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Convert Your Slack Threads Into Code with AI: Meet Kilo for Slack

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byKilo@kilocode

Kilo is the all-in-one Agentic Engineering Platform.

January 22nd, 2026
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    byKilo@kilocode

    Kilo is the all-in-one Agentic Engineering Platform.

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Kilo@kilocode

Kilo is the all-in-one Agentic Engineering Platform.

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machine-learning#ai#kilo-code#kilo-ai#ai-coding#kilo-slack-agent-news#good-company#convert-slack-thread-to-code

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