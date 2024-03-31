Court Strikes Breach of Contract Claims by Musk-Led X Against the Center for Countering Digital Hate

X Corp. v. Center for Countering Digital Hate, INC. Court Filing, retrieved on March 25, 2024 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This part is 19 of 19.

IV. CONCLUSION

For the foregoing reasons, the Court STRIKES the breach of contract and tort claims, because CCDH has met its burden at the first step of the anti-SLAPP analysis, X Corp. has not established that there is a probability that it will prevail on those claims, and X Corp. has not satisfied the Court that amendment is appropriate under Rule 15. The Court also DISMISSES the CFAA claim for failure to adequately allege loss, and DISMISSES the Doe defendants.













About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.

This court case retrieved on March 25, 2024, from storage.courtlistener is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.



