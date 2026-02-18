CredShields Contributes to OWASP’s 2026 Smart Contract Security Priorities

SINGAPORE, Singapore, February 17th, 2026/CyberNewswire/--The OWASP Smart Contract Security Project has released the OWASP Smart Contract Top 10 2026, a risk prioritization framework developed from structured analysis of real world exploit data observed across blockchain ecosystems in 2025. The OWASP Smart Contract Security Project Crypto protocols continued to experience significant smart contract failures in 2025, with exploit patterns increasingly pointing to structural weaknesses rather than isolated bugs. CredShields led the exploit pattern aggregation behind the ranking, incorporating impact-weighted signals from production incidents observed across decentralized finance, cross-chain infrastructure, and upgradeable systems.. CredShields Observed Protocol Failure Patterns The 2026 Top 10 highlights failure classes repeatedly observed in live environments: Access control misconfiguration\nBusiness logic invariant failure\nOracle dependency risk\nFlash loan amplification\nUpgrade and proxy exposure Access control misconfiguration Business logic invariant failure Oracle dependency risk Flash loan amplification Upgrade and proxy exposure In 2025 incidents, attackers often exploited: Exposed admin keys\nFragile governance permissions\nCross-chain timing gaps\nEconomic model weaknesses Exposed admin keys Fragile governance permissions Cross-chain timing gaps Economic model weaknesses Contracts executed as designed but adversarial conditions exposed hidden assumptions. Security Must Move Upstream The 2026 ranking encourages teams to integrate risk modeling earlier in the development lifecycle, including: Role-based permission validation\nUpgrade path simulation\nOracle dependency stress testing\nAutomated CI/CD enforcement\nInvariant-driven design review Role-based permission validation Upgrade path simulation Oracle dependency stress testing Automated CI/CD enforcement Invariant-driven design review Passing an audit is not sufficient. Production resilience requires modeling adversarial behavior before deployment. Expanding the Threat Model Recognizing that some of the largest 2025 losses stemmed from operational attack vectors, the release also includes an Alternate Top 15 Web3 Attack Vectors covering governance abuse, multisig compromise, and infrastructure-level threats. The full OWASP Smart Contract Top 10: 2026 framework and supporting data are available via the OWASP Smart Contract Security Project. About OWASP The Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) is a nonprofit organization focused on improving software security through open standards and community-led research. Its Smart Contract Security Project develops practical frameworks to help developers and security teams understand and mitigate common blockchain vulnerabilities. The Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) About CredShields CredShields is a security research and product company focused on strengthening smart contract and blockchain infrastructure resilience. Through its platforms, including SolidityScan and Web3HackHub, CredShields delivers exploit intelligence, automated vulnerability detection, and structured risk modeling to help development teams identify weaknesses before deployment. CredShields Contact CredShields marketing@credshields.com This story was published as a press release by Cybernewswire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program This story was published as a press release by Cybernewswire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program Program Program This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are speculative, complex, and involve high risks. This can mean high prices volatility and potential loss of your initial investment. You should consider your financial situation, investment purposes, and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The HackerNoon editorial team has only verified the story for grammatical accuracy and does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, reliability, or completeness ofthe information stated in this article. #DYOR This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are speculative, complex, and involve high risks. This can mean high prices volatility and potential loss of your initial investment. You should consider your financial situation, investment purposes, and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The HackerNoon editorial team has only verified the story for grammatical accuracy and does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of the information stated in this article. #DYOR