ConvNet from scratch: just lovely Numpy, Forward Pass |Part 1

High level frameworks and APIs make it a lot easy for us to implement such a complex architecture but may be implementing them from scratch gives us the ground truth intuition of how actually ConvNets work.
We’ll be implementing the building blocks of a convolutional neural network! Each function we’ll implement will have detailed instructions that will walk you through the steps needed:
We’ll use DLS jupyter notebooks to execute our modules. Check out DLS here. The fact is it comes with pre-installed libraries and frameworks required for Deep Learning. So it’s good to go for DL.
•Zero padding adds zeros around the borders of a given image.
Zero padding Visualization
Importance of zero-padding:
let’s jump into the code:
In this part,we’ll implement a single step of convolution, in which we apply the filter to a single position of the input. This will be used to build a convolutional unit, which:
Figure 2 : Convolution operationwith a filter of 2x2 and a stride of 1 (stride = amount you move the window each time you slide)
In the forward pass, we’ll take many filters and convolve them on the input. Each ‘convolution’ gives you a 2D matrix output. You will then stack these outputs to get a 3D volume:
The pooling (POOL) layer reduces the height and width of the input. It helps reduce computation, as well as helps make feature detectors more invariant to its position in the input. The two types of pooling layers are:
