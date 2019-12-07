Search icon
Creating Callable Objects in JavaScript

Author profile picture

@arccozaAdrien

var obj = new CallableObject(); obj(args);
A callable object is a data structure that behaves as both an object and a function. You can access and assign properties 
obj.bar
, call methods 
obj.foo()
, but also call the object directly 
obj()
, as if it were a function.
The direct call is like calling a method of 
obj
which has access to the object’s properties through its 
this
context.
If you have experience with Python you’ll recognize this, there is a builtin Python protocol using the 
__call__
class method. Any method assigned to 
__call__
can be accessed as 
obj.__call__()
or as 
obj()
.
Callable Objects can also be thought of as stateful functions. Functions are inherently single instance, stateless procedures. Callable Objects are instantiated, stateful procedures.
In JavaScript almost everything is an object, including functions, so surely we can do this, but how? It’s not built in to the language like Python, but there are several ways to make it work.

The Challenge

Taking inspiration from Python, we want to create a Class / constructor that we can use to create callable objects that redirect their calls to a method named 
_call
. We want this redirect so that we can inherit from our Class and easily override and extend the 
_call
method with new functionality, without having to worry about the inner workings of the callable object.
To do this, we’re going to need to inherit from the Function constructor, which inherits from Object, and allows us to create both an object and a dynamic function.
Our main hurdle is giving a function object a reference to itself.
In order to have a reference to the 
_call
method, the function part of our function object, generated by our Callable class / constructor, must have a reference to itself.

The Solutions

We want to create an extensible 
Callable
class that maintains proper and correct inheritance in JavaScript, and allows us to call the objects it constructs as functions, with a reference to themselves, redirecting those calls to an overridable method 
_call
.

The Bind Way

'use strict'

class Callable extends Function {
  constructor() {
    super('...args', 'return this._bound._call(...args)')
    // Or without the spread/rest operator:
    // super('return this._bound._call.apply(this._bound, arguments)')
    this._bound = this.bind(this)

    return this._bound
  }
  
  _call(...args) {
    console.log(this, args)
  }
}
Try it out on repl.it
Because we’re inheriting from Function we can create dynamic functions from strings, using super in our constructor. So the string we pass to 
super
will be the body of our function. We want that function to be able to access its own object and call a method 
_call
, passing on its arguments. We do this using bind.
The bind method will allow us to set the 
this
context of a function to whatever we want, by wrapping that function in a transparent bound function. So we bind the function to itself with 
this.bind(this)
.
Now our callable object has a reference to itself, except the object we return from our constructor, returned by 
this.bind
, is a wrapped version of our original object. So all our properties will be attached to that, new, wrapped function object, and our function has a reference to the old object passed to 
bind
.
The easy solution to this is to attach a reference to the new wrapped object on the old object as 
_bound
. And the body of our function, in the string passed to 
super
, simply calls 
_call
using the 
this._bound
reference.
Pros
  • Doesn’t rely on deprecated or modern features.
  • No need to modify prototypes.
Cons
  • Requires wrapping the function object in a bound function.

The Callee Way

'use strict'

class Callable extends Function {
  constructor() {
    super('return arguments.callee._call.apply(arguments.callee, arguments)')
    // We can't use the rest operator because of the strict mode rules.
    // But we can use the spread operator instead of apply:
    // super('return arguments.callee._call(...arguments)')
  }
  
  _call(...args) {
    console.log(this, args)
  }
}
Try it out on repl.it
Again we use the 
super
call to create a dynamic function, but his time we get our reference to the function itself by taking advantage of another implicit variable inside a function, the arguments object.
The arguments object has a property arguments.callee that is a reference to the called function. We use this reference as the first argument to 
apply
which binds the functions 
this
context to itself.
So inside the function body, the string passed to super, we only need to call the 
_call
method on 
arguments.callee
.
Pros
  • Very simple.
  • No need to modify prototypes.
Cons
  • arguments
    and 
    arguments.callee
    are unavailable in ‘strict mode’, see MDN for more.
  • Modern code should avoid 
    arguments
    for the spread/rest operator.

The Closure & Prototype Way

'use strict'

class Callable extends Function {
  constructor() {
    var closure = function(...args) { return closure._call(...args) }
    // Or without the spread/rest operator:
    // var closure = function() {
    //   return closure._call.apply(closure, arguments)
    // }
    return Object.setPrototypeOf(closure, new.target.prototype)
  }
  
  _call(...args) {
    console.log(this, args)
  }
}
Try it out on repl.it
Here instead of creating a dynamic function with 
super
, we discard the function object created by the constructor ( the 
this
object ), and replace it with a closure, by returning it instead of 
this
from the 
constructor
.
The closure is also a function object, and can reference itself in its body through the closed over 
closure
variable. We use the 
closure
reference to redirect calls to its method 
_call
But we’ve broken the prototype chain by replacing 
this
with 
closure
, so we reattach the prototype of the constructor to 
closure
using Object.setPrototypeOf and new.target (which is a reference to the constructor) to get the prototype.
You can use 
this.constructor.prototype
instead of 
new.target.prototype
, but then you must first call 
super
to create the 
this
object, which is wasteful.
Pros
  • Requires no wrapping of the returned object with a 
    Proxy
    or 
    bind
    .
Cons
  • Requires modifying prototypes.
  • Modifying prototypes is slow and has other side effects, see MDN.

The Proxy Way

'use strict'

class Callable extends Function {
  constructor() {
    super()    
    return new Proxy(this, {
      apply: (target, thisArg, args) => target._call(...args)
    })
  }
  
  _call(...args) {
    console.log(this, args)
  }
}
Try it out on repl.it
Using Proxy we can intercept calls to a function, using the 
apply
trap, and redirect it to another function. The 
apply
trap gives our callable a reference to itself as the 
target
argument.
So we create a Class that inherits from Function, 
Callable
, wrapping the callable objects created in a 
Proxy
, trapping any calls made to those objects, and redirecting them to the 
_call
method on the object itself, using the 
target
reference.
Pros
  • Simple, native way to intercept calls and redirect them.
  • No need to modify prototypes.
Cons
  • Requires wrapping objects created by 
    Callable
    in a 
    Proxy
    .
  • A small performance penalty for using 
    Proxy
    handlers.

What We Learned

JavaScript is a remarkably flexible language, and you can bend it into many interesting shapes, like Callable Objects. There may well be use cases for Callable Objects, but in general I wouldn’t recommend using them, it’s not idiomatic JavaScript, and might be confusing or unclear to anyone else using your code. This was mostly just an interesting exercise.
References:
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/36871299/how-to-extend-function-with-es6-classes/40878674#40878674

Tags

#javascript#callable-objects#proxy#bind#callee#prototypes#software-development#latest-tech-stories
