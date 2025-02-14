Dark Matter Analysis: Relic Density, Direct Detection, and More

Acknowledgements

1 Introduction to thesis

1.1 History and Evidence

1.2 Facts on dark matter

1.3 Candidates to dark matter

1.4 Dark matter detection

1.5 Outline of the thesis

2 Dark matter through ALP portal and 2.1 Introduction

2.2 Model

2.3 Existing constraints on ALP parameter space

2.4 Dark matter analysis

2.5 Summary

3 A two component dark matter model in a generic 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 3.1 Introduction

3.2 Model

3.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

3.4 Phenomenology of dark matter

3.5 Relic density dependence on 𝑈(1)𝑋 charge 𝑥𝐻

3.6 Summary

4 A pseudo-scalar dark matter case in 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 4.1 Introduction

4.2 Model

4.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

4.4 Dark Matter analysis

4.5 Summary

5 Summary





Appendices

A Standard model

B Friedmann equations

C Type I seasaw mechanism

D Feynman diagrams in two-component DM model





2.4 Dark matter analysis

2.4.1 Relic density





















2.4.2 Direct detection

The XENON1T [18] experiments have a strong sensitivity for spin-independent and spindependent DM-nucleon interactions in our interested mass range of DM. However, recent data from LZ [22] and XENONnT [24] have further put stronger bounds on scattering cross-section. The interaction between DM (𝑁1) and a quark (q) can be described by the following effective Lagrangian:





2.4.3 Indirect detection





These gamma rays would be produced preferentially in regions of high DM density and can be best detected by Fermi-Lat [8], HESS [7]. The integrated gamma-ray flux from the DM annihilation in a density distribution 𝜌(r) is given by









