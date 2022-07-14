Crypto Companies Facilitating Initiatives to Support Ukraine

0 The ongoing war in Ukraine has proven the need for a decentralized financial system that allows intercontinental transfers that shield anonymity and don’t involve third-parties. There have been plenty of individuals who have answered the financial call to support Ukraine and Ukrainians in that nation’s time of need. Some crypto industry leaders have stepped up to help out and provide humanitarian assistance as well. Polkadot founder Gavin Wood issued a promise to Kyiv via Twitter: “If you post a DOT address I’ll personally contribute $5m.”

‘Binance Refugee Cards’

Crypto exchange Binance began subsidizing a debit card for Ukrainians who have been displaced by the ongoing conflict. Those refugees who use an existing crypto address on the platform, who have verified their identity with local non-profit organizations and have applied for the “Binance Refugee Card,” have been eligible for a monthly $75 for three months in the platform’s stablecoin BUSD. The exchange also donated around $10 million through its “Charity Foundation” in February to aid children and families who fled Ukraine to neighboring countries.

Polkadot’s $5 Million Donation

When Russia’s invasion began in February, it didn’t take long for the Ukrainian government to begin accepting crypto donations. This saw funds trickle in quickly and seamlessly to help finance the war effort without them being tied up by third-party institutions like banks. Polkadot founder Gavin Wood issued a promise to Kyiv via Twitter: “If you post a DOT address I’ll personally contribute $5m.” When the official Ukrainian government Twitter account responded stating, “We are now accepting Polkadot,” Wood made good on his promise.

NEAR Launches Hackathon ‘For Ukraine’ Supported by Roketo

These platforms’ hackathon was aimed at finding new solutions developed on the NEAR protocol. All the projects created within the framework aimed to assist both Ukraine and Ukrainian communities devastated by Russia’s aggression. NEAR also raised over $2 million in humanitarian aid for the country via the unchain fund on the platform. To motivate the hackers who took part to do their best, NEAR-based crypto streaming platform Roketo awarded a $2,000 NEAR general prize and a $3,000 NEAR prize to the winners of the sponsored challenge.

Crystal Blockchain’s ‘Verified Ukraine Donations List’

It’s sad but it’s true, there are people out there who try to capitalize financially on all negative situations. That goes for the ongoing war as well. Crooks have set up fake wallets to plead the big-hearted global community for donations to “support the humanitarian effort in Ukraine,” or something along those lines. Crystal Blockchain has compiled a simple list on its website so good Samaritans can donate with confidence. Sure it’s a simple gesture, but it goes a long way to getting funds to where they need to go to help out and gives peace of mind to anybody who digs deep.

Ankr Donates to ‘Top 7’ to Help Ukraine

This charity initiative is providing trusted and hardworking volunteers with funds to support Ukranians affected by the ongoing conflict. Top 7 is a Ukraine-based platform that allows individuals and companies to donate to those on the ground who are able to distribute the funds quickly and efficiently to the places where they’re needed. Ankr, CryptoDiffer and MorningStar Ventures are just some of the many big names that have donated funds to this platform helping out. Donations are collected safely and transparently distributed to the trusted and efficient organizations.

Surely the list of businesses and individuals committed to helping Ukraine will grow. Within the crypto industry as the technology evolves so will the tools to assist Kyiv in its struggle against Moscow. There’s plenty to be said of these crypto industry leaders who stepped up to the plate to do their best. But one thing’s for sure, we’re all rooting for this dark time to come to an end soon.

