Copyright Infringement and Inductive Relief

Too Long; Didn't Read In the ongoing legal case of DOE vs. Github, this excerpt delves into Class Allegations involving copyright infringement and the pursuit of injunctive relief. The Injunctive Relief Class, encompassing US copyright owners who shared their work under GitHub's Suggested Licenses, is seeking remedies for storing Licensed Materials on public repositories between 2015 and the present. The Damages Class, with similar criteria, pursues compensation. Exclusions encompass various parties, while HackerNoon's Legal PDF Series sheds light on this significant court case, accessible from Storage Courtlistener.