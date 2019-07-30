Creating a ride booking app with React Native

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
npm install --save express body-parser pusher
file and add the following code:
server.js
var express = require('express');
var bodyParser = require('body-parser');
var Pusher = require('pusher');
var app = express();
app.use(bodyParser.json());
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: false }));
var pusher = new Pusher({ // connect to pusher
appId: process.env.APP_ID,
key: process.env.APP_KEY,
secret: process.env.APP_SECRET,
cluster: process.env.APP_CLUSTER,
});
app.get('/', function(req, res){ // for testing if the server is running
res.send('all is well...');
});
// for authenticating users
app.get("/pusher/auth", function(req, res) {
var query = req.query;
var socketId = query.socket_id;
var channel = query.channel_name;
var callback = query.callback;
var auth = JSON.stringify(pusher.authenticate(socketId, channel));
var cb = callback.replace(/\"/g,"") + "(" + auth + ");";
res.set({
"Content-Type": "application/javascript"
});
res.send(cb);
});
app.post('/pusher/auth', function(req, res) {
var socketId = req.body.socket_id;
var channel = req.body.channel_name;
var auth = pusher.authenticate(socketId, channel);
res.send(auth);
});
var port = process.env.PORT || 5000;
app.listen(port);
endpoint by checking if a username exists. Here’s an example:
/pusher/auth
var users = ['luz', 'vi', 'minda'];
var username = req.body.username;
if(users.indexOf(username) !== -1){
var socketId = req.body.socket_id;
var channel = req.body.channel_name;
var auth = pusher.authenticate(socketId, channel);
res.send(auth);
}
// otherwise: return error
when connecting to Pusher on the client-side later on.
username
node server.js
on your browser to see if it works.
http://localhost:5000
npm install now
file and execute
server.js
. You’ll be asked to enter your email and verify your account.
now
now secret add pusher_app_id YOUR_PUSHER_APP_ID
now secret add pusher_app_key YOUR_PUSHER_APP_KEY
now secret add pusher_app_secret YOUR_PUSHER_APP_SECRET
now secret add pusher_app_cluster YOUR_PUSHER_APP_CLUSTER
now -e APP_ID=@pusher_app_id -e APP_KEY=@pusher_app_key -e APP_SECRET=@pusher_app_secret APP_CLUSTER=@pusher_app_cluster
process.env.APP_ID
react-native init grabDriver
directory and install the libraries that we’ll need. This includes pusher-js for working with Pusher, React Native Maps for displaying a map, and React Native Geocoding for reverse-geocoding coordinates to the actual name of a place:
grabDriver
npm install --save pusher-js react-native-maps react-native-geocoding
react-native link react-native-maps
file in your project directory. Under the
android\app\src\main\AndroidManifest.xml
tag, add a
<application>
containing the server API key
<meta-data>
<application>
<meta-data
android:name="com.google.android.geo.API_KEY"
android:value="YOUR GOOGLE SERVER API KEY"/>
</application>
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE"/>
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />
<uses-sdk
android:minSdkVersion="16"
android:targetSdkVersion="23" />
file and replace the default code with the following:
index.android.js
import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native';
import App from './App';
AppRegistry.registerComponent('grabDriver', () => App);
component which is the main component for the app. It is then registered as the default component so it will be rendered in the screen.
