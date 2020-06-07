Customer Service : AI vs. Humans in Interactive Communications

@ illusionfact Kamlesh Kumar Kamlesh Kumar is Digital Marketing and PR Expert. He helped Many Companies to get Rank in Google.



being faced out. Communication in the same is open to new possibilities and advancements that have seen the introduction of troubleshooting menus, Technology has advanced, and soon every analog operation isbeing faced out. Communication in the same is open to new possibilities and advancements that have seen the introduction of troubleshooting menus, chatbots , blogs, and even emailing. The digitization has not limited any human interaction. It has made it more comfortable with a variety of convenient choices.

Many businesses and corporates have introduced this digitized communication to track, optimize, and personalize every bit of the consumer’s involvement for convenience. Automating of communication has proved an excellent resource preservation method and has saved companies a lot from hiring or involving a physical workforce to handle that. However, it has overlooked the simple fact that voice human interaction and communication are essential, effective, and faster than a back and forth of chatbot messaging.

Leveraging human communication over AI

While consumers might still prefer to text the AI systems in normalcy, complex situations have proved otherwise. When matters of urgency and significant seriousness arise, they prefer direct phone calling for faster, reliable, and immediate responses. If creating and enhancing better customer service means understanding and anticipating consumer needs, then digitizing communication is a big problem.

Voice-based artificial intelligence has widened the gap of poor visibility of communication between individuals and brands. Brands are coming up with intelligent assistants such as Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri. As much as the interface has been personalized and made more accessible,

there is a downside. Embedding AI into daily interaction will derive a sense of connections in terms of operations that solely rely on emotional decisions.

With customer support at the helm of every company’s mission, the following are reasons why Number for Live Person provides better customer service and communication.

Computer Systems Cannot Empathize

When it comes to managing how you reach out to your targeted audience, you have the option to choose between artificial intelligence and the human tough. Through automation, you are able to deliver fast service. Automation can create and deliver for you personalized email or recommend for you a new niche. However, there are essential services that a machine cannot offer due to its inability to understand human emotions.

Placing orders, replying to purchase systems or answering questions are run by scripts and algorithms that will never understand the human ability of mood or language. However, if a consumer called in with complaints of poor services or pleading for help, AI systems wouldn’t be able to understand the urgency or intensity of the caller’s emotions. It causes frustration because the consumers cannot explain their heightened emotions and have them received with concern, empathy, or calmness as a customer service representative would. This frustration, in return, results in negative reviews on your customer service and reduces your rating as a brand.

Automated Services do not Enhance Their Reputation

Friendly, welcoming, and engaging staffs are what reflect the principles or standards that brands lead by. With an emotionally intelligent and well-disciplined workforce, your reputation goes a long way in more than just being commendable. Not to shun the importance of technology; instead,

equip your staff with devices that complement their services to be the best and most effective. This type of enhancements could be state-of-the-art gadgets that could help multitask in customer relations as well as software that will aid in in-depth relationships with their consumers. Pairing up human intelligence and AI will go a long way in ensuring that no stone has is unturned, be it emotionally or technically speaking.

Humans Handle Complex Issues Better

Scripts and algorithms give necessary help and can only reach as far as their programming allows them. Artificial intelligence makes computers to appear intelligent than humans. Modern computers have better memories than people. You can feed them with a lot of information without any worry. They are able to tap the data almost instantaneously. Better still,

these machines do not require sleep. As such, they are able to perfect lots of tasks round the clock.

However, human beings are still superior to artificial intelligence. The bugs and the exceptional susceptibility to power blackouts often limit the ability of computers to serve all our needs as we require. Humans have no limits on what information they offer and how they do it. Some operations or situations require competency and emotional decisions for further understanding or engagement to find a solution or common ground. Experts appreciate that humans have a high degree of intelligence. We have the innate ability to create great solutions, which computers heavily depend on to be able to operate.

Other than that, we rely on the parallel processing wetnet, which many people prefer to call instincts, life experiences, and common sense,

to solve complex problems. You can program computers with a wealth of

information. However, the machines cannot sense any error without human input. Besides, computers lack the ability to experience life the way we do, which makes the human touch necessary to confirm the relevance of any suggestions that AI provides. As such, computer lack the aptitude to create solutions the way we do and can only replicate some of the tasks that humans have devised.

Conclusion

There is an extensive list of the benefits that human interactions provide. We have the ability to perform complex tasks, solve problems, and make the right decisions by relying on our intelligence and the parallel processing wetnet. Computers lack the latter attribute and can cause a lot of damages in case an error occurs.



emerging problems. In addition, without the human tough, computers cannot help brands to achieve their objectives. Brands acknowledge that but are not shutting down technology either. Leveraging both to your advantage will help you reap off a supercharged











Even though AI enables computers to process certain information faster than humans, we have the innate capacity to devise new ways to addressemerging problems. In addition, without the human tough, computers cannot help brands to achieve their objectives. Brands acknowledge that but are not shutting down technology either. Leveraging both to your advantage will help you reap off a supercharged customer service support system and maintain brand to customer cohesion. In this regard, while AI enjoys lots of advantages over human beings, human interactions are still be most effective source of solutions.

Share this story @ illusionfact Kamlesh Kumar Read my stories Kamlesh Kumar is Digital Marketing and PR Expert. He helped Many Companies to get Rank in Google.

Tags