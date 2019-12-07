Creating Callable Objects in JavaScript

var obj = new CallableObject(); obj(args);

obj.bar , call methods obj.foo() , but also call the object directly obj() , as if it were a function. A callable object is a data structure that behaves as both an object and a function. You can access and assign properties, call methods, but also call the object directly, as if it were a function.

obj which has access to the object’s properties through its this context. The direct call is like calling a method ofwhich has access to the object’s properties through its

__call__ class method. Any method assigned to __call__ can be accessed as obj.__call__() or as obj() . If you have experience with Python you’ll recognize this, there is a builtin Python protocol using theclass method. Any method assigned tocan be accessed asor as

Callable Objects can also be thought of as stateful functions. Functions are inherently single instance, stateless procedures. Callable Objects are instantiated, stateful procedures.

In JavaScript almost everything is an object, including functions, so surely we can do this, but how? It’s not built in to the language like Python, but there are several ways to make it work.

The Challenge

_call . We want this redirect so that we can inherit from our Class and easily override and extend the _call method with new functionality, without having to worry about the inner workings of the callable object. Taking inspiration from Python, we want to create a Class / constructor that we can use to create callable objects that redirect their calls to a method named. We want this redirect so that we can inherit from our Class and easily override and extend themethod with new functionality, without having to worry about the inner workings of the callable object.

To do this, we’re going to need to inherit from the Function constructor, which inherits from Object , and allows us to create both an object and a dynamic function.

Our main hurdle is giving a function object a reference to itself.

_call method, the function part of our function object, generated by our Callable class / constructor, must have a reference to itself. In order to have a reference to themethod, the function part of our function object, generated by our Callable class / constructor, must have a reference to itself.

The Solutions

Callable class that maintains proper and correct inheritance in JavaScript, and allows us to call the objects it constructs as functions, with a reference to themselves, redirecting those calls to an overridable method _call . We want to create an extensibleclass that maintains proper and correct inheritance in JavaScript, and allows us to call the objects it constructs as functions, with a reference to themselves, redirecting those calls to an overridable method

The Bind Way

'use strict' class Callable extends Function { constructor () { super ( '...args' , 'return this._bound._call(...args)' ) // Or without the spread/rest operator: // super('return this._bound._call.apply(this._bound, arguments)') this ._bound = this .bind( this ) return this ._bound } _call(...args) { console .log( this , args) } }

super will be the body of our function. We want that function to be able to access its own object and call a method _call , passing on its arguments. We do this using Because we’re inheriting from Function we can create dynamic functions from strings, using super in our constructor. So the string we pass towill be the body of our function. We want that function to be able to access its own object and call a method, passing on its arguments. We do this using bind

this context of a function to whatever we want, by wrapping that function in a transparent bound function. So we bind the function to itself with this.bind(this) . The bind method will allow us to set thecontext of a function to whatever we want, by wrapping that function in a transparent bound function. So we bind the function to itself with

this.bind , is a wrapped version of our original object. So all our properties will be attached to that, new, wrapped function object, and our function has a reference to the old object passed to bind . Now our callable object has a reference to itself, except the object we return from our constructor, returned by, is a wrapped version of our original object. So all our properties will be attached to that, new, wrapped function object, and our function has a reference to the old object passed to

_bound . And the body of our function, in the string passed to super , simply calls _call using the this._bound reference. The easy solution to this is to attach a reference to the new wrapped object on the old object as. And the body of our function, in the string passed to, simply callsusing thereference.

Pros

Doesn’t rely on deprecated or modern features.

No need to modify prototypes.

Cons

Requires wrapping the function object in a bound function.

The Callee Way

'use strict' class Callable extends Function { constructor () { super ( 'return arguments.callee._call.apply(arguments.callee, arguments)' ) // We can't use the rest operator because of the strict mode rules. // But we can use the spread operator instead of apply: // super('return arguments.callee._call(...arguments)') } _call(...args) { console .log( this , args) } }

super call to create a dynamic function, but his time we get our reference to the function itself by taking advantage of another implicit variable inside a function, the Again we use thecall to create a dynamic function, but his time we get our reference to the function itself by taking advantage of another implicit variable inside a function, the arguments object.

apply which binds the functions this context to itself. The arguments object has a property arguments.callee that is a reference to the called function. We use this reference as the first argument towhich binds the functionscontext to itself.

_call method on arguments.callee . So inside the function body, the string passed to super, we only need to call themethod on

Pros

Very simple.

No need to modify prototypes.

Cons

arguments and arguments.callee are unavailable in ‘strict mode’, see MDN for more.

and are unavailable in ‘strict mode’, see MDN for more. Modern code should avoid arguments for the spread/rest operator.

The Closure & Prototype Way

'use strict' class Callable extends Function { constructor () { var closure = function ( ...args ) { return closure._call(...args) } // Or without the spread/rest operator: // var closure = function() { // return closure._call.apply(closure, arguments) // } return Object .setPrototypeOf(closure, new .target.prototype) } _call(...args) { console .log( this , args) } }

super , we discard the function object created by the constructor ( the this object ), and replace it with a this from the constructor . Here instead of creating a dynamic function with, we discard the function object created by the constructor ( theobject ), and replace it with a closure , by returning it instead offrom the

closure variable. We use the closure reference to redirect calls to its method _call . The closure is also a function object, and can reference itself in its body through the closed overvariable. We use thereference to redirect calls to its method

this with closure , so we reattach the prototype of the constructor to closure using But we’ve broken the prototype chain by replacingwith, so we reattach the prototype of the constructor tousing Object.setPrototypeOf and new.target (which is a reference to the constructor) to get the prototype.

this.constructor.prototype instead of new.target.prototype , but then you must first call super to create the this object, which is wasteful. You can useinstead of, but then you must first callto create theobject, which is wasteful.

Pros

Requires no wrapping of the returned object with a Proxy or bind .

Cons

Requires modifying prototypes.

Modifying prototypes is slow and has other side effects, see MDN.

The Proxy Way

'use strict' class Callable extends Function { constructor () { super () return new Proxy ( this , { apply : ( target, thisArg, args ) => target._call(...args) }) } _call(...args) { console .log( this , args) } }

apply trap, and redirect it to another function. The apply trap gives our callable a reference to itself as the target argument. Using Proxy we can intercept calls to a function, using thetrap, and redirect it to another function. Thetrap gives our callable a reference to itself as theargument.

Callable , wrapping the callable objects created in a Proxy , trapping any calls made to those objects, and redirecting them to the _call method on the object itself, using the target reference. So we create a Class that inherits from Function,, wrapping the callable objects created in a, trapping any calls made to those objects, and redirecting them to themethod on the object itself, using thereference.

Pros

Simple, native way to intercept calls and redirect them.

No need to modify prototypes.

Cons

Requires wrapping objects created by Callable in a Proxy .

in a . A small performance penalty for using Proxy handlers.

What We Learned

JavaScript is a remarkably flexible language, and you can bend it into many interesting shapes, like Callable Objects. There may well be use cases for Callable Objects, but in general I wouldn’t recommend using them, it’s not idiomatic JavaScript, and might be confusing or unclear to anyone else using your code. This was mostly just an interesting exercise.