App
file and import the things we need from the React Native package:
App.js
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
StyleSheet,
Text,
View,
Alert
} from 'react-native';
import Pusher from 'pusher-js/react-native';
import MapView from 'react-native-maps';
import Geocoder from 'react-native-geocoding';
Geocoder.setApiKey('YOUR GOOGLE SERVER API KEY');
file:
helpers
import { regionFrom, getLatLonDiffInMeters } from './helpers';
file contains the following:
helpers.js
export function regionFrom(lat, lon, accuracy) {
const oneDegreeOfLongitudeInMeters = 111.32 * 1000;
const circumference = (40075 / 360) * 1000;
const latDelta = accuracy * (1 / (Math.cos(lat) * circumference));
const lonDelta = (accuracy / oneDegreeOfLongitudeInMeters);
return {
latitude: lat,
longitude: lon,
latitudeDelta: Math.max(0, latDelta),
longitudeDelta: Math.max(0, lonDelta)
};
}
export function getLatLonDiffInMeters(lat1, lon1, lat2, lon2) {
var R = 6371; // Radius of the earth in km
var dLat = deg2rad(lat2-lat1); // deg2rad below
var dLon = deg2rad(lon2-lon1);
var a =
Math.sin(dLat/2) * Math.sin(dLat/2) +
Math.cos(deg2rad(lat1)) * Math.cos(deg2rad(lat2)) *
Math.sin(dLon/2) * Math.sin(dLon/2)
;
var c = 2 * Math.atan2(Math.sqrt(a), Math.sqrt(1-a));
var d = R * c; // Distance in km
return d * 1000;
}
function deg2rad(deg) {
return deg * (Math.PI/180)
}
) is used for determining the distance in meters between two coordinates. Later on, this will allow us to inform the user’s whether they’re already near each other or when they’re near their destination.
getLatLonDiffInMeters
export default class grabDriver extends Component {
state = {
passenger: null, // for storing the passenger info
region: null, // for storing the current location of the driver
accuracy: null, // for storing the accuracy of the location
nearby_alert: false, // whether the nearby alert has already been issued
has_passenger: false, // whether the driver has a passenger (once they agree to a request, this becomes true)
has_ridden: false // whether the passenger has already ridden the vehicle
}
}
// next: add constructor code
constructor() {
super();
this.available_drivers_channel = null; // this is where passengers will send a request to any available driver
this.ride_channel = null; // the channel used for communicating the current location
// for a specific ride. Channel name is the username of the passenger
this.pusher = null; // the pusher client
}
// next: add code for connecting to pusher
and
authEndpoint
.
cluster
componentWillMount() {
this.pusher = new Pusher('YOUR PUSHER KEY', {
authEndpoint: 'YOUR PUSHER AUTH SERVER ENDPOINT',
cluster: 'YOUR PUSHER CLUSTER',
encrypted: true
});
// next: add code for listening to passenger requests
}
prefix.
private-
this.available_drivers_channel = this.pusher.subscribe('private-available-drivers'); // subscribe to "available-drivers" channel
event. You know that this is a client event because of the
client-driver-request
prefix. Client events doesn’t need server intervention in order to work, the messages are sent directly to from client to client. That’s the reason why we need an auth server to make sure all the users that are trying to connect are real users of the app.
client-
method on the channel that we subscribed to and passing in the name of the event as the first argument. The second argument is the function that you want to execute once this event is triggered from another client (from anyone using the passenger app to request a ride). In the code below, we show an alert message asking the driver if they want to accept the passenger. Note that the app assumes that there can only be one passenger at any single time.
bind
// listen to the "driver-request" event
this.available_drivers_channel.bind('client-driver-request', (passenger_data) => {
if(!this.state.has_passenger){ // if the driver has currently no passenger
// alert the driver that they have a request
Alert.alert(
"You got a passenger!", // alert title
"Pickup: " + passenger_data.pickup.name + "\nDrop off: " + passenger_data.dropoff.name, // alert body
[
{
text: "Later bro", // text for rejecting the request
onPress: () => {
console.log('Cancel Pressed');
},
style: 'cancel'
},
{
text: 'Gotcha!', // text for accepting the request
onPress: () => {
// next: add code for when driver accepts the request
}
},
],
{ cancelable: false } // no cancel button
);
}
});
this.ride_channel = this.pusher.subscribe('private-ride-' + passenger_data.username);
channel, we’ll need to listen for when the subscription actually succeeded (
available-drivers
) before we do anything else. This is because we’re going to immediately trigger a client event to be sent to the passenger. This event (
pusher:subscription_succeeded
) is a handshake event to let the passenger know that the driver they sent their request to is still available. If the passenger still hasn’t gotten a ride at that time, the passenger app triggers the same event to let the driver know that they’re still available for picking up. At this point, we update the state so that the UI changes accordingly.
