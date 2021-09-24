Crypto: The Frontier of the Information Age

Human species is unique in its propensity for expansion. Humans will continue to seek out novel physical space that presents higher levels of risk and reward. Hacks, rug pulls, and plain old Ponzi schemes abound, but crypto is a volatile, hyper-competitive technology that evolved out of the decentralized open economy in the process of supplanting historically sheltered and flat-footed incumbents of the banking and financial industry. It's possible there will come a time when crypto's volatility is significantly reduced and the opportunity for it to create life-changing money will have already passed.