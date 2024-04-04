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Data Security in the Cloud: Why You Need Data Detection and Response (DDR)

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@rossmoore

April 4th, 2024
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cybersecurity#cybersecurity#data-security#cloud#data-protection#security-trends#data-detection#incident-response#cloud-security

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