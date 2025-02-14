Dark Matter Research: Everything That We Analyzed

by Phenomenology TechnologyFebruary 14th, 2025
Too Long; Didn't Read

We have analyzed heavy neutrino DM candidates in a minimal extension of SM, which features three RHNs and one ALP.
2.5 Summary

We have analyzed heavy neutrino DM candidates in a minimal extension of SM, which features three RHNs and one ALP. This model is well motivated, as it not only accounts for DM but also explains neutrino oscillations. Hence, ALP-mediated RHN DM is interesting from both the model-building and phenomenological perspectives. We have considered the lightest RHN as DM, which is odd under Z2 symmetry, and identified the region of parameters where DM predictions are in agreement with DM relic abundance. In addition, this model also quite naturally explains the null results of LUX and XENON1T due to the pseudoscalar nature of interactions with quarks. We have highlighted the importance of complementary searches, for instance, via indirect detection with single and di-photons. Although the current limits from Fermi-LAT lie above the predicted signals for our choice of parameter space, future sensitivities of Fermi-LAT might offer promising prospects to probe both the low and high DM mass regions.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

Author:

(1) Shivam Gola, The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.


