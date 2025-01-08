COTI Agents Becomes First AI Project In The COTI Ecosystem

**SINGAPORE, Singapore, January 8th, 2025/Chainwire/--**COTI Agents has launched its advanced AI Agent platform, becoming the first AI project on the expanding COTI Network ecosystem. COTI Agents enable users to not only launch, but also train and even trade AI agents with a few clicks. As data privacy is a growing issue within the AI industry, COTI Agents are designed to prioritize privacy. Through the use of a tool called the COTI Pump Agent, users can leverage smart contract technology which guarantees ease of use and a secure experience. The software utilizes Natural Language Processing (NLP), a major component for voice and chat-based AI algorithms. This ensures that with even basic training, agents are able to provide an intuitive experience for users. Since its 05 December 2024 kick-off on COTI Network, the platform has wasted no time in building up its community by hitting a number of key milestones in its first month. It launched a Testnet Campaign on Galxe on 14 December, reaching over 10,000 followers on X just two days later. As of December 31, COTI Agents achieved strong community growth, with 31k X followers, 16k members on Telegram, and over 21k Testnet users exploring and using the platform. The attention caused by the rapid growth has benefitted initial financial growth, with fundraising selling out on Poolz, DEXPad, and DegenPad. COTI Agents has attracted positive attention from strategic partners in the Web3 space. The platform was the first AI Grantee of MomentumX Accelerator, the Poolz and COTI Foundation program that works to boost the development of startups exploring Web3 privacy. It has also received strategic investment from MSV.GG, the official guild of Morning Star Ventures. The platform does have its own token, which has also achieved growth for the platform through token sales after its TGE and Listings. The token, $COAI, was listed on Aerodrome Finance and within 24 hours had reached over $900k in trading volume, 815K $COIA burned, and a price of $0.003523. The token is deflationary, and trading fees are used to buy back and burn COAI in order to reduce supply, swap/refill WETH/COAI to increase liquidity, and to fund a special lottery pool, which can draw a winner every 30 minutes if it has hit a $150 cap. Gabriel, Founder of COTI Agents, said this of the launch: “The launch of COTI Agents on the COTI Network has proven successful with its initial activity, positive reaction from the community, and proven scalability as smart contracts are able to handle many of the critical functions. We are proud to be the first AI platform on the COTI Network, and have big plans to show exactly how AI chat bots can change the industry.” In addition to an easy setup, launch, training, and trading, users of COTI Agents are able to earn up to 40% of trading fees (1%) from their AI Agent’s trading. Advanced products such as Generative AI Agents are able to better understand and adapt to their users, helping them to be significantly more effective as the AI adapts to a specific user’s need. One final feature of the COTI Agents platform is the COAI Lottery Mechanism. This feature rewards $COAI holders by holding a “Lucky Draw” every 30 minutes if there is enough money allocated as trading takes place. About COTI AI Agents COTI AI Agents is the first AI project on the COTI network. It was designed with a focus on privacy and ease of use, and allows users to launch, train, and trade AI agents with just one click. The platform enables its users to co-own agents, earning revenue share while enjoying personalized tools, fun interactions, and rewards. Learn more: https://cotiagents.ai Community: X | Telegram Announcement | Telegram Chat Contact Itai Elizur MarketAcross itai@marketacross.com This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here **SINGAPORE, Singapore, January 8th, 2025/Chainwire/--**COTI Agents has launched its advanced AI Agent platform, becoming the first AI project on the expanding COTI Network ecosystem. COTI Agents enable users to not only launch, but also train and even trade AI agents with a few clicks. COTI Network COTI Network As data privacy is a growing issue within the AI industry, COTI Agents are designed to prioritize privacy. Through the use of a tool called the COTI Pump Agent, users can leverage smart contract technology which guarantees ease of use and a secure experience. The software utilizes Natural Language Processing (NLP), a major component for voice and chat-based AI algorithms. This ensures that with even basic training, agents are able to provide an intuitive experience for users. Since its 05 December 2024 kick-off on COTI Network, the platform has wasted no time in building up its community by hitting a number of key milestones in its first month. It launched a Testnet Campaign on Galxe on 14 December, reaching over 10,000 followers on X just two days later. As of December 31, COTI Agents achieved strong community growth, with 31k X followers, 16k members on Telegram, and over 21k Testnet users exploring and using the platform. The attention caused by the rapid growth has benefitted initial financial growth, with fundraising selling out on Poolz, DEXPad, and DegenPad. COTI Agents has attracted positive attention from strategic partners in the Web3 space. The platform was the first AI Grantee of MomentumX Accelerator, the Poolz and COTI Foundation program that works to boost the development of startups exploring Web3 privacy. It has also received strategic investment from MSV.GG, the official guild of Morning Star Ventures. The platform does have its own token, which has also achieved growth for the platform through token sales after its TGE and Listings. The token, $COAI, was listed on Aerodrome Finance and within 24 hours had reached over $900k in trading volume, 815K $COIA burned, and a price of $0.003523. The token is deflationary, and trading fees are used to buy back and burn COAI in order to reduce supply, swap/refill WETH/COAI to increase liquidity, and to fund a special lottery pool, which can draw a winner every 30 minutes if it has hit a $150 cap. Gabriel, Founder of COTI Agents, said this of the launch: “The launch of COTI Agents on the COTI Network has proven successful with its initial activity, positive reaction from the community, and proven scalability as smart contracts are able to handle many of the critical functions. We are proud to be the first AI platform on the COTI Network, and have big plans to show exactly how AI chat bots can change the industry.” Gabriel, Founder of COTI Agents, said this of the launch: “The launch of COTI Agents on the COTI Network has proven successful with its initial activity, positive reaction from the community, and proven scalability as smart contracts are able to handle many of the critical functions. We are proud to be the first AI platform on the COTI Network, and have big plans to show exactly how AI chat bots can change the industry.” In addition to an easy setup, launch, training, and trading, users of COTI Agents are able to earn up to 40% of trading fees (1%) from their AI Agent’s trading. Advanced products such as Generative AI Agents are able to better understand and adapt to their users, helping them to be significantly more effective as the AI adapts to a specific user’s need. One final feature of the COTI Agents platform is the COAI Lottery Mechanism. This feature rewards $COAI holders by holding a “Lucky Draw” every 30 minutes if there is enough money allocated as trading takes place. About COTI AI Agents COTI AI Agents is the first AI project on the COTI network. It was designed with a focus on privacy and ease of use, and allows users to launch, train, and trade AI agents with just one click. The platform enables its users to co-own agents, earning revenue share while enjoying personalized tools, fun interactions, and rewards. Learn more: https://cotiagents.ai https://cotiagents.ai https://cotiagents.ai Community: X | Telegram Announcement | Telegram Chat X X Telegram Announcement Telegram Announcement Telegram Chat Telegram Chat Contact Itai Elizur MarketAcross itai@marketacross.com This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here here here