Creating Composite Node of a Graph using D3.js

Lately I have been using D3 for visualizing data for a React project and it got my attention for a while. I was especially interested as to the scope of this very powerful tool that has a great problem solving ability range related to any kind of data visualization.

__ANYTHING__ . Okay, lets talk about it. It gives you a feeling that you can do. Okay, lets talk about it.

What is D3.js ?

__SVG__ (Support Vector Graphics) and __HTML__ . D3.js is a javascript library used for visualizing data. It is very powerful with the combination of(Support Vector Graphics) and

Now it depends on the creativity of the developer using it to actually visualize it in the most beautiful way.

(x1, y1) ` and ` (x2, y2) ` on a graph etc. Since this is data driven , d3.js works on your pure data and transforms it in a graphical way. While applying d3.js, you will doing lot of CSS, at the same time solving some Mathematical Coordinate Geometry problems. For instance, applying Pythagorean theorem, calculating the distance between two coordinates `` and `` on a graph etc.

This article focuses on creating a complex node of a graph that is a node having lot of elements or information attached to it, instead of just an empty circle.

v3 version but not many on the latest v5 version. You will find so many example snippets and gists especially on bl.ocks.org stackoverflow or observablehq for creating graphs or trees withversion but not many on the latestversion.

Pre-requisite

Html, CSS , Javascript, Coordinate Geometry.

Let's Start

We will be writing a simple working script for creating a complex SVG node.

<script> inside your html <body> for using d3 v5 library. You need to include the followinginside your htmlfor using d3library.

< body > < script src = "https://d3js.org/d3.v5.min.js" > </ script > </ body >

Canvas and data container element

width and height for the canvas where all your SVG elements will reside. We then call d3.select() on body element, appending svg to it, and specifying properties like width and height We currently have our json data as nodes with some params that we may need to visualize. Specify someandfor the canvas where all your SVG elements will reside. We then callonelement, appendingto it, and specifying properties likeandWe currently have our json data aswith some params that we may need to visualize.

< script > var width = 500 , height = 400 ; const nodes = [ { id: 0 , name: "ServiceGroup" , description: "Port : 80" , connection_count: 3 } ]; const svg = d3 .select( "body" ) .append( "svg" ) .attr( "width" , width) .attr( "height" , height); </ script >

g into svg variable (canvas) and insert node data into it, indexing with id . Lets append new elementintovariable (canvas) and insert node data into it, indexing with

let circle = svg .append( "svg:g" ) .selectAll( "g" ) .data(nodes, d => d.id); const g = circle.enter();

Rectangular node

rect element into our svg with (x,y) coordinates as (0,0) . Now we appendelement into ourwithcoordinates as

const rectangularNode = g .append( "svg:rect" ) .attr( "class" , "node" ) .attr( "x" , d => { return 0 ; }) .attr( "y" , d => { return 0 ; });

rect element using getBBox() . Now here it gets tricky for deciding the positions of elements to be placed inside the rectangular node. We have our basic node ready and will place inner elements with reference to the rectangular node and not the canvas. One of the ways for doing that is to get the coordinateselement using

var outerNodebbox = rectangularNode.node().getBBox();

Image element

Since we have placement coordinates of this box, we can place the things inside.

Say I want to place below logo.

It's simple

const images = g .append( "svg:image" ) .attr( "xlink:href" , "https://img.icons8.com/ios-glyphs/30/000000/superman.png" ) .attr( "x" , function ( d ) { let X = outerNodebbox.x; return X + 10 ; }) .attr( "y" , function ( d ) { let Y = outerNodebbox.y; let HEIGHT = outerNodebbox.height; return Y + HEIGHT / 3 ; });

X and Y a little bit for inner positions. I wanted the image to be in middle, tabbed ( 10 ) from the left. As you can see we have tweaked variablesanda little bit for inner positions. I wanted the image to be in middle, tabbed () from the left.

Text element

text to svg like below: Similarly to add a text, we use the node data using keys and appendtolike below:

const label = g .append( "svg:text" ) .attr( "class" , "name" ) .attr( "dx" , function ( d ) { return outerNodebbox.width / 3 ; }) .attr( "dy" , function ( d ) { return outerNodebbox.height / 3 ; }) .attr( "dominant-baseline" , "central" ) .text( d => { return d[ "name" ]; });

Another example to add text

const description = g .append( "svg:text" ) .attr( "class" , "description" ) .attr( "dx" , function ( d ) { return outerNodebbox.width / 3 ; }) .attr( "dy" , function ( d ) { return ( 2 * outerNodebbox.height) / 3 ; }) .attr( "dominant-baseline" , "central" ) .text( d => { return d[ "description" ]; });

Circular counter element

Now what if I want to insert a circle inside the rectangular node and maintain a text inside it. We do it as follows:

const count_circle = g .append( "svg:circle" ) .attr( "class" , "countCircle" ) .style( "visibility" , "unset" ) .attr( "r" , 10 ) .attr( "cx" , function ( d ) { let X = outerNodebbox.x; let WIDTH = outerNodebbox.width; return X + ( 2.5 * WIDTH) / 3 ; }) .attr( "cy" , function ( d ) { let Y = outerNodebbox.y; let HEIGHT = outerNodebbox.height; return Y + ( 2 * HEIGHT) / 3 ; });

and text

const count_text = g .append( "svg:text" ) .attr( "class" , "countText" ) .attr( "r" , 10 ) .attr( "dx" , function ( d ) { let X = outerNodebbox.x; let WIDTH = outerNodebbox.width; return X + ( 2.5 * WIDTH) / 3 ; }) .attr( "dy" , function ( d ) { let Y = outerNodebbox.y; let HEIGHT = outerNodebbox.height; return Y + ( 2 * HEIGHT) / 3 ; }) .attr( "dominant-baseline" , "central" ) .text( d => { return d[ "connection_count" ]; });

At last simply merge all the elements into one.

circle = g.merge(circle);

If you wonder how does it look like while browser inspecting, see for yourself.

Cool right!! You can find the entire code here

Happy learning!!!

Tags