3 Tips To Prevent Mobile Banking Trojans

Saif Ahmed Khan

Mobile banking Trojans are now a common issue. We know that smartphones have their own operating systems like computers do. So, like a computer, it can also be attacked by malware. One type of malware is mobile banking Trojans. However, it is now a dangerous malware to be aware of. With this malware, hackers can steal money from smartphones. So, to keep your smartphone safe from this malware, you need the right guideline.

What are mobile banking Trojans?

A mobile banking Trojan is a kind of malware created for smartphones. Nowadays, Marcher, BankBot Anubis, Red Alert 2.0, OpFake, Asacub, Faketoken Trojans, etc. are the most dangerous Trojans for mobile. You need not go to the bank to do banking transactions.

Online banking makes it possible via online service that can be carried out on your smartphone or computer. However, many fake apps for smartphones are available, and many of them work like Trojans. Generally, this malware is for stealing money by accessing the account of the victims.

How do mobile banking Trojans work and steal money?

It seems an unbelievable thing for you that mobile Trojans can steal money. But it is true. Most of the users download such kind of malware themselves. MCybercrooks present Trojans as a form of apps and then try to convince people to install them. Besides, the third-party malware applications on different app stores also contain this malware. Moreover, they used to sending phishing text containing URLs. Even Google Play Store is not safe.

Like the banking app, Trojans also display the overlaying interface of the banking app. If you put the credentials, this malware steals your information. Mainly, Trojans impersonate banking apps, payment services, and chatbot apps. They hijack SMS send from the bank with a one-time password. For this reason, mobile banking Trojans need the permission of the users to access SMS.

How to prevent mobile baking Trojans

Yes, there are some ways to prevent mobile baking Trojans. Follow these tips below to keep your mobile banking safe from Trojans.

To monitor your bank account, enable the SMS notification service of the mobile bank. Though all Trojans do not hack SMS, it is one of the effective ways. Carefully download and install third-party apps. Always try the apps of official stores such as Google Play Store or App Store or websites like SafeForPC. Before installing any app, carefully monitor the requests for permissions of the app. Try a reliable antivirus solution on your smartphone or tablet.

Mobile banking Trojans make mobile banking unsafe. Hackers always discover new and newer ways with a view to stealing money. But some awareness and carefulness always work against all types of crime in the world. Cybercrime is not out of them. We need to be aware of malware, cybercriminals, Trojans to keep our digital life safe and secure.