client-driver-response
this.ride_channel.bind('pusher:subscription_succeeded', () => {
// send a handshake event to the passenger
this.ride_channel.trigger('client-driver-response', {
response: 'yes' // yes, I'm available
});
// listen for the acknowledgement from the passenger
this.ride_channel.bind('client-driver-response', (driver_response) => {
if(driver_response.response == 'yes'){ // passenger says yes
//passenger has no ride yet
this.setState({
has_passenger: true,
passenger: {
username: passenger_data.username,
pickup: passenger_data.pickup,
dropoff: passenger_data.dropoff
}
});
// next: reverse-geocode the driver location to the actual name of the place
}else{
// alert that passenger already has a ride
Alert.alert(
"Too late bro!",
"Another driver beat you to it.",
[
{
text: 'Ok'
},
],
{ cancelable: false }
);
}
});
});
event to let the passenger know that the app has found a driver for them. This contains driver info such as the name and the current location.
found-driver
Geocoder.getFromLatLng(this.state.region.latitude, this.state.region.longitude).then(
(json) => {
var address_component = json.results[0].address_components[0];
// inform passenger that it has found a driver
this.ride_channel.trigger('client-found-driver', {
driver: {
name: 'John Smith'
},
location: {
name: address_component.long_name,
latitude: this.state.region.latitude,
longitude: this.state.region.longitude,
accuracy: this.state.accuracy
}
});
},
(error) => {
console.log('err geocoding: ', error);
}
);
// next: add componentDidMount code
function gets executed everytime the location changes.
watchPosition
componentDidMount() {
this.watchId = navigator.geolocation.watchPosition(
(position) => {
var region = regionFrom(
position.coords.latitude,
position.coords.longitude,
position.coords.accuracy
);
// update the UI
this.setState({
region: region,
accuracy: position.coords.accuracy
});
if(this.state.has_passenger && this.state.passenger){
// next: add code for sending driver's current location to passenger
}
},
(error) => this.setState({ error: error.message }),
{
enableHighAccuracy: true, // allows you to get the most accurate location
timeout: 20000, // (milliseconds) in which the app has to wait for location before it throws an error
maximumAge: 1000, // (milliseconds) if a previous location exists in the cache, how old for it to be considered acceptable
distanceFilter: 10 // (meters) how many meters the user has to move before a location update is triggered
},
);
}
this.ride_channel.trigger('client-driver-location', {
latitude: position.coords.latitude,
longitude: position.coords.longitude,
accuracy: position.coords.accuracy
});
function from the
getLatLonDiffInMeters
file in order to determine the number of meters between the passenger and the driver. Since the driver already received the passenger location when they accepted the request, it’s only a matter of getting the current location of the driver and passing it to the
helpers.js
function to get the difference in meters. From there, we simply inform the driver or the passenger based on the number of meters. Later on you’ll see how these events are received in the passenger app.
getLanLonDiffInMeters
var diff_in_meter_pickup = getLatLonDiffInMeters(
position.coords.latitude, position.coords.longitude,
this.state.passenger.pickup.latitude, this.state.passenger.pickup.longitude);
if(diff_in_meter_pickup <= 20){
if(!this.state.has_ridden){
// inform the passenger that the driver is very near
this.ride_channel.trigger('client-driver-message', {
type: 'near_pickup',
title: 'Just a heads up',
msg: 'Your driver is near, let your presence be known!'
