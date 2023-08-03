Search icon
    Could Wall Street's 'Roaring 20s' be Powered by Undervalued Generative AI Stocks?
    667 reads

    Could Wall Street’s ‘Roaring 20s’ be Powered by Undervalued Generative AI Stocks?

    Economist Ed Yardeni suggests generative AI could spark a new 'Roaring 20s' era despite ongoing pandemic and economic challenges. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have surged in 2023 due to generative AI innovations, with potential for sustained growth. Leading tech companies like Microsoft and Alphabet are embracing generative AI, while small-cap options like UiPath, Domo, and Lemonade offer investment potential. The AI boom could reshape industries and lead to significant market expansion, though caution is advised due to potential volatility.
    Dmytro Spilka

    @dmytro-spilka

    Dmytro Spilka

