Creating Callable Objects in JavaScript

var obj = new CallableObject(); obj(args);
, call methods
obj.bar
, but also call the object directly
obj.foo()
, as if it were a function.
obj()
which has access to the object’s properties through its
obj
context.
this
class method. Any method assigned to
__call__
can be accessed as
__call__
or as
obj.__call__()
.
obj()
. We want this redirect so that we can inherit from our Class and easily override and extend the
_call
method with new functionality, without having to worry about the inner workings of the callable object.
_call
method, the function part of our function object, generated by our Callable class / constructor, must have a reference to itself.
_call
class that maintains proper and correct inheritance in JavaScript, and allows us to call the objects it constructs as functions, with a reference to themselves, redirecting those calls to an overridable method
Callable
.
_call
'use strict'
class Callable extends Function {
constructor() {
super('...args', 'return this._bound._call(...args)')
// Or without the spread/rest operator:
// super('return this._bound._call.apply(this._bound, arguments)')
this._bound = this.bind(this)
return this._bound
}
_call(...args) {
console.log(this, args)
}
}
Try it out on repl.it
will be the body of our function. We want that function to be able to access its own object and call a method
super
, passing on its arguments. We do this using bind.
_call
context of a function to whatever we want, by wrapping that function in a transparent bound function. So we bind the function to itself with
this
.
this.bind(this)
, is a wrapped version of our original object. So all our properties will be attached to that, new, wrapped function object, and our function has a reference to the old object passed to
this.bind
.
bind
. And the body of our function, in the string passed to
_bound
, simply calls
super
using the
_call
reference.
this._bound
'use strict'
class Callable extends Function {
constructor() {
super('return arguments.callee._call.apply(arguments.callee, arguments)')
// We can't use the rest operator because of the strict mode rules.
// But we can use the spread operator instead of apply:
// super('return arguments.callee._call(...arguments)')
}
_call(...args) {
console.log(this, args)
}
}
Try it out on repl.it
call to create a dynamic function, but his time we get our reference to the function itself by taking advantage of another implicit variable inside a function, the arguments object.
super
which binds the functions
apply
context to itself.
this
method on
_call
.
arguments.callee
and
arguments
are unavailable in ‘strict mode’, see MDN for more.
arguments.callee
for the spread/rest operator.
arguments
'use strict'
class Callable extends Function {
constructor() {
var closure = function(...args) { return closure._call(...args) }
// Or without the spread/rest operator:
// var closure = function() {
// return closure._call.apply(closure, arguments)
// }
return Object.setPrototypeOf(closure, new.target.prototype)
}
_call(...args) {
console.log(this, args)
}
}
Try it out on repl.it
, we discard the function object created by the constructor ( the
super
object ), and replace it with a closure, by returning it instead of
this
from the
this
.
constructor
variable. We use the
closure
reference to redirect calls to its method
closure
.
_call
with
this
, so we reattach the prototype of the constructor to
closure
using Object.setPrototypeOf and new.target (which is a reference to the constructor) to get the prototype.
closure
instead of
this.constructor.prototype
, but then you must first call
new.target.prototype
to create the
super
object, which is wasteful.
this
or
Proxy
.
bind
'use strict'
class Callable extends Function {
constructor() {
super()
return new Proxy(this, {
apply: (target, thisArg, args) => target._call(...args)
})
}
_call(...args) {
console.log(this, args)
}
}
Try it out on repl.it
trap, and redirect it to another function. The
apply
trap gives our callable a reference to itself as the
apply
argument.
target
, wrapping the callable objects created in a
Callable
, trapping any calls made to those objects, and redirecting them to the
Proxy
method on the object itself, using the
_call
reference.
target
in a
Callable
.
Proxy
handlers.
Proxy