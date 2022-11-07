How Much Technology Is Too Much for You? 7 Tips to Help You Decide

Too Long; Didn't Read

With so many new technologies available, it’s natural to wonder how much tech is too much for you? You might feel like there are too many options when it comes to technology. You may be someone who loves the latest and greatest gadgets, apps, and software. But you may want to avoid all high-tech conveniences and instead prefer old-fashioned solutions. While technology has a variety of benefits, it can also also be hazardous to young children's health. Parents should set limits on the amount of technology their children use.