});
/*
we're going to go ahead and assume that the passenger has rode
the vehicle at this point
*/
this.setState({
has_ridden: true
});
}
}else if(diff_in_meter_pickup <= 50){
if(!this.state.nearby_alert){
this.setState({
nearby_alert: true
});
/*
since the location updates every 10 meters, this alert will be triggered
at least five times unless we do this
*/
Alert.alert(
"Slow down",
"Your passenger is just around the corner",
[
{
text: 'Gotcha!'
},
],
{ cancelable: false }
);
}
}
// next: add code for sending messages when near the destination
channel.
available-drivers
var diff_in_meter_dropoff = getLatLonDiffInMeters(
position.coords.latitude, position.coords.longitude,
this.state.passenger.dropoff.latitude, this.state.passenger.dropoff.longitude);
if(diff_in_meter_dropoff <= 20){
this.ride_channel.trigger('client-driver-message', {
type: 'near_dropoff',
title: "Brace yourself",
msg: "You're very close to your destination. Please prepare your payment."
});
// unbind from passenger event
this.ride_channel.unbind('client-driver-response');
// unsubscribe from passenger channel
this.pusher.unsubscribe('private-ride-' + this.state.passenger.username);
this.setState({
passenger: null,
has_passenger: false,
has_ridden: false
});
}
// next: add code for rendering the UI
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
{
this.state.region &&
<MapView
style={styles.map}
region={this.state.region}
>
<MapView.Marker
coordinate={{
latitude: this.state.region.latitude,
longitude: this.state.region.longitude}}
title={"You're here"}
/>
{
this.state.passenger && !this.state.has_ridden &&
<MapView.Marker
coordinate={{
latitude: this.state.passenger.pickup.latitude,
longitude: this.state.passenger.pickup.longitude}}
title={"Your passenger is here"}
pinColor={"#4CDB00"}
/>
}
</MapView>
}
</View>
);
}
// next: add code when component unmounts
method:
clearWatch
componentWillUnmount() {
navigator.geolocation.clearWatch(this.watchId);
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
...StyleSheet.absoluteFillObject,
justifyContent: 'flex-end',
alignItems: 'center',
},
map: {
...StyleSheet.absoluteFillObject,
},
});
react-native init grabClone
npm install --save pusher-js react-native-geocoding github:geordasche/react-native-google-place-picker react-native-loading-spinner-overlay react-native-maps
file and add the following below the last import:
android/app/src/main/java/com/grabClone/MainApplication.java
import com.reactlibrary.RNGooglePlacePickerPackage;
function. While you’re there, also make sure that the
getPackages()
is listed as well.
MapsPackage()
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new MapsPackage(),
new RNGooglePlacePickerPackage() // <- add this
);
}
file and add these right above the
android/settings.gradle
directive:
include ':app'
include ':react-native-google-place-picker'
project(':react-native-google-place-picker').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-google-place-picker/android')
include ':react-native-maps'
project(':react-native-maps').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-maps/lib/android')
file and add the following under the
android/app/build.gradle
:
dependencies
dependencies {
compile project(':react-native-google-place-picker') // <- add this
}
compile project(':react-native-maps')
file and add the following:
index.android.js
import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native';
import App from './App';
AppRegistry.registerComponent('grabClone', () => App);
as the main component. Go ahead and import the libraries. It also uses the same
App.js
file so you can copy it from the driver app as well.
