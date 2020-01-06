How You Can Control Your Smart Home Through a Telegram Bot

Discover, triage, and prioritize Python errors in real-time
Visit Sentry https://sentry.io/promoted
to create a new bot. Give your bot a display name and a username.
/newbot
pip install 'platypush[http,db,telegram]'
apt-get install redis-server
[sudo] systemctl start redis
[sudo] systemctl enable redis
file:
~/.config/platypush/config.yaml
chat.telegram:
api_token: <your bot token>
backend.chat.telegram:
enabled: true
: Welcome the new user.
/start
: Show the available commands.
/help
: Turn on the lights.
/lights_on
: Turn off the lights.
/lights_off
: Play a music resource/URL.
/music_play
: Toggle the playback pause state.
/music_pause
: Play the next song.
/music_next
: Play the previous song.
/music_prev
: Start remote streaming on the PiCamera.
/start_streaming
: Stop remote streaming on the PiCamera.
/stop_streaming
pip install 'platypush[hue,mpd,picamera]'
# Hue lights configuration
light.hue:
# Hue bridge IP address
bridge: 192.168.1.10
# Default groups to control
groups:
- Living Room
# MPD/Mopidy configuration
music.mpd:
host: localhost
port: 6600
# PiCamera configuration
camera.pi:
vflip: False
hflip: False
cleaner, create a new file named
config.yaml
:
~/.config/platypush/include/bot.yaml
# /start command handler
event.hook.OnTelegramStartCmd:
if:
type: platypush.message.event.chat.telegram.CommandMessageEvent
command: start
then:
- action: chat.telegram.send_message
args:
chat_id: ${chat_id}
text: "Welcome! Type /help to see the available commands"
# /help command handler
event.hook.OnTelegramHelpCmd:
if:
type: platypush.message.event.chat.telegram.CommandMessageEvent
command: help
then:
- action: chat.telegram.send_message
args:
chat_id: ${chat_id}
text: "Available commands:\n
- /lights_on\n
- /lights_off\n
- /music_play [resource]\n
- /music_pause\n
- /music_prev\n
- /music_next\n
- /start_streaming\n
- /stop_streaming\n
"
# /lights_on command handler
event.hook.OnTelegramLightsOnCmd:
if:
type: platypush.message.event.chat.telegram.CommandMessageEvent
command: lights_on
then:
- action: light.hue.on
- action: chat.telegram.send_message
args:
chat_id: ${chat_id}
text: "Lights turned on"
# /lights_off command handler
event.hook.OnTelegramLightsOffCmd:
if:
type: platypush.message.event.chat.telegram.CommandMessageEvent
command: lights_off
then:
- action: light.hue.off
- action: chat.telegram.send_message
args:
chat_id: ${chat_id}
text: "Lights turned off"
# /music_play command handler
event.hook.OnTelegramMusicPlayCmd:
if:
type: platypush.message.event.chat.telegram.CommandMessageEvent
command: music_play
then:
- if ${cmdargs}:
- action: music.mpd.play
args:
resource: cmdargs[0]
- else:
- action: music.mpd.play
- action: chat.telegram.send_message
args:
chat_id: ${chat_id}
text: "Music playing"
# /music_pause command handler
event.hook.OnTelegramMusicPauseCmd:
if:
type: platypush.message.event.chat.telegram.CommandMessageEvent
command: music_pause
then:
- action: music.mpd.pause
- action: chat.telegram.send_message
args:
chat_id: ${chat_id}
text: "Music paused"
# /music_prev command handler
event.hook.OnTelegramMusicPrevCmd:
if:
type: platypush.message.event.chat.telegram.CommandMessageEvent
command: music_prev
then:
- action: music.mpd.previous
- action: chat.telegram.send_message
args:
chat_id: ${chat_id}
text: "Playing previous track"
# /music_next command handler
event.hook.OnTelegramMusicNextCmd:
if:
type: platypush.message.event.chat.telegram.CommandMessageEvent
command: music_next
then:
- action: music.mpd.next
- action: chat.telegram.send_message
args:
chat_id: ${chat_id}
text: "Playing next track"
# /start_streaming command handler
event.hook.OnTelegramCameraStartStreamingCmd:
if:
type: platypush.message.event.chat.telegram.CommandMessageEvent
command: start_streaming
then:
- action: camera.pi.start_streaming
args:
listen_port: 2222
- action: chat.telegram.send_message
args:
chat_id: ${chat_id}
text: "PiCamera streaming started. Check it out with vlc tcp/h264://hostname:2222"
# /stop_streaming command handler
event.hook.OnTelegramCameraStopStreamingCmd:
if:
type: platypush.message.event.chat.telegram.CommandMessageEvent
command: stop_streaming
then:
- action: camera.pi.stop_streaming
- action: chat.telegram.send_message
args:
chat_id: ${chat_id}
text: "PiCamera streaming stopped"
:
config.yaml
include:
- include/bot.yaml
# Manual start
platypush
# Service start
systemctl start platypush.service
2020-01-03 19:09:32,701| INFO|platypush|Received event: {"type": "event", "target": "turing", "origin": "turing", "id": "***", "args": {"type": "platypush.message.event.chat.telegram.CommandMessageEvent", "chat_id": your_chat_id, "message": {"text": "/help", ...}, "user": {"user_id": your_user_id, "username": "****", "is_bot": false, "link": "https://t.me/you", "language_code": "en", "first_name": "***", "last_name": "***"}, "command": "help", "cmdargs": []}}
backend.chat.telegram:
authorized_chat_ids:
- your_user_id