Conversation with an NFT Artist by@justin-roberti

Conversation with an NFT Artist

Pierre Bourque is the founder of Blockchain Radio, a 24x7 internet radio station with blockchain and crypto programming. He is also a proud Bitcoin early adopter, a former NASCAR driver, and an accomplished artist. Bourque saw an opportunity to bring his love of art and his work in blockchain together. He sees the NFT art world as a "bridge" between artists and collectors. NFTs are crypto, but they reflect their attachment to the community, but also reflect the artistic elements of the crypto community. The last time we were on Bourque’s show is a memorial to how much I needed to back up from my mic.
Justin Roberti Hacker Noon profile picture

@justin-roberti
Justin Roberti

Writer/producer-gaming, tech, web culture, fintech, crypto, & nerd lore #benzinga #hackernoon #thegrowthmanifestopodcast

by Justin Roberti @justin-roberti.Writer/producer-gaming, tech, web culture, fintech, crypto, & nerd lore #benzinga #hackernoon #thegrowthmanifestopodcast