helpers.js
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Text, View, Button, Alert } from 'react-native';
import Pusher from 'pusher-js/react-native';
import RNGooglePlacePicker from 'react-native-google-place-picker';
import Geocoder from 'react-native-geocoding';
import MapView from 'react-native-maps';
import Spinner from 'react-native-loading-spinner-overlay';
import { regionFrom, getLatLonDiffInMeters } from './helpers';
Geocoder.setApiKey('YOUR GOOGLE SERVER API KEY');
export default class App extends Component {
state = {
location: null, // current location of the passenger
error: null, // for storing errors
has_ride: false, // whether the passenger already has a driver which accepted their request
destination: null, // for storing the destination / dropoff info
driver: null, // the driver info
origin: null, // for storing the location where the passenger booked a ride
is_searching: false, // if the app is currently searching for a driver
has_ridden: false // if the passenger has already been picked up by the driver
};
// next: add constructor code
}
constructor() {
super();
this.username = 'wernancheta'; // the unique username of the passenger
this.available_drivers_channel = null; // the pusher channel where all drivers and passengers are subscribed to
this.user_ride_channel = null; // the pusher channel exclusive to the passenger and driver in a given ride
this.bookRide = this.bookRide.bind(this); // bind the function for booking a ride
}
// next: add bookRide() function
function gets executed when the user taps on the “Book Ride” button. This opens a place picker which allows the user to pick their destination. Once a location is picked, the app sends a ride request to all drivers. As you have seen in the driver app earlier, this triggers an alert to show in the driver app which asks if the driver wants to accept the request or not. At this point the loader will keep on spinning until a driver accepts the request.
bookRide()
bookRide() {
RNGooglePlacePicker.show((response) => {
if(response.didCancel){
console.log('User cancelled GooglePlacePicker');
}else if(response.error){
console.log('GooglePlacePicker Error: ', response.error);
}else{
this.setState({
is_searching: true, // show the loader
destination: response // update the destination, this is used in the UI to display the name of the place
});
// the pickup location / origin
let pickup_data = {
name: this.state.origin.name,
latitude: this.state.location.latitude,
longitude: this.state.location.longitude
};
// the dropoff / destination
let dropoff_data = {
name: response.name,
latitude: response.latitude,
longitude: response.longitude
};
// send a ride request to all drivers
this.available_drivers_channel.trigger('client-driver-request', {
username: this.username,
pickup: pickup_data,
dropoff: dropoff_data
});
}
});
}
// next: add _setCurrentLocation() function
function gets the passenger’s current location. Note that here we’re using
_setCurrentLocation()
as opposed to
getCurrentPosition()
which we used in the driver app earlier. The only difference between the two is that
watchPosition()
only gets the location once.
getCurrentPosition()
_setCurrentLocation() {
navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(
(position) => {
var region = regionFrom(
position.coords.latitude,
position.coords.longitude,
position.coords.accuracy
);
// get the name of the place by supplying the coordinates
Geocoder.getFromLatLng(position.coords.latitude, position.coords.longitude).then(
(json) => {
var address_component = json.results[0].address_components[0];
this.setState({
origin: { // the passenger's current location
name: address_component.long_name, // the name of the place
latitude: position.coords.latitude,
longitude: position.coords.longitude
},
location: region, // location to be used for the Map
destination: null,
has_ride: false,
has_ridden: false,
driver: null
});
},
(error) => {
console.log('err geocoding: ', error);
}
);
},
(error) => this.setState({ error: error.message }),
{ enableHighAccuracy: false, timeout: 10000, maximumAge: 3000 },
);
}
// next: add componentDidMount() function
componentDidMount() {
this._setCurrentLocation(); // set current location of the passenger
// connect to the auth server
var pusher = new Pusher('YOUR PUSHER API KEY', {
authEndpoint: 'YOUR AUTH SERVER ENDPOINT',
cluster: 'YOUR PUSHER CLUSTER',
encrypted: true
});
// subscribe to the available drivers channel
this.available_drivers_channel = pusher.subscribe('private-available-drivers');
// subscribe to the passenger's private channel
this.user_ride_channel = pusher.subscribe('private-ride-' + this.username);
// next: add code for listening to handshake responses
}
this.user_ride_channel.bind('client-driver-response', (data) => {
let passenger_response = 'no';
if(!this.state.has_ride){ // passenger is still looking for a ride
passenger_response = 'yes';
}
// passenger responds to driver's response
this.user_ride_channel.trigger('client-driver-response', {
response: passenger_response
});
});
// next: add listener for when a driver is found
event. As you have seen in the driver app earlier, this contains the name of the driver as well as their current location.
