆;

1. They are annoyingly smart and If you are not a smart and intelligent person, you cannot cope because you will not be able to keep up with all the things that run through their heads and laptop screens. You would be lost in every conversation he’s having with his fellow Programmer. Have you seen where Programmers are gathered, talking about programming? Oh God! I have heard enough PHP and Laravel to last me for an eternity!

2. Just make up your mind to be the side chick in the relationship because the laptop will always the be the main chick. Once you start dating a programmer, you are dating him and his laptop. This is my coping mechanism.

3. Everything is related to coding! You can be talking about cake and uncle is talking about CakePHP.

4. If you are not a busy person or you dont have something doing, you can’t date a programmer ’cause if you are looking for 100% attention, you are dreaming. He would spend hours debugging and once he is “inside the code”, don’t bother! You will be there asking him if your outfit is fine and uncle is looking for that missing semicolon.

5. Programmers are generally happy with their career. This is the problem. They get too happy and forget that you are supposed to be the source of their happiness(as it should be).

in this case, their laptops!!!

6. Let’s talk about the “T-shirt and Jean” syndrome. I can’t be the only girlfriend that goes crazy about this. I mean T-shirt and Jean is the official outfit for a programmer. You want to go to the mall, t-shirt and Jean, Movies, t-shirt and Jean, visit people, t-shirt and Jean. ..then they throw on the hoodie and think it makes their outfit completely different but it’s still just the t-shirt and Jean underneath.

7. If you are not a patient person, you can’t date a programmer.

Programmer: baby, just give me 30 minutes to round up coding, I’d call you in 30 minutes.

*************24 HOURS LATER*************

Programmer: baby I’m sorry I got “lost in code”

Sigh! I can’t count how many times I have heard that.

8. If you are the attention seeking kind, forget it! If you are dating a programmer, you have to know how to give yourself attention, and keep yourself company ’cause 12am, they are coding! 3am, still coding, at the airport, coding, on vacation, coding.

9. Birthday, valentine, anniversary gifts are the most difficult part of dating a programmer. I mean you can’t decide whether to get normal people stuff or something related to programming. Check my Google search history in October “best birthday gift for programmer boyfriend”.

10. Dating a programmer automatically makes you a programmer by association, so when he starts talking about PHP, Laravel, open source projects, etc.you can actually contribute…this would endear you to him.

11. They are a passionate bunch who would give their time and energy to the thing that has captured their heart: CODING! Oh you thought I was going to say YOU? 😂😂😂😂Think again!

I could go on and on but let me save the rest for another day.

Although the money is there to spoil you silly and make you feel like the only woman in the world, dating a Programmer is not all fun and games.

However, the best person to be in a relationship with is a programmer because they won’t cheat on you, they don’t have the time for that. The only other “entity” you are struggling to get his attention with, is non-living(except he has a personal name for his laptop then you are in deeper sh#t)!

Dear Programmer boyfriend,

…and I’m not even a programmer!!!!