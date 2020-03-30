Covid-19 Related Monetary Tsunami's Impact on Bitcoin and Gold Prices

The uncertainties surrounding the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy are gripping both the people and the markets with fear. A global recession is now the best case outcome also for JP Morgan while Goldman Sachs foresees the possibility of a second great depression.

There are currently few data available. It´s too early to ascertain the

damage inflicted to China´s economy, which is still struggling to

restart after its economic engine province Hubei grinded to a halt after

the city of Wuhan was first put into lockdown on the 23rd of January.

The spreading of the virus seems now under control in China, but the

economical damage still needs to be assessed.

The cure for the globally sick economy



cure to avoid a depression. The cure might work, but only if the largest

economies are kept shutdown only partially and for a very limited time.

Otherwise the recession might well turn into a deadly depression. Then,

As Donald Trump tweeted today, "the cure might become worse that the problem itself".

How long can the world economies resist in that semi-paralyzed state is anyone´s guess. One month, two months?

As I write the FED announced “unlimited QE” but markets fail to react and fall another 3%.



The 2008 financial crisis was a shock on the demand side which could be

countered by increasing the liquidity in the system. This time however

we have a supply shock which is morphing into a demand shock. Businesses are closing down not because of lack of demand but because they are forced to. All the consequences of that forced shutdown, such as

bankruptcies, unemployment, spending contraction, will clearly also

Deutsche Banks´ Oliver Harvey points out that this is clearly a very different situation from 2008.



this liquidity tsunami will flow and what the effects could be and (ii)

whether this coming recession might mutate into a

which might even trigger a “reset” of the current financial system.

This is also something that one cannot rule out in such a fluid

Having acknowledged that and the fact that Deutsche Bank is net positive on gold as an inflation hedge, it is however too early to foresee (i) where this liquidity tsunami will flow and what the effects could be and (ii) whether this coming recession might mutate into a depression which might even trigger a "reset" of the current financial system. This is also something that one cannot rule out in such a fluid situation.

Indeed, the world sits on a huge pile of debt. There are no real assets

anymore. Today´s financial assets are someone else´s debts and

liabilities. You name it, government bonds, municipal bonds, corporate

bonds, trillions of mortgages and derivatives of all kinds, the US

dollar, the €uro and all fiat currencies are liabilities. What we call

today money is just a liability and today´s global liabilities dwarf the world GDP by orders of magnitude.

The IMF might have to intervene and issue more SDRs to inject liquidity.

Maybe a global crypto currency backed up by real assets such as gold or

oil will be created? Who knows what might be the outcome if a new Bretton Woods conference is convened to save the world´s finances from the impending collapse.

However — with so many variables and uncertainties — one should focus on trying to keep things as simple as possible. Then, regardless of all the

above, one can be reasonably confident of one thing. Namely that in all

cases the coming monetary tsunami will trigger a huge wave of monetary

inflation and fiat currency debasement.

In this scenario, in different ways, equities, gold and bitcoin will all play a key role in protecting your wealth.

How gold and bitcoin can perform in that scenario?

There was ground to be positive on gold all along, even before the beginning of the crisis. After that, even more so. When referring to gold one should only consider physical gold as an asset. All the rest is just paper gold. Things such as futures, ETFs, unallocated accounts, etc are

liabilities, plus they have a counterparty risk. As I write, gold sits

on the daily timeframe above the 200MA at US$ 1540. Better still in €ur

at 1430 well above the 200MA, still painting a bullish picture despite

the late drop which briefly violated the 200MA.



which I recommend you to listen to better understand how the complex

interactions between the liquidity crisis in the eurodollar market and

gold swaps/leases can affect the price of gold in the short term. More

simply, in a liquidity crunch like the current one, who owns gold and

has to meet margin calls on losing positions is forced to sell. Also if

one does not own gold and faces liquidity problems, it can borrow the

gold on the market and sell it without regard to the price in order to

raise liquidity, with the advantage that the lower the price of gold

goes after the sale, the cheaper will be to buy it back later to return

it to the lender while pocketing any positive price difference. Those so

called “gold-pukes” always happen at times where the market is the most

illiquid and cause a cascading effect by triggering stop loss orders at

Gold has been also liquidated in the recent market crashes and not surprisingly. The reasons are well explained by Macrovoices in this podcast which I recommend you to listen to better understand how the complex interactions between the liquidity crisis in the eurodollar market and gold swaps/leases can affect the price of gold in the short term. More simply, in a liquidity crunch like the current one, who owns gold and has to meet margin calls on losing positions is forced to sell. Also if one does not own gold and faces liquidity problems, it can borrow the gold on the market and sell it without regard to the price in order to raise liquidity, with the advantage that the lower the price of gold goes after the sale, the cheaper will be to buy it back later to return it to the lender while pocketing any positive price difference. Those so called "gold-pukes" always happen at times where the market is the most illiquid and cause a cascading effect by triggering stop loss orders at key levels.

