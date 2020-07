Hacker Noon believes that tech infiltrates all aspects of our daily life and exists in everything we do… But what is the craziest tech story? Let’s find out at our first London event, featuring 5-minute talks loaded with awesomeness, cleverness and real-world craziness. Big thanks to our sponsors Indeed Prime expanding access to tech talent) and Huckletree (workspace accelerator & community for the curious) for supporting London’s developers, makers and free-thinking tech professionals.