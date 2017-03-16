d3.js and Google Maps API in 11 easy steps

Site Color
A recent challenge was to link data with longitude and latitude coordinates which I’d used when developing a training compliance dashboard. Here’s the final visualisation.
I’d worked with static Google Maps before but the client wanted to use live maps which responded to the content. Here’s how I did it in 10 easy steps with a huge amount of help from Mike Bostock’s starter code.
3. Step three — extend the bound for each row in the data.
4. Step four — select the <div> or <td> where you want to place the map.
5. Step 5 — create the map and fit the bounds
6. Step 6 — declare an Overlay, an onAdd function and the append the layer.
7. Step 7 — within the onAdd Function, declare a draw function, set the Projection and then draw each marker appending the data.
8. Step 8— transform (see above) is a function to position each SVG
9. Step 9 — now draw the circles. You can add tooltip functionality if you want.
10. Step 10 — bind the overlay to the map.
11. Step 11 — finally, you need to set the CSS of the individual layers.
.layer, .layer svg {position: absolute;}
.layer svg {
width: 60px;
height: 60px;
padding-right: 100px;
font: 10px sans-serif;
}
You can also set style attributes for .layer circle, either in CSS or in your D3.js code.