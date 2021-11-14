Create a Ruby on Rails (Rails-Postgresql-React) App using Docker Compose

\\\nThis tutorial is intended to be a quick guide.\n\n\\\n## Create a new Rails application via Docker with the following Command\n\n```bash\ndocker run -it ruby:3.0.2 gem install rails bundler \\\n && rails new exampleapp -d=postgresql --webpack:react --skip-coffee\n```\n\n\\\nOnce the application is created, go to the application directory. All application files will be found there.\n\n\\\n```bash\ncd exampleapp\n```\n\n\\\n## Create a File called Dockerfile with the Following Content\n\n```\n// dockerfile\n\nFROM ruby:3.0.2\nRUN apt-get update -qq \\\n&& apt-get install -y curl build-essential libpq-dev \\\n nodejs postgresql-client &&\\\n curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_10.x | bash - && \\\n curl -sS https://dl.yarnpkg.com/debian/pubkey.gpg | apt-key add - && \\\n echo "deb https://dl.yarnpkg.com/debian/ stable main" | tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/yarn.list && \\\n apt-get update && apt-get install -y nodejs yarn\nADD . /app\nWORKDIR /app\nRUN bundle install\nEXPOSE 3000\nCMD ["bash"]\n```\n\n\\\nThis file will help Docker Compose build an image with all the needed dependencies installed to handle Rails. It will use Postgresql as a database engine and React bundled with webpack.\n\n\\\n## Create a File Called docker-compose.yml With the Following Content\n\n```yaml\nversion: '3.8'\nservices:\n db:\n env_file: .env\n image: postgres\n web:\n build: .\n command: bash -c "rm -f tmp/pids/server.pid && bundle exec rails s -p 3000 -b '0.0.0.0'"\n volumes:\n - .:/app\n ports:\n - "3000:3000"\n depends_on:\n - db\n env_file: .env\n environment:\n RAILS_ENV: development\n RAILS_MAX_THREADS: 5\nvolumes:\n postgres:\n```\n\n\\\n## Create a .env File \n\nAdd the following environment variables. Pay special attention to the `POSTGRES_` variable names since the **pg** image will need them for a proper setup, as well as the DATABASE_URL, which is needed by **web.** The query strings need to match with the other variable’s values. In the `DATABASE_URL`, the host is **db**, which is the name exposed by Docker Compose.\n\n\\\n```\nPOSTGRES_DB=postgres\nPOSTGRES_USER=postgres\nPOSTGRES_PASSWORD=secret\nDATABASE_URL=postgres://postgres:secret@db:5432/postgres\n```\n\n\\\n## Edit Database.yml\n\nEdit the `config/database.yml` file and add `url: <%= ENV.fetch("DATABASE_URL") { '' } %>` Here is an example of a valid config file for this tutorial. Keep in mind the way you expose sensitive data and the environments you are building the Docker Compose for.\n\n\\\n```yaml\ndefault: &default\n adapter: postgresql\n encoding: unicode\n pool: <%= ENV.fetch("RAILS_MAX_THREADS") { 5 } %>\n url: <%= ENV.fetch("DATABASE_URL") { '' } %> # This is the line we added\ndevelopment:\n <<: *default\n database: exampleapp_development\ntest:\n <<: *default\n database: exampleapp_test\nproduction:\n <<: *default\n database: exampleapp_production\n username: exampleapp\n password: <%= ENV['EXAMPLEAPP_DATABASE_PASSWORD'] %>\n```\n\n\\\n## Start the App\n\nThe application is ready. We can start our application now. We are adding the `--build` parameter the first time, so that Docker Compose builds the containers first.\n\n\\\n```bash\ndocker-compose up --build\n```\n\n\\\n## Go to Localhost\n\nWe can now go to `http://localhost:3000` in our browser. We should see the “Yay! You’re on Rails!” screen.\n\n\\\n ![Yay! You're on Rails!](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/1T3oCWdeB5Ngves2c7TUliJbvAL2-yg0295q.png)\n\nNow we can run commands (for example, generators and migrations) to evolve our application. We will now create a model with their controller and views, and then run a migration in this example.\n\n\\\nThe model will be **Coin**, and will have a name (string) and a value (float).\n\n\\\n```bash\ndocker-compose run web rails g scaffold Coin name:string value:float \\\n && rails db:migrate\n```\n\n\\\nHere is a quick video of all that we have seen until now.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/1T3oCWdeB5Ngves2c7TUliJbvAL2-3r1297y.gif)\n\n\\\n\\\n\\\n\\\n\\\n