Content Performance: 4 Ways to Optimize Content That Converts

Picture this: You have spent several months creating valuable content that can make waves in your industry. You have optimized the tags, added keywords and images, and have taken care of on-page SEO. But your content isn’t performing.
You’re now in a fix. So, you turn to Google to figure out why your content isn’t performing. You are getting tons of results—some advise you to change your content, others to make it more engaging.
Consequently, you’re stressed as you’ve spent days and nights creating the content.
But, you don’t have to.
While creating engaging content is essential, the conversion is the metrics we must track. To ensure that your content converts, we need to keep a few points in mind. What are they? Let’s checkout!
The flip side to content is intent. You can’t write about oranges if your audience wants apples.
Having said that, you need to find keywords that your audience is searching for. You can use different keyword tools such as Google Keyword Planner, Google Trends, Ahrefs, and SEMrush to analyze the gaps and fill them with your content. As you’ll research, you’ll realize that there are four different search intent of your potential customers:
You need to understand that every potential customer has a different search intent. Therefore, you need to optimize your content accordingly—target keywords based on the actions you want your audience to take. For example, if you wish to generate social proof, focus on investigational intent as it’ll give them in-depth information about your business.
Hence, target the right keywords in your content to invoke the right search intent of your customers.
According to David Ogilvy,” On average, 5x as many people read the headline as read the body copy. When you’ve written your headline, you’ve spent eighty cents out of your dollar.”
What is the first thing a person looks at when he lands on your blog or landing page? The headline. If you’re able to garner your potential customer’s attention through your headline, they will likely read your content.
To write a click-worthy headline, you can use Tweak Your Biz’s Title generator or Portent’s Title Maker.
You can also use CoSchedule’s Headline Analyser to gauge the word balance, emotional quotient, and skimmability.
To write click-worthy headlines,
After creating click-worthy headlines, you must set the right hook to enable your readers to read your content till the end. But, how would you do that? By setting a writing flow.
Based on the niche and type of audience you cater to, create a flow of your writing. For example, you have a startup related blog, and your audience is CTOs and CXOs. Thus, your writing has to be actionable, direct, and straightforward.
Many content creators dig their own grave by making the following mistakes:
Avoid these mistakes and improve the flow of your content by doing the following:-
Always keep in mind that your primary intention is to grab your potential customer’s attention. So, write in a way that suffices your objective.
According to HubSpot, CTAs garner about 47% to 93% of leads from the posts where they are added.
Hence, keep CTAs at different positions of the blog, not just in the end.
Here’s a great example from Uplers. They put a CTA at every section of the website.
A highly compelling CTA invokes the audience to take some action. Hence, create one using strong action words like download, click, read, read, etc.
Final Words
Writing and optimizing content that converts results from many pieces put together. Right from using relevant keywords to optimizing headlines and from writing valuable content to adding alluring CTAs, you need to take care of everything.
Once you have perfected all the pieces, nothing can hold back your content to perform like crazy. Follow the tips mentioned above to perfectly optimize your content.
