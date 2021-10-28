Crypto Casinos: How the Integration of Blockchain Can Create More Transparency
The integration of blockchain technology across various industries has yielded extraordinary results. Online casinos, on the other hand, raise serious concerns regarding privacy, safety, transparency, and reliability. These deficiencies can be addressed by integrating blockchain technology into online casino platforms. In this article, I shall be discussing how online casinos and blockchain technology crossing paths can bring revolutionary results.
Mainak Mukherjee
Law student.
Interested in technology law.