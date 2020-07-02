Dart for Java Devs #1

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
function, add a
main()
class with three instance variables. Also remove the contents from
Bicycle
, as shown in the following code snippet:
main()
class Bicycle {
int cadence;
int speed;
int gear;
}
void main() {
}
.
main()
Bicycle(this.cadence, this.speed, this.gear);
) at the end of a no-body constructor, Dart displays the following error: "A function body must be provided.
;
in a constructor's parameter list is a handy shortcut for assigning values to instance variables.
this
Bicycle(int cadence, int speed, int gear) {
this.cadence = cadence;
this.speed = speed;
this.gear = gear;
}
void main() {
var bike = Bicycle(2, 0, 1);
print(bike);
}
Instance of 'Bicycle'
method that you can override to provide more useful output.
toString()
@override
String toString() => 'Bicycle: $speed mph';
annotation tells the analyzer that you are intentionally overriding a member. The analyzer raises an error if you failed to properly perform the override.
@override
. If the expression is an identifier, you can skip the braces:
${expression}
.
$variableName
) notation.
=>
Bicycle: 0 mph
as a read-only variable—it declares it as private and provides only a getter. Next, you'll provide the same functionality in Dart.
speed
). You can convert
_
to read-only by changing its name and adding a getter.
speed
Bicycle(this.cadence, this.gear);
, remove the second (
main()
) parameter from the call to the
speed
constructor:
Bicycle
var bike = Bicycle(2, 1);
to
speed
. (Two places)
_speed
to 0:
_speed
int _speed = 0;
class:
Bicycle
int get speed => _speed;
.
null
and
cadence
. The Dart sample doesn't need explicit getters and setters for those, so it just uses instance variables.
gear
, and later refactor it to use getters and setters. The API stays the same. In other words, going from a field to a getter and setter is not a breaking change in Dart.
bike.cadence
void applyBrake(int decrement) {
_speed -= decrement;
}
void speedUp(int increment) {
_speed += increment;
}
class Bicycle {
int cadence;
int _speed = 0;
int get speed => _speed;
int gear;
Bicycle(this.cadence, this.gear);
void applyBrake(int decrement) {
_speed -= decrement;
}
void speedUp(int increment) {
_speed += increment;
}
@override
String toString() => 'Bicycle: $_speed mph';
}
void main() {
var bike = Bicycle(2, 1);
print(bike);
}