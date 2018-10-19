Create Gym management in Laravel 5.7 part 0 :: Install Laravel on AWS cloud9

Fullstack Web Development With Laravel and Vue.jsLearn how to build fullstack web apps with Laravel 5, Laravel Mix, Vue js, Bootstrap 4 & Sass
AWS Cloud9 provides cloud-based Ubuntu environment. It features a browser-based editor, that supports many syntaxes highlighting and word completion, a GUI-based GDB debugging, full control over a cloud-based Ubuntu environment, and many more features including themes, customizable layouts, and keyboard shortcuts. Since it’s cloud-based, you can continue working on your problem sets even if you use a different computer!and you can integrate with other AWS service like Lambda, Codestar, Light Sail
in this chapter I’ve walkthrough if we need to follow me
you need AWS account
try search for Cloud9
next we create environment
fill name and description
next
choose type of environment and instance type for more description you’ve seen in image
last step we seen instance summary
then wait…
well well you got new playground
try uncover new thing with your self
this version require php 7.1.3 or higher for now php in this machine is 5.6
and when you try apt-get
because Amzon linux based on Centos
so first thing we need to remove php 5.6 with this command
sudo yum remove php56*
we remove everything relate php5.6 with *
and we install everything relate php 7.2 with this command
sudo yum install php72*
next try php -v
next install Composer
navigate to composer download page
we use php in terminal
php -r "copy('https://getcomposer.org/installer', 'composer-setup.php');"
php -r "if (hash_file('SHA384', 'composer-setup.php') === '93b54496392c062774670ac18b134c3b3a95e5a5e5c8f1a9f115f203b75bf9a129d5daa8ba6a13e2cc8a1da0806388a8') { echo 'Installer verified'; } else { echo 'Installer corrupt'; unlink('composer-setup.php'); } echo PHP_EOL;"
php composer-setup.php
php -r "unlink('composer-setup.php');"
copy paste in terminal
when installer succes you’ve seen composer.phar in file manager
next try call composer
this case we need to call long command alway it’s lot of waste of time
then we need to alias composer command with
sudo mv composer.phar /usr/local/bin/composer
now you can call composer directly
using commandcomposer create-project laravel/laravel
when run finish you’ve seen in file manager
next we’ve using Sqlite for dev mode . so open up .env
change mysql to sqlite
and remove or insert comment
and don’t forget move every file in laravel folder to root directory
now try php artisan migrate
error come from we forget create sqlite file so easy way create with file manager
Now php artisan migrate again
Next we start server using php built-in server with artisan command on port 8080 because cloud9 allow port 8080,8081 and 8082
then choose preview and select Preview Running Application
you’ve see new window appear in side of terminal
my god I got file manager , file editor , terminal and browser in one page
and you can open up in new tab
gotcha we’ve finish setup Laravel on AWS cloud9
but isn’t enough in next post I’ve create Github repository then push to deploy on Heroku for end up Dev workflow
