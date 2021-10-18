COVID Vaccine Rash: Managing The Side Effects of the COVID-19 Vaccine

The COVID19 pandemic has come with many lifestyle changes: wearing a mask, social distancing, hand washing, and getting vaccinated.

The different COVID19 vaccines available make your body stronger and more capable of beating the Coronavirus, but there may be side effects after taking the vaccine shots.

Common side effects include pain at the site of injection, fever, weakness, chills, and headaches. In some cases, some people develop a red, itchy, swollen, or even painful rash where they got their vaccine shot. This rash is not so common: it is not a valid reason for you to refuse to get the COVID19 vaccine. Side effects vary from person to person: knowing the side effects of the COVID 19 vaccine is important so that you are not frightened by any side effects and that any strange side effect is reported to the appropriate authorities.

What Happens When You Get The COVID 19 Vaccine Rash?

A study done by allergists at the Massachusetts General Hospital on employees showed that skin reactions were reported in only 776 survey participants out of an original number greater than 40000.

The COVID 19 vaccine rash is a rare anaphylactic reaction that occurs when sensitive people take the COVID 19 vaccine. The rash may be red and itchy: sometimes, it is the first sign of a more severe reaction that follows later. This is why you should report your vaccine rash.

Generally, women are more likely to develop the COVID 19 vaccine rash than men: African Americans are the least affected. In some people, the rash may present looking like hives, and in others, the itching is what they notice first. The rash may also appear like the rash in measles, but a doctor can tell the difference.

What To Do When You Get The COVID 19 Vaccine Rash

After you get your first shot of the COVID 19 Vaccine, the vaccine center usually calls to ask if there are any side effects like nausea, fatigue, headache, etc. If you notice any rash or swelling after receiving your shot, inform the vaccinator or see your doctor.

If the rash follows severe symptoms of anaphylaxis like difficulty breathing, rapid heartbeat, and throat swelling, you may not get a second shot of the COVID 19 vaccine, and your health care provider will give treatment.

If, on the other hand, your rash or COVID arm is mild and accompanied by no other severe symptoms, you will get the second shot in your other arm. Make sure to tell your doctor and vaccinator if you have any rash after getting the COVID 19 Vaccine. You will most likely be placed on antihistamines or corticosteroid creams. For home care, a cool compress can do some work and ensure that your skin is back to normal.

Other Side Effects of The COVID19 Vaccine

The COVID 19 Vaccine is designed to protect you from getting the Coronavirus, but like any other vaccine product, it has its side effects.

The COVID 19 Vaccine is safe, and the side effects are usually within the mild to moderate range. Sometimes, these side effects show that the vaccine has started to take its effect.

A rise in body temperature and the accompanying fever is usually a common complaint. This is worse when you do not take Acetaminophen(Tylenol) after getting your shot.

Other side effects include pain at the site of the injection, fatigue, generalized muscle pain, and diarrhea. These side effects usually do not last more than a few days.

Apart from the anaphylaxis, there have not been many reports of severe side effects of the COVID 19 Vaccine. However, when the Astrazeneca vaccine was associated with clotting disorders in a small percentage of people who had taken the vaccine, countries like Germany, Sweden, and Latvia have withdrawn the vaccine from circulation.

Getting The COVID Vaccine: Preventing Side Effects

The side effects of the COVID 19 Vaccine are usually mild: you can help reduce them by preparing yourself. You can find out the dates you are getting your vaccine shots: most COVID 19 vaccines have two shots.

Thereafter, stay calm and get your shot.

It is not recommended to take Acetaminophen before your vaccine shot because it is not known if there are any drug interactions.

If you notice any fever, pains, or headache, take your painkiller. Ask your health care provider questions if you have any concerns, and stay in the vaccine center for up to fifteen minutes in case there is a severe reaction.

Report any side effects to your health care provider and observe if there is any change. If you have difficulty breathing, throat swelling, hives, or swelling over your body, consult your doctor.

You can prevent serious side effects of the COVID 19 Vaccine by reporting these side effects to your vaccine center. If reporting is done, there can be subsequent improvements to the quality of these amazing vaccines that have helped reduce mortality after the pandemic.