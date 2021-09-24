Search icon
Crypto: The Frontier of the Information Age

Human species is unique in its propensity for expansion. Humans will continue to seek out novel physical space that presents higher levels of risk and reward. Hacks, rug pulls, and plain old Ponzi schemes abound, but crypto is a volatile, hyper-competitive technology that evolved out of the decentralized open economy in the process of supplanting historically sheltered and flat-footed incumbents of the banking and financial industry. It's possible there will come a time when crypto's volatility is significantly reduced and the opportunity for it to create life-changing money will have already passed.
Cipher Sovereign Hacker Noon profile picture

@ciphersovereign
Cipher Sovereign

Blog and newsletter about succeeding in the rapidly changing digital epoch covering topics of cryptocurrency and DeFi.