During the 2008 financial crisis — from the days of the Lehman collapse on

September 2008 — gold dropped well over 20%. But when it became clear

that the cure would be a monetary avalanche, QE “whatever it takes”,

gold rallied for over 2 years appreciating from US$ 700 to the

historical high of US$ 1.921 on Sept. 6, 2011.

Also this time, with the coming monetary tsunami, gold will do its dirty job

well and might well set new historical highs. However, lower prices —

if the liquidations and the liquidity crunch persist — cannot be

excluded and they will be excellent buying opportunities.

Now on to bitcoin.



it is in my opinion a great store of value but not for every occasion.

It is an effective hedge against monetary debasement and offers

unparalleled protection against confiscation and coercion, it is

Bitcoin is clearly a much more volatile and speculative asset than gold. It is therefore more correlated to risky assets. As I have expressed in various articles it is in my opinion a great store of value but not for every occasion. It is an effective hedge against monetary debasement and offers unparalleled protection against confiscation and coercion, it is portable and it can be easily hidden.



2018, bitcoin crashed 50% together with equities, while gold was

substantially unaffected. Before the drop,

many funds are deep in the red at this juncture, one can expect that

they will be compelled to liquidate their assets by year end. This could

possibly cause the crypto market to drop lower before it can start

As an example, starting on the 14th November 2018 until 14th December 2018, bitcoin crashed 50% together with equities, while gold was substantially unaffected. Before the drop, I have warned in this article of the possibility of a further drop in price "because many funds are deep in the red at this juncture, one can expect that they will be compelled to liquidate their assets by year end. This could possibly cause the crypto market to drop lower before it can start trading higher. Definitely something worth keeping in mind."

The current drop from US$ 9.000 to 6.200 (-30%) was unexpected also for me, but it did not really surprise me since there are many analogies with

the 2018 drop. Institutional investors — which are now much more

invested in bitcoin than ever before — have been selling everything to

go to cash before repositioning when it will become clearer what will

happen with this crisis.

Now, day after day, it becomes apparent that the only possible response by the authorities — while all the other variables remain unknown — will be to throw enormous amount of digitally printed “money” to the markets.

That´s a good enough reason for me to be very bullish also on bitcoin.

Technically though, the picture has substantially deteriorated specially on the daily timeframe. It would be good to see bitcoin back quickly to the

200MA, around US$ 9.000, and hold that support level on any pullback

before resuming the uptrend.

The fact that the macro environment for bitcoin is very bullish does not

mean that it might not well drop again to the US$ 5000–4000 handle if

the tensions on financial markets persist. I note however that the most

recent price action (on 23rd March 2020), the day in which the FED

announced unlimited QE, seems not to have calmed investors. While the

S&P 500 loses 3% though, BTC/USD is up 10% and gold/USD up 3,6%.

This might mean that weak hands have been shaken out and hodlers/bulls

are back in control.

One final consideration in favour of bitcoin vs gold in this particular scenario.

Should the spreading of the virus not being quickly contained and should

pervasive global shutdowns not being revoked shortly in matters of

weeks, the risk of a global depression for the largest economies might

become reality.



system with governments forced to pledge real assets. What those

“assets” would be is yet impossible to say. Maybe more liabilities —

A depression scenario might trigger a "reset" of the current monetary system with governments forced to pledge real assets. What those "assets" would be is yet impossible to say. Maybe more liabilities — rather than assets — such as IMF SDRs. Or maybe a new global cryptocurrency backed up by real assets such as a commodity portfolio and gold (the crypto version of Keynes´ bancor?)



have enough and they might have to resort to confiscation like they did

In all such cases physical gold will be in shortage. Governments might not have enough and they might have to resort to confiscation like they did a number of times before in history (see the Table below n. 9 Security/Risks. Table taken from this article here).

If that scenario is clearly bullish for gold — despite the risks of

confiscation — it is even more so for bitcoin which holds additional key

features such as unlimited portability, resiliency to coercion and to

confiscation and can be easily hidden. With border controls, travel bans

and possibly capital controls coming, bitcoin still has unmatched

advantages.



