Creating Composite Node of a Graph using D3.js

<script>
for using d3
<body>
library.
v5
<body>
<script src="https://d3js.org/d3.v5.min.js"></script>
</body>
and
width
for the canvas where all your SVG elements will reside. We then call
height
on
d3.select()
element, appending
body
to it, and specifying properties like
svg
and
width
We currently have our json data as
height
with some params that we may need to visualize.
nodes
<script>
var width = 500, height = 400;
const nodes = [
{
id: 0,
name: "ServiceGroup",
description: "Port : 80",
connection_count: 3
}
];
const svg = d3
.select("body")
.append("svg")
.attr("width", width)
.attr("height", height);
</script>
into
g
variable (canvas) and insert node data into it, indexing with
svg
.
id
let circle = svg
.append("svg:g")
.selectAll("g")
.data(nodes, d => d.id);
const g = circle.enter();
element into our
rect
with
svg
coordinates as
(x,y)
.
(0,0)
const rectangularNode = g
.append("svg:rect")
.attr("class", "node")
.attr("x", d => {
return 0;
})
.attr("y", d => {
return 0;
});
element using
rect
.
getBBox()
var outerNodebbox = rectangularNode.node().getBBox();
const images = g
.append("svg:image")
.attr(
"xlink:href",
"https://img.icons8.com/ios-glyphs/30/000000/superman.png"
)
.attr("x", function(d) {
let X = outerNodebbox.x;
return X + 10;
})
.attr("y", function(d) {
let Y = outerNodebbox.y;
let HEIGHT = outerNodebbox.height;
return Y + HEIGHT / 3 ;
});
and
X
a little bit for inner positions. I wanted the image to be in middle, tabbed (
Y
) from the left.
10
to
text
like below:
svg
const label = g
.append("svg:text")
.attr("class", "name")
.attr("dx", function(d) {
return outerNodebbox.width / 3;
})
.attr("dy", function(d) {
return outerNodebbox.height / 3;
})
.attr("dominant-baseline", "central")
.text(d => {
return d["name"];
});
const description = g
.append("svg:text")
.attr("class", "description")
.attr("dx", function(d) {
return outerNodebbox.width / 3;
})
.attr("dy", function(d) {
return (2 * outerNodebbox.height) / 3;
})
.attr("dominant-baseline", "central")
.text(d => {
return d["description"];
});
const count_circle = g
.append("svg:circle")
.attr("class", "countCircle")
.style("visibility", "unset")
.attr("r", 10)
.attr("cx", function(d) {
let X = outerNodebbox.x;
let WIDTH = outerNodebbox.width;
return X + (2.5 * WIDTH) / 3;
})
.attr("cy", function(d) {
let Y = outerNodebbox.y;
let HEIGHT = outerNodebbox.height;
return Y + (2 * HEIGHT) / 3;
});
const count_text = g
.append("svg:text")
.attr("class", "countText")
.attr("r", 10)
.attr("dx", function(d) {
let X = outerNodebbox.x;
let WIDTH = outerNodebbox.width;
return X + (2.5 * WIDTH) / 3;
})
.attr("dy", function(d) {
let Y = outerNodebbox.y;
let HEIGHT = outerNodebbox.height;
return Y + (2 * HEIGHT) / 3;
})
.attr("dominant-baseline", "central")
.text(d => {
return d["connection_count"];
});
circle = g.merge(circle);