client-found-driver
this.user_ride_channel.bind('client-found-driver', (data) => {
// the driver's location info
let region = regionFrom(
data.location.latitude,
data.location.longitude,
data.location.accuracy
);
this.setState({
has_ride: true, // passenger has already a ride
is_searching: false, // stop the loading UI from spinning
location: region, // display the driver's location in the map
driver: { // the driver location details
latitude: data.location.latitude,
longitude: data.location.longitude,
accuracy: data.location.accuracy
}
});
// alert the passenger that a driver was found
Alert.alert(
"Orayt!",
"We found you a driver. \nName: " + data.driver.name + "\nCurrent location: " + data.location.name,
[
{
text: 'Sweet!'
},
],
{ cancelable: false }
);
});
// next: add code for listening to driver's current location
this.user_ride_channel.bind('client-driver-location', (data) => {
let region = regionFrom(
data.latitude,
data.longitude,
data.accuracy
);
// update the Map to display the current location of the driver
this.setState({
location: region, // the driver's location
driver: {
latitude: data.latitude,
longitude: data.longitude
}
});
});
) and also when they’re already near the drop-off location (
near_pickup
).
near_dropoff
this.user_ride_channel.bind('client-driver-message', (data) => {
if(data.type == 'near_pickup'){ // the driver is very near the pickup location
// remove passenger marker since we assume that the passenger has rode the vehicle at this point
this.setState({
has_ridden: true
});
}
if(data.type == 'near_dropoff'){ // they're near the dropoff location
this._setCurrentLocation(); // assume that the ride is over, so reset the UI to the current location of the passenger
}
// display the message sent from the driver app
Alert.alert(
data.title,
data.msg,
[
{
text: 'Aye sir!'
},
],
{ cancelable: false }
);
});
// next: render the UI
) and their destination, and the map which initially displays the current location of the user and then displays the current location of the driver once a ride has been booked.
origin
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Spinner
visible={this.state.is_searching}
textContent={"Looking for drivers..."}
textStyle={{color: '#FFF'}} />
<View style={styles.header}>
<Text style={styles.header_text}>GrabClone</Text>
</View>
{
!this.state.has_ride &&
<View style={styles.form_container}>
<Button
onPress={this.bookRide}
title="Book a Ride"
color="#103D50"
/>
</View>
}
<View style={styles.map_container}>
{
this.state.origin && this.state.destination &&
<View style={styles.origin_destination}>
<Text style={styles.label}>Origin: </Text>
<Text style={styles.text}>{this.state.origin.name}</Text>
<Text style={styles.label}>Destination: </Text>
<Text style={styles.text}>{this.state.destination.name}</Text>
</View>
}
{
this.state.location &&
<MapView
style={styles.map}
region={this.state.location}
>
{
this.state.origin && !this.state.has_ridden &&
<MapView.Marker
coordinate={{
latitude: this.state.origin.latitude,
longitude: this.state.origin.longitude}}
title={"You're here"}
/>
}
{
this.state.driver &&
<MapView.Marker
coordinate={{
latitude: this.state.driver.latitude,
longitude: this.state.driver.longitude}}
title={"Your driver is here"}
pinColor={"#4CDB00"}
/>
}
</MapView>
}
</View>
</View>
);
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
...StyleSheet.absoluteFillObject,
justifyContent: 'flex-end'
},
form_container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
padding: 20
},
header: {
padding: 20,
backgroundColor: '#333',
},
header_text: {
color: '#FFF',
fontSize: 20,
fontWeight: 'bold'
},
origin_destination: {
alignItems: 'center',
padding: 10
},
label: {
fontSize: 18
},
text: {
fontSize: 18,
fontWeight: 'bold',
},
map_container: {
flex: 9
},
map: {
flex: 1
},
});
) for both. But if you have only one machine then you have to run them in particular order: passenger app first and then driver app.
console.log
react-native run-android
on both. One should be connected to your device and the other should have the Genymotion emulator open.
react-native run-android