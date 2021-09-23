Cross-chain Communication and the Role of CCU

This is the next edition of the blog post series covering the details of the Lisk interoperability solution. We cover an important transaction used to communicate information from one chain to another: the cross-chain update. This is done by posting CCUs which contain certificates which contain recent certificates. The CCU transaction is to allow CCMs to be transmitted from the sending chain to the receiving chain. This must be done in a secure and trustless manner. Each chain maintains an interoperability store containing the data of other chains that they interact with.