    Everything You Need to Know About TikTok's Lawsuit Against the United States
    144 reads

    Everything You Need to Know About TikTok's Lawsuit Against the United States

    by Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases May 9th, 2024
    In this court filing, TikTok Inc. and ByteDance LTD. challenge Merrick Garland over violations of the First Amendment, equal protection, and more. Dive into the detailed analysis of this legal battle in HackerNoon's accessible Legal PDF Series.
    Tiktok Inc., and ByteDance LTD., v. Merrick B. Garland Update Court Filing, retrieved on May 7, 2024, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is the table of links with all parts.


    Case Number: [Redacted]

    Plaintiffs: Tiktok Inc., and Bytedance LTD.

    Defendant: Merrick B. Garland

    Filing Date: May 7, 2024

    Location: In the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

    TABLE OF CONTENTS

    Jurisdictional Statement

    Background and Nature of Proceedings

    A. TikTok Is a Speech Platform Used by 170 Million Americans.

    B. The Government Previously Made Unlawful Attempts to Ban TikTok.

    C. A Divestiture that Severs TikTok’s U.S. Operations From the Rest of the Globally Integrated TikTok Business Is Not Commercially, Technologically, or Legally Feasible.

    D. The Act Bans TikTok and Other ByteDance Applications.

    E. Congress Disregarded Alternatives to Banning TikTok, Such as the National Security Measures Petitioners Negotiated with the Executive Branch.

    Grounds On Which Relief Is Sought

    Ground 1: Violation of the First Amendment

    Ground 2: Unconstitutional Bill of Attainder

    Ground 3: Violation of Equal Protection

    Ground 4: Unconstitutional Taking

    Requested Relief



    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case retrieved on May 7, 2024, from sf16-va.tiktokcdn.com is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


    Lead image by Nik on Unsplash


