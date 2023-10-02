Cryptorsy Pitchsters Battle: Fostering Innovation and Empowering Crypto Startups
Too Long; Didn't ReadThe Cryptorsy Pitchsters Battle highlights the importance of events for crypto startups, offering a platform for innovation, investor attention, and valuable rewards. The event showcased top contenders in the Web3 space, with MysticSwap emerging as the winner and Scallop receiving recognition. Participating in such events is crucial for expanding coverage and gaining investor interest. Additionally, the article shares common weaknesses observed in Web3 startups, emphasizing the significance of clear branding, target audience understanding, and effective marketing strategies. Cryptorsy plans to continue organizing similar events, fostering innovation in the crypto world. Subscribe to stay updated on future events and opportunities.