Everything You Need to Know About TikTok's Lawsuit Against the United States

Case Number: [Redacted]

Plaintiffs: Tiktok Inc., and Bytedance LTD.

Defendant: Merrick B. Garland

Filing Date: May 7, 2024

Location: In the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Jurisdictional Statement

Background and Nature of Proceedings

A. TikTok Is a Speech Platform Used by 170 Million Americans.

B. The Government Previously Made Unlawful Attempts to Ban TikTok.

C. A Divestiture that Severs TikTok’s U.S. Operations From the Rest of the Globally Integrated TikTok Business Is Not Commercially, Technologically, or Legally Feasible.

D. The Act Bans TikTok and Other ByteDance Applications.

E. Congress Disregarded Alternatives to Banning TikTok, Such as the National Security Measures Petitioners Negotiated with the Executive Branch.

Grounds On Which Relief Is Sought

Ground 1: Violation of the First Amendment

Ground 2: Unconstitutional Bill of Attainder

Ground 3: Violation of Equal Protection

Ground 4: Unconstitutional Taking

Requested Relief









