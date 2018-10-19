Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Vetter adVetter Skylabs Pre-sale Starts 21 Aug!
Create Gym management in Laravel 5.7 part 0 :: Install Laravel on AWS cloud9 by@hackernoon-archives

Create Gym management in Laravel 5.7 part 0 :: Install Laravel on AWS cloud9

Read on Terminal Reader
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
image
Krissanawat​ Kaewsanmuang HackerNoon profile picture

@hackernoon-archives
Krissanawat​ Kaewsanmuang

Create Gym management in Laravel 5.7 part 0 :: Install Laravel on AWS cloud9

journey sponsor

Fullstack Web Development With Laravel and Vue.jsLearn how to build fullstack web apps with Laravel 5, Laravel Mix, Vue js, Bootstrap 4 & Sass

Real Time Single Page Forum App with Pusher Laravel & vuejsMaking Things Realtime With Pusher in Single Page App


AWS Cloud9 provides cloud-based Ubuntu environment. It features a browser-based editor, that supports many syntaxes highlighting and word completion, a GUI-based GDB debugging, full control over a cloud-based Ubuntu environment, and many more features including themes, customizable layouts, and keyboard shortcuts. Since it’s cloud-based, you can continue working on your problem sets even if you use a different computer!and you can integrate with other AWS service like Lambda, Codestar, Light Sail

in this chapter I’ve walkthrough if we need to follow me

you need AWS account

image

try search for Cloud9

image

next we create environment

image

fill name and description

next

image

choose type of environment and instance type for more description you’ve seen in image

image

last step we seen instance summary

image

then wait…

image

well well you got new playground

try uncover new thing with your self

Install Laravel 5.7

this version require php 7.1.3 or higher for now php in this machine is 5.6

image

and when you try apt-get

image

because Amzon linux based on Centos

so first thing we need to remove php 5.6 with this command

image

sudo yum remove php56*

we remove everything relate php5.6 with *

and we install everything relate php 7.2 with this command

sudo yum install php72*

image

next try php -v

image

next install Composer

navigate to composer download page

image

we use php in terminal

php -r "copy('https://getcomposer.org/installer', 'composer-setup.php');"
php -r "if (hash_file('SHA384', 'composer-setup.php') === '93b54496392c062774670ac18b134c3b3a95e5a5e5c8f1a9f115f203b75bf9a129d5daa8ba6a13e2cc8a1da0806388a8') { echo 'Installer verified'; } else { echo 'Installer corrupt'; unlink('composer-setup.php'); } echo PHP_EOL;"
php composer-setup.php
php -r "unlink('composer-setup.php');"

copy paste in terminal

image

when installer succes you’ve seen composer.phar in file manager

next try call composer

image

this case we need to call long command alway it’s lot of waste of time

then we need to alias composer command with

sudo mv composer.phar /usr/local/bin/composer

image

now you can call composer directly

Install Laravel 5.7


using commandcomposer create-project laravel/laravel

image

when run finish you’ve seen in file manager

image

next we’ve using Sqlite for dev mode . so open up .env

image

change mysql to sqlite

image

and remove or insert comment

image

and don’t forget move every file in laravel folder to root directory

image

now try php artisan migrate

image

error come from we forget create sqlite file so easy way create with file manager

image

Now php artisan migrate again

image

Next we start server using php built-in server with artisan command on port 8080 because cloud9 allow port 8080,8081 and 8082

image

then choose preview and select Preview Running Application

image

you’ve see new window appear in side of terminal

my god I got file manager , file editor , terminal and browser in one page

image

and you can open up in new tab

image

gotcha we’ve finish setup Laravel on AWS cloud9

but isn’t enough in next post I’ve create Github repository then push to deploy on Heroku for end up Dev workflow

Closing Sponsor

The Ultimate Advanced Laravel Pro course (incl Vuejs)

image

Laravel 5.7 Ecommerce Shop

image

Learn More.

Closing Notes:

common pirate get on black pearl if you need explore Github Ocean with me

if you need fundraise that journey

image

image

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
imgix

Encode, Stream, and Manage Videos With One Simple Platform

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!