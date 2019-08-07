Creating a custom Listview using the Firebase Realtime Database in Flutter

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Visit Hacker Noon RSS Feed hackernoon.com/feedpromoted
class RecipeDetailListItem {
String foodtitle;
String iconUrl;
String PreptimeInMins;
String uid;
String vegOrNon;
RecipeDetailListItem({this.foodtitle,this.iconUrl,this.PreptimeInMins,this.uid,this.vegOrNon});
}
class RecipeList{
List<RecipeDetailListItem> recipeList;
RecipeList({this.recipeList});
}
import 'package:firebase_database/firebase_database.dart'; #import the package
final databaseReference = FirebaseDatabase.instance.reference();
factory RecipeList.fromJSON(Map<dynamic,dynamic> json){
return RecipeList(
recipeList: parserecipes(json)
);
}
static List<RecipeDetailListItem> parserecipes(recipeJSON){
var rList=recipeJSON['browseRecipes'] as List;
}
factory RecipeDetailListItem.fromJson(Map<dynamic,dynamic> parsedJson) {
return RecipeDetailListItem(foodtitle:parsedJson['Name'],iconUrl: parsedJson['icon'],PreptimeInMins:parsedJson['PreptimeInMins'],uid: parsedJson['uid'],vegOrNon:parsedJson['vegOrNon']);
}
static List<RecipeDetailListItem> parserecipes(recipeJSON){
var rList=recipeJSON['browseRecipes'] as List;
List<RecipeDetailListItem> recipeList=rList.map((data) => RecipeDetailListItem.fromJson(data)).toList(); //Add this
return recipeList; //And this
}
class MakeCall{
List<RecipeDetailListItem> listItems=[];
Future<List<RecipeDetailListItem>> firebaseCalls (DatabaseReference databaseReference) async{
RecipeList recipeList;
DataSnapshot dataSnapshot = await databaseReference.once();
Map<dynamic,dynamic> jsonResponse=dataSnapshot.value[0]['content'];
recipeList = new RecipeList.fromJSON(jsonResponse);
listItems.addAll(recipeList.recipeList);
return listItems;
}
}
new Expanded(
child:Container(
child: ListView.builder()//ListView,
) ,
),
var futureBuilder=new FutureBuilder(
future: makecall.firebaseCalls(databaseReference), // async work
builder: (BuildContext context, AsyncSnapshot snapshot) {
switch (snapshot.connectionState) {
case ConnectionState.none: return new Text('Press button to start');
case ConnectionState.waiting: return new Text('Loading....');
default:
if (snapshot.hasError)
return new Text('Error: ${snapshot.error}');
else
return ListView.builder(
itemCount: snapshot.data.length,
itemBuilder: (BuildContext context, int index){
return Card(
elevation: 0.0,
child: Padding(
padding: const EdgeInsets.all(0.0),
child: SizedBox(
height: MediaQuery.of(context).size.height*0.15,
width: MediaQuery.of(context).size.width,
child: Card(
elevation: 0,
child: Row(
children: <Widget>[
new Container(
child: Image.network(snapshot.data[index].iconUrl,height: MediaQuery.of(context).size.width*0.3,width: MediaQuery.of(context).size.width*0.3,),
),
Padding(
padding: const EdgeInsets.only(left: 10,right: 5,top: 5),
child: Column(
mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.start,
children: <Widget>[
new Container(
child: Column(
mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.start,
children: <Widget>[
Column(
mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.start,
crossAxisAlignment: CrossAxisAlignment.start,
children: <Widget>[
Row(
children: <Widget>[
condition('${snapshot.data[index].vegOrNon}')==true? new Image.asset('images/non_veg.png',height: 15,width: 15,): new Image.asset('images/veg.jpg',height: 15,width: 15),
SizedBox(width: 5),
Text(snapshot.data[index].foodtitle, style: TextStyle(fontWeight: FontWeight.w500, fontSize: 20,fontFamily: 'Roboto-Black'),)
],
),
SizedBox(height:10.0),
Row(
children: <Widget>[
new IconTheme(
data: new IconThemeData(
color: Colors.black26),
child: new Icon(Icons.timer,size: 20.0,),
),
Text('${snapshot.data[index].PreptimeInMins} minutes',style: TextStyle(fontWeight: FontWeight.w700,color: Colors.black26),),
],
),
],
)
],
),
),
],
),
),
],
)
)
),
),
);
},
);
}
},
);
new Expanded(
child:Container(
child: futureBuilder,
) ,
),