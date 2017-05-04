Create lean Node.js image with Docker multi-stage build

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
Enterprise Solutions Architect
Starting from Docker 17.05+, you can create a single
Dockerfile that can build multiple helper images with compilers, tools, and tests and use files from above images to produce the final Docker image.
Docker can build images by reading the instructions from a
Dockerfile. A
Dockerfile is a text file that contains a list of all the commands needed to build a new Docker image. The syntax of
Dockerfile is pretty simple and the Docker team tries to keep it intact between Docker engine releases.
The core principle is very simple:
1 Dockerfile -> 1 Docker Image.
This principle works just fine for basic use cases, where you just need to demonstrate Docker capabilities or put some “static” content into a Docker image.
Once you advance with Docker and would like to create secure and lean Docker images, a single
Dockerfile is not enough.
People who insist on following the above principle find themselves with slow Docker builds, huge Docker images (several GB size images), slow deployment time and lots of CVE violations embedded into these images.
Docker Pattern: The Build Container
The basic idea behind Build Container pattern is simple:
Create additional Docker images with required tools (compilers, linters, testing tools) and use these images to produce lean, secure and production ready Docker image.
An example of the Build Container pattern for typical Node.js application:
FROM a Node base image (for example
node:6.10-alpine)
node and
npm installed (
Dockerfile.build)
package.json
dependency and
devDependency
FROM same or other Node base image
npm install --only=production)
PORT and define a default
CMD (command to run your application)
This flow assumes that you are using two or more
Dockerfiles and a shell script or flow tool to orchestrate all steps above.
I use a fork of Let’s Chat node.js application.
FROM alpine:3.5
# install node
RUN apk add --no-cache nodejs
# set working directory
WORKDIR /root/chat
# copy project file
COPY package.json .
# install node packages
RUN npm set progress=false && \
npm config set depth 0 && \
npm install
# copy app files
COPY . .
# run linter, setup and tests
CMD npm run lint && npm run setup && npm run test
FROM alpine:3.5
# install node
RUN apk add --no-cache nodejs tini
# set working directory
WORKDIR /root/chat
# copy project file
COPY package.json .
# install node packages
RUN npm set progress=false && \
npm config set depth 0 && \
npm install --only=production && \
npm cache clean
# copy app files
COPY . .
# Set tini as entrypoint
ENTRYPOINT [“/sbin/tini”, “--”]
# application server port
EXPOSE 5000
# default run command
CMD npm run start
Docker 17.0.5 extends
Dockerfile syntax to support new multi-stage build, by extending two commands:
FROM and
COPY.
The multi-stage build allows using multiple
FROM commands in the same Dockerfile. The last
FROM command produces the final Docker image, all other images are intermediate images (no final Docker image is produced, but all layers are cached).
The
FROM syntax also supports
AS keyword. Use
AS keyword to give the current image a logical name and reference to it later by this name.
To copy files from intermediate images use
COPY --from=<image_AS_name|image_number>, where number starts from
0 (but better to use logical name through
AS keyword).
The
Dockerfile below makes the Build Container pattern obsolete, allowing to achieve the same result with the single file.
#
# ---- Base Node ----
FROM alpine:3.5 AS base
# install node
RUN apk add --no-cache nodejs-npm tini
# set working directory
WORKDIR /root/chat
# Set tini as entrypoint
ENTRYPOINT ["/sbin/tini", "--"]
# copy project file
COPY package.json .
#
# ---- Dependencies ----
FROM base AS dependencies
# install node packages
RUN npm set progress=false && npm config set depth 0
RUN npm install --only=production
# copy production node_modules aside
RUN cp -R node_modules prod_node_modules
# install ALL node_modules, including 'devDependencies'
RUN npm install
#
# ---- Test ----
# run linters, setup and tests
FROM dependencies AS test
COPY . .
RUN npm run lint && npm run setup && npm run test
#
# ---- Release ----
FROM base AS release
# copy production node_modules
COPY --from=dependencies /root/chat/prod_node_modules ./node_modules
# copy app sources
COPY . .
# expose port and define CMD
EXPOSE 5000
CMD npm run start
The above
Dockerfile creates 3 intermediate Docker images and single release Docker image (the final
FROM).
FROM alpine:3.5 AS base – is a base Node image with:
node,
npm,
tini (init app) and
package.json
FROM base AS dependencies – contains all node modules from
dependencies and
devDependencies with additional copy of
dependencies required for final image only
FROM dependencies AS test – runs linters, setup and tests (with
mocha); if this run command fail not final image is produced
FROM base AS release – is a base Node image with application code and all node modules from
dependencies
In order to try Docker multi-stage build, you need to get Docker 17.0.5, which is going to be released in May and currently available on the beta channel.
So, you have two options:
Running Docker 17.0.5 (beta) in docker container (
--privileged is required):
$ docker run -d --rm --privileged -p 23751:2375 --name dind \
docker:17.05.0-ce-dind --storage-driver overlay2
Try mult-stage build. Add
--host=:23751 to every Docker command, or set
DOCKER_HOST environment variable.
$ # using --host
$ docker --host=:23751 build -t local/chat:multi-stage .
$ # OR: setting DOCKER_HOST
$ export DOCKER_HOST=localhost:23751
$ docker build -t local/chat:multi-stage .
With Docker multi-stage build feature, it’s possible to implement an advanced Docker image build pipeline using a single Dockerfile .
Kudos to Docker team for such a useful feature!
Hope, you find this post useful. I look forward to your comments and any questions you have.
Originally published at codefresh.io on April 24, 2017.