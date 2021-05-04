3 Tips To Prevent Mobile Banking Trojans

A tech blog writer & software developer who graduated in Information & Communication Technology
Mobile banking Trojans are now a common issue. We know that smartphones have their own operating systems like computers do. So, like a computer, it can also be attacked by malware. One type of malware is mobile banking Trojans. However, it is now a dangerous malware to be aware of. With this malware, hackers can steal money from smartphones. So, to keep your smartphone safe from this malware, you need the right guideline.
A mobile banking Trojan is a kind of malware created for smartphones. Nowadays, Marcher, BankBot Anubis, Red Alert 2.0, OpFake, Asacub, Faketoken Trojans, etc. are the most dangerous Trojans for mobile. You need not go to the bank to do banking transactions.
Online banking makes it possible via online service that can be carried out on your smartphone or computer. However, many fake apps for smartphones are available, and many of them work like Trojans. Generally, this malware is for stealing money by accessing the account of the victims.
It seems an unbelievable thing for you that mobile Trojans can steal money. But it is true. Most of the users download such kind of malware themselves. MCybercrooks present Trojans as a form of apps and then try to convince people to install them. Besides, the third-party malware applications on different app stores also contain this malware. Moreover, they used to sending phishing text containing URLs. Even Google Play Store is not safe.
Like the banking app, Trojans also display the overlaying interface of the banking app. If you put the credentials, this malware steals your information. Mainly, Trojans impersonate banking apps, payment services, and chatbot apps. They hijack SMS send from the bank with a one-time password. For this reason, mobile banking Trojans need the permission of the users to access SMS.
Yes, there are some ways to prevent mobile baking Trojans. Follow these tips below to keep your mobile banking safe from Trojans.
Mobile banking Trojans make mobile banking unsafe. Hackers always discover new and newer ways with a view to stealing money. But some awareness and carefulness always work against all types of crime in the world. Cybercrime is not out of them. We need to be aware of malware, cybercriminals, Trojans to keep our digital life safe and secure.
