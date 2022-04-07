Cz-git Recipes - Easy to Commit

think >/dev/null
github: https://github.com/Zhengqbbb
website: https://cz-git.qbenben.com/
What is commitizen: A Node.js-based
git commit command-line tool that assists in generating standardized and standardized commit messages.
What is an adapter: Replace the interactive plugin for the commitizen command line tool.
For the past year, I have been committing almost every day, and as a lazy software engineer, I realized that almost all commitizen adapters are not very comfortable for me to use.
For example, if I repaired the table in the monorepo ui library, I must subconsciously fix the table. Why do I need to keep selecting up and down? I just want
fi to press Enter to output
fix,
ta to press Enter to output
table.So much so that I made the cz-git adapter.
Let me introduce the use of cz-git
scopes, usually to define the scope of this commit, there are generally two types: according to the project code distinction such as monorepo , the other is project business distinction
If you need to manage multiple packages for a better experience, for example, use: pnpm | lerna.js to manage monorepo you can Use the
path and
fs modules to dynamically define the scopes (scopes) display in the commit message.
// .commitlintrc.js
const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
const packages = fs.readdirSync(path.resolve(__dirname, 'packages'))
module.exports = {
prompt: {
scopes: [...packages]
}
}
If you define a
scope-enum using the commitlintopen in new window rule, it will be imported automatically.
// .commitlintrc.js
const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
const packages = fs.readdirSync(path.resolve(__dirname, 'packages'))
module.exports = {
rules: {
"scope-enum": [2, "always", [ ...packages ]]
}
};
// .commitlintrc.js
const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
const packages = fs.readdirSync(path.resolve(__dirname, 'packages'))
module.exports = {
prompt: {
scopes: ["app", "home", "account", "comment"]
}
}
Of course, if you want to add description information to the module-wide customization to display on the command line, you can use
name and
value to define.
// .commitlintrc.js
const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
const packages = fs.readdirSync(path.resolve(__dirname, 'packages'))
module.exports = {
prompt: {
scopes: [
{ value: "app", name: "app: System business" },
{ value: "home", name: "home: Homepage" },
{ value: "account", name: "account: Account related" },
{ value: "comment", name: "comment: Comment related" },
]
}
}
Issue Number automatically, it is a very troublesome thing to repeat the query to fill in the
issue number.
Node's
execSync to get the branch name through the command
defaultIssues
Issue Number, so that we can easily intercept the
Issue Number to reduce repetitive work.
// .commitlintrc.js
const { execSync } = require('child_process');
// @tip: git branch name = feature/33 => auto get defaultIssues = #33
const issue = execSync('git rev-parse --abbrev-ref HEAD')
.toString()
.trim()
.split("/")[1]
// @tip: monorepo dynamic get name
/** @type {import('cz-git').UserConfig} */
module.exports = {
prompt: {
defaultIssues: () => !issue ? "" : `#${issue}`
}
};
Expand your imagination, and the highly customizable
cz-gitmakes committing more convenient and more customary. Welcome to share.