I explain Artificial Intelligence terms and news to non-experts.
You’ve all seen amazing-looking images like these, entirely generated by an artificial intelligence model. I covered multiple approaches on my channel, like Craiyon, Imagen, and the most well-known, Dall-e 2.
Most people want to try them and generate images from random prompts, but the majority of these models aren’t open-source, which means we, regular people like us, cannot use them freely. Why? This is what we will dive into in this video...
►Read the full article: https://www.louisbouchard.ai/how-openai-reduces-risks-for-dall-e-2/
►OpenAI's article: https://openai.com/blog/dall-e-2-pre-training-mitigations/
►Dalle 2 video: https://youtu.be/rdGVbPI42sA
►Craiyon's video: https://youtu.be/qOxde_JV0vI
►Use Craiyon: https://www.craiyon.com/
►My Daily Newsletter: https://www.getrevue.co/profile/whats_ai
0:00
you've all seen amazing looking images
0:02
like these entirely generated by an
0:05
artificial intelligence model i covered
0:07
multiple approaches on my channel like
0:09
crayon imogen and the most well-known
0:12
deli 2. most people want to try them and
0:15
generate images from random prompts but
0:18
the majority of these models aren't open
0:20
source which means regular people like
0:23
us cannot use them freely why this is
0:26
what we will dive into in this video
0:29
i said most of them were not open source
0:32
well crayon is and people have generated
0:35
amazing memes using it you can see how
0:38
such a model can become dangerous
0:40
allowing anyone to generate anything not
0:43
only for the possible misuses regarding
0:45
the generations but the data used to
0:47
train such models as well coming from
0:50
random images on the internet pretty
0:52
much anything with questionable content
0:55
and producing some unexpected images the
0:58
training data could also be retrieved
1:00
through inverse engineering of the model
1:02
which is most likely unwanted openai
1:05
also used this to justify not releasing
1:08
the daily2 model to the public here we
1:10
will look into what they are
1:12
investigating as potential risks and how
1:14
they are trying to mitigate them i go
1:16
through a very interesting article they
1:18
wrote covering their data pre-processing
1:21
steps when training dalit ii but before
1:24
so allow me a few seconds to be my own
1:26
sponsor and share my most recent project
1:28
which might interest you i recently
1:31
created a daily newsletter sharing ai
1:34
news and research with a simple and
1:36
clear one-liner to know if the paper
1:38
code or news is worth your time you can
1:41
subscribe to it on linkedin or with your
1:43
email the link is in the description
1:45
below
1:46
so what does openai really have in mind
1:48
when they say that they are making
1:50
efforts to reduce risks
1:52
first and the most obvious one is that
1:55
they are filtering out violent and
1:57
sexual images from the hundreds of
1:59
millions of images on the internet this
2:02
is to prevent the modal from learning
2:04
how to produce violent and sexual
2:06
content or even return the original
2:08
images as generations it's like not
2:11
teaching your kid how to fight if you
2:13
don't want him to get into fights it
2:15
might help but it's far from a perfect
2:17
fix still i believe it's necessary to
2:20
have such filters in our data sets and
2:22
definitely helps in this case but how do
2:25
they do that exactly they build several
2:27
models trained to classify data to be
2:30
filtered or not by giving them a few
2:32
different positive and negative examples
2:34
and iteratively improve the classifiers
2:37
with human feedback each classifier went
2:39
through our whole data set deleting more
2:42
images than needed just in case as it's
2:44
much better for the model to not see bad
2:47
data in the first place rather than
2:48
trying to correct the shot afterward
2:51
each classifier will have a unique
2:53
understanding of which content to filter
2:56
and will all complement themselves
2:57
ensuring good filtering if by good we
3:00
mean no false negative images going
3:02
through the filtering process
3:04
still it comes with downsides first the
3:07
data set is clearly smaller and may not
3:10
accurately represent the real world
3:12
which may be good or bad depending on
3:14
the use case they also found an
3:16
unexpected side effect of this data
3:18
filtering process it amplified the
3:21
model's biases towards certain
3:23
demographics introducing the second
3:25
thing openai is doing as a pre-training
3:28
mitigation reduce the biases caused by
3:31
this filtering for example after
3:33
filtering one of the biases they noticed
3:36
was that the modal generated more images
3:38
of men and fewer of women compared to
3:41
modals trained on the original data set
3:44
they explained that one of the reasons
3:46
may be that women appear more often than
3:48
men in sexual content which may bias
3:50
their classifiers to remove more false
3:53
negative images containing women from
3:55
the data set creating a gap in the
3:57
gender ratio that the model observes in
4:00
training and replicates to fix that they
4:02
re-weight the filtered data set to match
4:05
the distribution of the initial
4:07
pre-filter data set here is an example
4:10
they cover using cats and dogs where the
4:12
filter will remove more dugs then cats
4:14
so the fix will be to double the
4:16
training loss for images of dogs which
4:19
will be like sending two images of dugs
4:21
instead of one and compensating for the
4:23
lack of images this is once again just a
4:26
proxy for actual filtering bias but it
4:29
still reduces the image distribution gap
4:31
between the pre-filtered and the
4:33
filtered data set
4:35
the last issue is an issue of
4:36
memorization something the models seem
4:39
to be much more powerful than i am as we
4:42
said it's possible to regurgitate the
4:44
training data from such image generation
4:46
models which is not wanted in most cases
4:49
here we also want to generate novel
4:51
images and not simply copy paste images
4:54
from the internet but how can we prevent
4:56
that just like our memory you cannot
4:59
really decide what you remember and what
5:01
goes away once you see something it
5:03
either sticks or it doesn't they found
5:05
that just like humans learning a new
5:07
concept if the model sees the same image
5:10
numerous times in the data set it may
5:12
accidentally know it by heart at the end
5:15
of its training and generate it exactly
5:17
for a similar or identical text prompt
5:20
this one is an easy and reliable fix
5:23
just find out which images are too
5:25
similar and delete the duplicates easy
5:28
doing this will mean comparing each
5:30
image with every other image meaning
5:33
hundreds of quadrillions of image pairs
5:36
to compare instead they simply start by
5:38
grouping similar images together and
5:41
then compare the images with all other
5:43
images within the same and a few other
5:46
clusters around it immensely reducing
5:48
the complexity while still finding 97 of
5:52
all duplicate pairs again another fix to
5:55
do within the data set before training
5:57
our daily model openai also mentions
6:00
some next step they are investigating
6:02
and if you've enjoyed this video i
6:04
definitely invite you to read their
6:06
in-depth article to see all the details
6:08
of this pre-training mitigation work
6:11
it's a very interesting and well-written
6:13
article let me know what you think of
6:15
their mitigation efforts and their
6:17
choice to limit the model's access to
6:19
the public
6:20
leave a comment or join the discussion
6:22
in our community on discord thank you
6:24
for watching until the end and i will
6:26
see you next week with another amazing
6:29
paper
[Music]